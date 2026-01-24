Life Gets Much Easier For These 3 Zodiac Signs After January 25, 2026

After January 25, 2026, life gets much easier for three zodiac signs. The Waxing Crescent Moon in Aries marks the moment when our intentions begin to gain speed.

This lunar phase amplifies bravery, independence, and decisive action. Aries energy pushes situations forward. If we've been in doubt, this transit vanquishes that hesitancy. Sunday brings a noticeable change in circumstances for these astrological signs.

Advertisement

We may feel surprised by the high level of positive energy that surrounds us, but we might also feel very inspired by it. What felt stuck in the mud starts moving again, not by chance, but because we finally acted on it. This turn of fortune is a part of a no-laziness season, and so we must trust in our own willingness to act.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The tide turns when you act first, Aries. So, it's all about initiative and nerve, and who better than you can make that a reality? On January 25, the Waxing Crescent in your sign puts you back in control of a situation that ended up feeling way too delayed.

This may involve initiating a conversation that gets the ball rolling again, or this could simply be you asking, "Where is my check?" The moment you ask, people respond. Fortune favors your willingness to lead and take chances. You feel energized and alive, and it sure does feel good to know that sometimes all you have to do is get up in someone's face (gently) and say your peace. Done and done. Life gets easier from here.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Scorpio, life gets easier after January 25 because you can see your effort finally paying off. The Waxing Crescent in Aries centers on your work life. On Sunday, January 25, you'll be getting paid. Oh yeah.

Something improves in your daily life on Sunday, and it inspires your work ethic. Once that happens, success is a shoo-in. You're on your way now, and you can feel it. This astrological transit restores motivation and gets your juices flowing again. You feel capable and amazing. Health is wealth, and that is what makes all the difference.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Life gets much easier for you after January 25, Pisces, as you get fully in touch with the real meaning behind the Waxing Crescent in Aries. On Sunday, you're in luck: things are working out your way. With that in mind, it's time to start something new.

Knowing you've got the universe conspiring to get you what you want and need, you might as well go for the full bounty, because it's definitely your day. Take advantage of that cosmic fact. Stop underestimating what you deserve, because days like this let you know that you deserve all you want. And why? Because you're awesome, that's why. (And you know it.)

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.