Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Is Here For January 19 - 25, 2026

Your zodiac sign's weekly tarot card reading is here for January 19 - 25, 2026. The Sun will change signs on Tuesday, January 20, bringing fresh energy into your life. On Monday, you complete this Capricorn season, emphasizing work, career and your public social status. Then from Tuesday through next month, the Sun in Aquarius highlights innovation, independence, humanitarianism and global events.

The Moon will travel from Aquarius to Cancer, bringing awareness to how your personal goal connects with your personal needs. The collective tarot card for everyone this week is the Star, which is about hope, renewal, and trust. Focus on what inspires you and restores your sense of purpose. You'll discover ways to integrate independence into quieter moments of reflection and find what feels like home.

Your zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope from January 19 - 25, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This week's tarot card for Aries: Queen of Swords, reversed

Aries, this week's tarot card is the reversed Queen of Swords, highlighting moments where mental fog, emotional bias or difficulty expressing ideas could arise. You'll be aware when these situations are likely to arise and tune into your inner voice.

As you pause before responding to others, consider your goals. Early in the day or at night before bed, write down your thoughts so you're fully present.

One thing you'll see over the next few days is greater clarity, which will lead to fewer misunderstandings. When you choose listening over reacting, you regain authority over yourself, your feelings and possibly conversations.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This week's tarot card for Taurus: Six of Wands, reversed

The reversed Six of Wands puts the spotlight on recognition that arrives a little late or doesn't come from the people you expected. This week, treat this awareness as a form of freedom. You get to decide what counts as a win for you without needing a crowd to agree with your assessment.

Focus on completing something small that makes you feel proud, like finishing a task you've been procrastinating on or replacing one habit with another that improves your life. You'll be self-validating now that your confidence is internal and grounded in self-love.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This week's tarot card for Gemini: Knight of Swords, reversed

Gemini, the Knight of Swords, reversed, is about slowing down so logic and emotion can catch up with each other.

Gemini, this week rewards self-editing. Choose to speak words that matter, and review what you communicate in writing. Specifically, you'll reread everything before hitting the send button in text or email. A tiny pause is smart because it helps you avoid mistakes that lead to results you don't want.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This week's tarot card for Cancer: Page of Swords

The Page of Swords is about asking clarifying questions. This week pushes you to stay curious, gather information and let facts fuel your actions. When a situation feels uncertain in love, work or with your family, you won't assume. Instead, you'll strive for clarity.

You'll engage in meaningful conversations and do a little extra research. It's best to write what you know, not what you assume. Your confidence needs to stay strong. The more you learn, the steadier you feel, and the less you find it necessary to second-guess yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This week's tarot card for Leo: The Hanged Man, reversed

Leo, the reversed Hanged Man signals you're ready to stop waiting and start moving again, especially if you've been in hold mode. Your tarot card for the week of January 19 is about patience. You've learned to pause and wait for what you've needed to learn — a wise use of your time.

Now, you pick one area that's been put on hold and restart in a simple way. You send a message or make an appointment. The plan gets outlined, or a relationship is explored. By taking one real step, your motivation comes back fast because life starts to respond to you again.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This week's tarot card for Virgo: Knight of Cups, reversed

The reversed Knight of Cups typically arrives when emotions feel dramatic, inconsistent or overly idealistic. So, the week of January 19, you'll want to focus on facts, data, and not what you're tempted to believe because of how you feel.

If you experience disappointment or excitement, you will know to remain level-headed. It's a good idea to clarify your expectations, especially in relationships and creative projects. Pair sensitivity with reality to stay calm and make smart choices.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This week's tarot card for Libra: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Libra, your weekly tarot card for January 19 - 25, is the reversed Four of Pentacles, which highlights loosening your grip on control or the need to do things perfectly. Share the weight with others for the best outcome, so you can tap into their strengths.

This is the perfect time to ask for help or do a barter and trade with a friend. Focus less on proving you can, and instead, let others show you why you don't have to.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This week's tarot card for Scorpio: King of Cups, reversed

The reversed King of Cups tarot card during the week of January 19 points to emotional overload, when a person has done too much and kept their concerns silent.

It's good to express how you feel before it comes out in unexpected ways. If you've been overly empathetic, absorbing other people's moods, step back and do a mini-reassessment.

Use this time to journal or take a few quiet, contemplative walks to sort through thoughts. Bring yourself back to center. Emotional clarity will help you see what needs to change.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This week's tarot card for Sagittarius: Three of Cups, reversed

Sagittarius, the reversed Three of Cups shifts your social life into quality control. It's possible to sense when groups are out of balance or not in tune with each other.

Study the energy and mentally note what's going on. Take what you see as useful information to learn how to understand others. The right relationships will become obvious, and the ones that require distancing will become apparent.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This week's tarot card for Capricorn: Knight of Wands

Your tarot card for the week is the Knight of Wands, which brings heat, confidence and bold forward motion into your life. Capricorn, you may come to a big, brave conclusion: you deserve so much more than you've settled for.

You're taking initiative and learning to think about what you want and start going for it. Before the week ends, pick one project you want to start and take the first step. Plan and set things up. Once you take action, motivation grows and the universe meets you where you are.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This week's tarot card for Aquarius: Nine of Wands, reversed

Aquarius, the reversed Nine of Wands is your tarot card for the week of January 19, which signals exhaustion even though you enjoy what you're doing.

This is the week to simplify and review your most ambitious goals. Lower the pressure on self-initiated deadlines so you can enjoy the process. You will try not to overexplain yourself because it's not part of the enjoyment of this journey. Instead, you learn to protect your energy.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

This week's tarot card for Pisces: Four of Wands, reversed

The reversed Four of Wands spotlights a few fluctuations in your daily routine. You're ready to see some improvements this year, and the drive to make them happen is stronger than ever.

Pisces, you want to belong and feel emotionally comfortable with peers and yourself. But something that's typically stable is ready for a change. You're aiming for peace this week, and small adjustments to your schedule can help you achieve it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.