The Tarot Horoscope For Sunday, January 25 Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for Sunday, January 25, 2026. Today, the Moon enters the sign of its exaltation, Taurus. When in Taurus, attention turns toward pleasures like good food, nice clothing, luxuries and materialism. It's a day for shopping and taking extra time for meal prep or to savor a conversation with a friend. The Sun is in Aquarius, which remains distant and detached. The Moon helps to counter the coolness of this solar season, providing some balance.

The collective tarot card for everyone on Sunday is the Hierophant, a reminder of tradition and the structures in life that reinforce the old ways of doing things. History is also a form of comfort since it provides the known. You're reminded to exchange what's familiar about the past and tap into the future.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Sunday, January 25, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Aries: The Emperor

Aries, your daily tarot card is the Emperor, which symbolizes ambition. On January 25, set one big, scary goal with the full intent of reaching it.

You're ready to take your life to the next level, and you're motivated when you imagine all the good things you can do to help others. Your dreams are not selfish. Your desire is to be generous to people you love and beyond.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Taurus: The Moon

Taurus, the Moon tarot card is about illusion. The Moon often comes up when you are open to creativity and imaginative escapes. On January 25, allow yourself to daydream about what the future will bring.

There's power in your imagination. What you envision for your life, feel as if it's already there. Give yourself permission to believe like a child that your wish can come true.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Gemini: The Chariot

On January 25, Gemini, the Chariot references challenges that require patience and grit to endure. You have the power of the mind, and you can just as easily talk yourself into doing something as you can talk yourself out of it.

But today, it's important to overcome any negative notions that stop you from doing what you set out to do. There are always going to be obstacles and bumps along the path, but if you hang in there, you'll discover how tough you are and how incredible a victor you are when you've outlasted your challenges.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Cancer: Two of Cups, reversed

Cancer, the Two of Cups, reversed, highlights emotions within a partnership and the beautiful connection felt between a team that romantically wants the same things. It seems that love is in the cards for you on January 25.

A current relationship reaches a point where you seamlessly fill each other's needs in all areas of life. If you're looking to date, it's easier to meet people you enjoy talking to. You may meet someone you like online or through a friend. Cancer, it's best to keep your heart open because the energy is vibrant for romance.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Leo: Three of Pentacles

Leo, your daily tarot card is the Three of Pentacles, which is about teamwork that flows effortlessly. On January 25, you recognize the way each person at work or in your family contributes to your life.

Success is within reach, especially when each person focuses on their strengths and helps work through existing weaknesses.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Virgo: Four of Wands

The Four of Wands is a tarot card of celebration, Virgo. Today is a day to count your blessings.

On January 25, you desire to get all that you can out of life. It's easy to look at what others have and ask yourself why you can't achieve the same, and then decide to work hard to do so. Rather than let comparison get the best of you, focus on the moment.

See the little things that make your life sweet just as it is. You don't want to miss out on the joys you have in front of you for the sake of what could be one day.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Libra: Seven of Wands

Your daily tarot card, the Seven of Wands, is about defending your position, Libra. In life, there are many opportunities to take offense, but you can choose to stay centered and grounded without getting overly personal.

On January 25, master the art of detachment. Learn to step back and avoid confronting matters that truly have no relevance to the future or even the moment, other than the meaning you choose to give them.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Scorpio: Eight of Pentacles

The Eight of Pentacles is about hard work and effort, Scorpio. On January 25, you see a reason to learn what you can improve as you take on the role of a student in a particular part of your life.

It's not easy to accept a lesser role or to assume the position of a follower, but taking on less responsibility is useful. It allows you a chance to learn from someone and their expertise. Soon you'll feel confident about a new skill you've honed. and use it.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Ten of Swords

Sagittarius, the Ten of Swords is about betrayal that cuts deeply to the core of your being. You may experience a moment of deep sadness and regret on January 25. It may be from observing a situation you feel hopeless about, or close and personal, like a disappointing moment with a mate.

Process your emotions if disappointment happens. Allow yourself to feel your feelings on Sunday so that healing comes quickly and wisdom is learned.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Capricorn: Nine of Wands

Nine of Wands highlights resilience after hardship, Capricorn. On January 25, you'll be able to see more clearly how every obstacle was really a stepping stone.

The heart of the resilience you can experience today stems from hope. Hope that you can make it through and that it gets better. You are, in fact, doing better than you think you are.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Aquarius: Five of Cups

Aquarius, the Five of Cups highlights the fact that both victories and losses show their face on January 25. However, you are particularly feeling the weight of your disappointment right now. The only way out is indeed through, Aquarius. Let yourself process what you wish had gone differently.

However, the other half of this card is to remember that there is goodness also present. Don't miss it by thinking only of what you regret.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Pisces: Ten of Cups

Ten of Cups is about emotional fulfilment and a heart that feels full, Pisces. This card signifies that you are entering a phase of satisfaction where you look around at your life and feel great happiness.

The wholeness of this card largely stems from authenticity and from forming strong connections with others. As you nurture your love with those around you, your cup will grow to overflow abundantly.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.