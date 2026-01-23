Your Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For Saturday, January 24: Everything Is Finally Starting To Make Sense

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for January 24, 2026, as asteroid Pallas shifts into Pisces. Pallas governs themes of wisdom and knowledge. It’s an asteroid that seeks to understand as well as compromise, but in Pisces, it also brings heart.

When it comes to love, it can’t always be all butterflies and magic. Pallas in Aries is a beneficial energy to be working with, especially as Neptune and Saturn are preparing to transition out of Pisces. While Saturn and Neptune brought incredible lessons over the last few years, once they move on into Aries, Pallas guides you forward. This is a period of integration and inspiration, when love arrives gently and everything starts making sense as you see why things didn't work out before.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Love horoscopes for Saturday, January 24, 2026:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Give yourself time, dear Aries. Neptune and Saturn brought up a great deal of lessons for you in the past few years. Although you may want to rush ahead into newness, on January 24, let Pallas in Pisces work its magic on you and your life.

This can be a time of increased clarity in your romantic life and closure with themes from the past. Continue to consult your intuition with any romantic decisions and don’t ignore any inner feelings that tell you something is amiss.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Try to see the situation from the other person’s point of view on January 24, Taurus. Pallas in Pisces brings peace and harmony to your romantic life and social circle.

While in Pisces, Pallas makes it easier for you to entertain another’s perspective and helps you see their intentions clearly. This doesn’t mean you have to agree with everything, but it does give you a basis for starting to work through situations together.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Becoming your best self is a journey, Gemini. While Pallas is in Pisces starting on January 24, you will finally feel like you have a clear direction in your life.

This journey isn’t only about you becoming your best self, but your partner, too. Collaboration and working together are key right now. Of course, you can’t force your partner to adopt this mindset, but the more you can partner up during this time, the better your relationship will become.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let yourself discover what is meant for you, Cancer. Although you have been fighting hard to move ahead in your life, it’s felt like one step forward and three back the last few years. This wasn’t because you were receiving a no from the universe. Rather, you were being prepared for something and someone even better.

With Pallas in Pisces, you are stepping into an era of quiet luck. On January 24, you know who and what are meant for you. By February 13, any obstacles will dissolve, and you will move forward.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Do what is right on January 24, Leo, not what is easy. Pallas in Pisces asks that you approach love differently, as well as the changes that you are still moving through in your life.

Being confident and knowing what choice to make is one of your divine gifts, but you'll want to make sure that you’re taking your partner’s feelings into account. Take your time with your current process, talk with your partner, and don’t make it about right or wrong, but about what's best for both of you.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Start honoring your needs, dear Virgo. On January 24, Pallas in Pisces gives you the wisdom to know precisely what it is you need to feel your best.

Whether it's ways to take care of yourself personally or how to improve your romantic life, you intuitively know what you need on Saturday. Use this time to listen to that inner voice, advocate for yourself, and initiate conversations with a partner where you can. This is your chance to find greater balance and a healthier relationship.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Practice those boundaries on January 24, Libra. Pisces is an energy that you’ve become accustomed to in recent years. Pisces is the zodiac sign of unity, and because of that, it often has difficulties with boundaries, yet this is where your work has been.

As Pallas moves into this water sign, you should feel greater confidence and clarity about what boundaries mean to you and how to implement them in your life. Remember, even in the best relationships, boundaries are still key to growing together.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take time to process everything on January 24, Scorpio. Although Saturn and Neptune have been moving through your house of marriage and committed relationships, that doesn’t mean the work is over when they move into Aries this year.

It can be a lot to process the karmic lessons this phase brought up. As Pallas moves into Pisces on Saturday, this is your chance to process everything. You make changes and decisions more easily and feel greater certainty about a particular relationship.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Do what you know is best, Sagittarius. Pallas in Pisces activates your house of home, relationships, and family on January 24. This is where your focus has been for the last few years, as you’ve been directed to create what is right for you and not what is based on your generational wounds.

On Saturday, honor what you know is best and engage in productive conversations with your partner or those you live with. This is a period of coming together, when everything you’ve been working for finally comes together.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Communication is key, Capricorn. Piscean energy governs your house of communication and sacred understanding. This brings balance to your life by helping you to become emotionally aware and sensitive rather than just logical.

With Pallas in Pisces starting on January 24, your emotional intelligence is strengthened, and because of that, you will be able to bond on a deeper level with your partner.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Destiny begins to unfold, Aquarius. As Pallas moves into Pisces on January 24, you feel a return of confidence and clarity in your romantic life.

While Pallas can help you make wise financial decisions with your partner, it will also help you to feel valued in your relationship. Rather than getting distracted by the small disturbances in life, this energy helps you feel that you are exactly where you are meant to be.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Return to your inner wisdom, Pisces. You have been through immense tests in recent years. While you needed to learn certain karmic lessons, it doesn’t mean that it was the easiest period.

During this phase, your ability to trust in your intuition and inner wisdom was challenged. It wasn’t that you couldn’t trust yourself, but everything was questioned. Now, as Pallas returns to Pisces on January, so does your ability to trust in your intuition and make choices from a place of inner knowing.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.