Your Daily Horoscope For Sunday, January 25: The Moon Squares Jupiter

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for January 25, 2026. On Sunday, the Moon in Aries squares Jupiter in Cancer. Aries wants action while Cancer wants comfort, which creates a little push-and-pull energy.

The tension between Mars and Jupiter comes when we try to move forward without first tending to what feels tender inside. On Sunday, pay attention to how you feel when you merge your need for momentum and your need for emotional care. You can turn impulse into self-trust.

Daily horoscopes for Sunday, January 25, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, to reign dominion over your empire, you’re being asked to master the subtle art of conscious sacrifice. When you learn the emotional language of the people around you, you don’t just command respect, you inspire loyalty.

On January 25, your wisdom grows through restraint, empathy, and the ability to see beyond your own immediate needs. The strongest leaders are those who understand that unity is built through care.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, your grandest ideas don't always arrive neatly packaged or fully translated. Sometimes they surface as fragmented images or fleeting sensations from your subconscious.

Resist the urge to make sense of everything too quickly. Some visions require time to ripen. Let them marinate in your inner world on January 25. Trust the quiet intelligence of your intuition. What feels unclear now is simply gestating into something timeless.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, are you truly your own biggest supporter, or do you leave that role to others? Celebrate your ideas and endless curiosity on January 25.

When you believe in your own magic, you stop waiting for permission to shine. You’re not just the storyteller of your life. You’re also a visionary behind the scenes. On Sunday, rewrite the narrative with confidence.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your shell has protected you well, but it doesn’t have to be your permanent residence. The hardened crab softens when it chooses gentleness over defense.

Embracing the soft life isn’t about becoming passive, but allowing pleasure and emotional nourishment to guide you forward. On January 25, let the walls you built for survival dissolve into sanctuaries of comfort and watch as tenderness becomes your strength.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, January 25 is a day to celebrate how grounded certainty enhances your creative fire. With your intentions clear and your heart aligned, you move forward radiating assurance, elegance, and quiet authority.

Your crown doesn’t need polishing. It already shines. Where in your life do you already feel certain, grounded, and secure in your direction?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your rigid ideals around how friendships should look are being composted into something far more alive and nourishing on January 25. Perfection is sterile, but evolution is vibrant.

You’re learning that connection doesn’t need to be polished to be meaningful. Wholesome doesn’t mean controlled. It means emotionally nourishing, dynamic, and real. Release the blueprint and trust the organic unfolding of intimacy.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, emotions are spilling into the open on January 25, and that’s exactly where they belong. Let your heart speak without rehearsing the outcome.

Relationships aren’t rivers you redirect. They're tides that must be felt. When you stop trying to control the current, you become the current. Honoring emotional truth deepens intimacy.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, your next move isn’t coming from a familiar script. Inspiration arrives on January 25 through instinct, mystery, and unconventional desire.

If the predictable path no longer excites your soul, you’re invited to explore what lies beyond the horizon, where risk meets revelation. Trust the pull of your curiosity.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, your faith is stretching and expanding beyond comfort into possibility. Every step you take on January 25 opens new doors of possibility and adventure.

Your natural optimism guides you toward experiences that feel expansive, joyful, and deeply aligned with your spirit. Trust the excitement in your heart on Sunday.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, even the strongest plans benefit from flexibility. A subtle nudge from your intuition on January 25 asks you to change course because growth demands adaptation.

Let instinct take the wheel for a moment on Sunday. Lean into the detour, as you often arrive somewhere more aligned than you imagined. Progress now is intuitive.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, authenticity is your liberation. On January 25, release the costumes, expectations, and roles that no longer reflect your truth.

You don’t need to perform to belong. Be the boldest version of who you are on Sunday and watch as your humanity becomes your most magnetic quality. Simplicity isn’t weakness. Your realness reshapes the room.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, let pleasure lead the way on January 25. Taste the sweetness of the moment and let joy lead you today without explaining, earning, or justifying it.

Release control on Sunday and let your senses guide you into euphoria. Happiness is a sacred act that reminds you to cherish the day.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.