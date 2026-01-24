4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Sunday, January 25

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on Sunday, January 25, 2026 when an irritable Aries Moon gets soothed by the healing energy of Chiron, the Wounded Healer.

You don't always get what you want until you're ready for it, that is. That's the beauty of today's Moon in Aries when it finally reaches Chiron in Aries. Together, their partnership teaches you to self-soothe rather than brush pain under the carpet and pretend it doesn't exist.

This type of energy allows your genius to meet opportunity because you find a need and fill it for others. Being of service is the key to attracting abundance on Sunday. When you tap into compassion and concern, you move the hearts of people who admire your resilience. And the best part is that you also sway the universe to see you where you are and deliver good fortune.

On January 25, the universe knows that it's placing treasure in the hands of those who won't withhold from others. Instead, these astrological signs attract incredible abundance by simply being good people.

1. Aries

Aries, you attract abundance and luck in your personal life on January 25. The Moon in your sign can make you impatient, as if the world should be moving faster, but Chiron reminds you that rushing isn't always wise. In fact, slowing down to wait for what you're ready to receive something of value is always smart.

On Sunday, you'll see what's triggered you and respond with maturity. January 25 becomes a personal breakthrough day. Your resilience becomes a resource, and people respond nicely because they perceive your authenticity.

You are viewed as someone who has walked the talk and comes from a genuine place, and the universe rewards your kindness in abundance.

2. Cancer

Cancer, abundance and luck come to you on January 25 in the area of your career and social status. January is an important month because you're overcoming your fears. You have battled the fear of success and, sometimes, the fear of sabotage.

On Sunday, your confidence increases. You find your emotional strength, tap into self-compassion, and use understanding to help others in need.

You become an encouragement to people who struggle either to find a job or to secure the one that they fear losing. You attract luck because of what you put into the world. Abundance comes to you in the form of gratitude.

3. Libra

Libra, the Aries Moon activates your relationship sector on January 25, and then Chiron brings healing to parts of you that you had to compromise against your better judgment. On Sunday, you realize that keeping the peace has cost you happiness. Relationships need room to grow and to breathe.

Through the dance of partnership, you'll sometimes fall short and learn to become stronger as a result. You're learning to embrace all facets of the work involved, which leads you to an abundance of love and luck, because you have people to share your heart with.

4. Capricorn

Aries energy pushes you to act and speak, Capricorn. Chiron teaches you to mind your words, especially when they push away the things you want. On January 25, you stop denying that you desire good things in life. Instead, you actively proclaim them and invite wealth and abundance through what you say as well as your actions.

On Sunday, you become dependable, most importantly for yourself. Today's lucky energy brings a significant change in your mindset because you now open doors with the right attitude in place.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.