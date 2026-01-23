The Tarot Horoscope For Saturday, January 24 Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign

The tarot horoscope for your zodiac sign on Saturday, January 24, 2026, is here. Neptune, the planet that rules creativity and dreams, is preparing to enter Aries. Today, while it's in the final degrees of Pisces, your desires increase, and what's confusing begins to clarify.

The collective tarot for everyone on Saturday is the reversed Hierophant, which is a telling card for this time. The Hierophant is about tradition and institutions rooted in religion and politics; when reversed, it challenges what feels outdated in the world. During Aquarius season, innovation is a primary theme. Let's see what area of your life may be ready for change.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Saturday, January 24, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Saturday's tarot card for Aries: The Devil

Aries, the Devil tarot card is about unhealthy emotional attachments, and on January 24, you see areas to improve for your mental health. You're smarter and more clever than temptation.

It's easier for you to be one step ahead of your feelings when you reach for a crutch and detach. But on Saturday, you focus on healthy things that keep you strong, maintaining your power and preventing it from being diminished by what you don't need or want in your life. Today's a powerful day for you, and you're making the most of it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Saturday's tarot card for Taurus: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Taurus, your tarot card, the Page of Pentacles, reversed, is about blocks in materialistic gains. As an earthy sign, your desire for comfort is often connected with the things you have. You want to overcome these obstacles, and it's much easier to find a way today.

Today, you understand what's holding you back from receiving the money or earnings you desire. You'll address the issue on January 24 and find a resolution that helps improve the economic problem.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Saturday's tarot card for Gemini: Seven of Swords

Gemini, you are a master of words, and you know when to use them for your benefit or against you. The Seven of Swords is about sneaky techniques used by others to try to manipulate thinking.

Today, you are inclined to check the facts and not take things at face value. On January 24, your scrutinizing eye sharply catches errors in writing, editing or in messages during sales, meetings or emails from unknown senders.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Saturday's tarot card for Cancer: Two of Pentacles

Cancer, today's tarot card is the Two of Pentacles, which reflects well-being that matches your needs and wants. It's time to create and deepen supportive habits that give you an edge on healthy decision-making.

On January 24, you prioritize wellness in a way that hits all your mindfulness goals, from fitness, diet and work to relationships. You don't allow yourself to become solely committed to one thing; instead, you allow your life and schedule to breathe.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Saturday's tarot card for Leo: Ace of Wands, reversed

Your tarot card for January 24 is the reversed Ace of Wands, Leo, which is about situations that have been put on hold. When it comes to patience, you're an ace, but even you have your limitations.

You decide when it's best to let things happen on their own, even when you sense the pressure to push forward or make what you want happen. Practice patience and trust that when the timing is right, everything flows.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Saturday's tarot card for Virgo: Ten of Cups

The Ten of Cups is a tarot card of fulfilment, happiness, and satisfaction, Virgo. You feel surrounded and loved by others. January 24 is a day to celebrate supportive, kind friendships and family.

Make it a point to express your appreciation by thanking the people in your life. Sending a thank-you letter, emailing, or dropping a traditional card in the mail are nice ways to say what you want.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Saturday's tarot card for Libra: King of Swords

On January 24, the King of Swords reminds you to speak clearly, Libra. At first, you might want to ponder your thoughts aloud and understand what others are thinking, too, in anticipation of their response.

Today favors honesty and less on people-pleasing for the sake of making a final choice. Instead, trust yourself and be true to your personal convictions.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Saturday's tarot card for Scorpio: Five of Wands

Scorpio, the Five of Wands is a tarot card of division and conflict, typically in matters of the mind. Your thoughts about a topic, person or project may be at war with each other. You'll need to sort through your emotions to gain clarity and insight into your next steps.

On January 24, even if you know how to argue, you won't want to, even if it's with yourself. Instead, you'll seek peace and try to keep things constructively engaged to foster harmony. One way to navigate a Five of Wands day is to calm the chaos by giving yourself permission to plan your result rather than letting emotions control your decision-making.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Saturday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Hermit, reversed

Your daily tarot card for January 24 is the Hermit, reversed, Sagittarius, which suggests a desire to return to the past. You or someone you once knew could suddenly reappear in your life, specifically involving an area you retreat from.

Today it's time to reconcile or reconnect with old friends, habits and social networks. When revisiting the past after a break, you share what you've learned and see how others have changed since your last time together.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Saturday's tarot card for Capricorn: King of Pentacles, reversed

The King of Pentacles, reversed tarot card, is your greenlight to change the rules a bit, Capricorn. On January 24, you get to decide what success looks like for you, what it sounds like, and what it feels like when you're working on building the life you want.

This is a work-in-progress day, Capricorn. Take the time you need to crown yourself the leader of your life. As you decide how you want your life to be lived, you can lead yourself with full conviction, making that vision a reality.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Saturday's tarot card for Aquarius: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Aquarius, the Nine of Pentacles, reversed tarot card is about emotional and financial dependence on others. If you've feared being alone, you don't have to be. Help is available to you, and you don't have to do everything in life on your own.

It's always good to ask for help, but especially on January 24. Today can be your first day of looking to see how to be a friend who gives, but also one who receives.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Saturday's tarot card for Pisces: Queen of Swords, reversed

The Queen of Swords, reversed, signals emotional overwhelm caused by overthinking. On January 24, mental clarity is so close for you, Pisces, but there are a few things to resolve in your heart first.

For starters, as the Queen, be true to yourself. Nurture your soul with honesty. Reversed tarot cards are a sign to look inward. You can't ignore your inner voice, and you shouldn't be harsh with yourself when you're uncertain. Today's message is clear: deliver what's needed with love and care to others and include yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.