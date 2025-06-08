This Is The Most Attractive Zodiac Sign Inside & Out, According To An Astrologer

While all of the zodiac signs are beautiful in their own way, according to an astrology content creator named Baila, there's one special zodiac sign that's the most attractive inside and out.

"This is a sign that you do not want to leave around your man," Baila joked, since their warm personality and ability to connect with others tend to capture the attention of those around them.

This magnetic energy comes second nature to them, and they don't have to think twice about how to win anyone over. With their disarming smile and soothing words, they will have even the strongest of people a puddle on the floor, and not just because of their physical beauty, Baila said.

Advertisement

Cancer is the most attractive zodiac sign, inside and out.

Design: YourTango

While Libras, ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty, are often thought of as the most attractive zodiac sign, Baila explained that there's something too polished about Libras that doesn't quite make them the top of this list.

Advertisement

From their politeness to their perfect behavior, Libras can be a bit too intimidating for the average person. As Baila explained, "It doesn't have that rawness" that Cancer's personality has.

There's just something about Cancer's energy that draws people to them. Their effortless authenticity keeps people coming back for more. At first, most people might assume it's Libra since they're known to be one of the prettiest signs out there.

Cancer has a physical beauty that reels people in and a beautiful personality that adds some substance.

"Cancer is the most feminine sign," Baila explained. "It is receptive to everything. Cancer accepts help. Cancer is vulnerable. Cancer is open. Cancer is soft."

Advertisement

Cancer women especially can basically have anyone they want without thinking too much about it. But for those who know Cancers, this isn't much of a shocker. Their energy is naturally welcoming, giving this zodiac sign a comfortable vibe about them, which is very rare to see in today's climate.

And as Baila explained in a follow-up video, "How you make someone feel will always trump what you look like, period."

Sure, Cancer might be emotional and may even slash someone's tires when push comes to shove, but it's that rawness that makes them so real and irresistible.

"And it's not to say that no other sign is beautiful or no other sign is attractive, everyone radiates their femininity in a different way," Baila added.

Advertisement

But Cancer, especially those with their moon sign in Cancer, is simply such a catch! Their ability to make those around them feel safe draws in all sorts of people, which can be a catch-22 for Cancer as they must practice discernment with who they ultimately decide to let into their lives.

However, if you're not a Cancer, don't fret too much. Everyone has Cancer somewhere in their birth chart, meaning you embody this attractive energy somewhere in your life. But as it stands, Cancers will almost always find this energy to come naturally to them.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.