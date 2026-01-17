3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Love All Week, From January 19 - 25, 2026

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and love all week from January 19 - 25, 2026. We have a very special change occurring this week. The month's energy switches from Pig to Rat on Monday, January 19.

Where Pig focused on closeness, physical touch, quality time, and quality, Rat is attracted to quality conversation and a desire for personal space. This week is perfect for chemistry and romantic partnerships that arrive through the right timing. There's no need to chase. Instead, you attract what you desire in romance by being authentic.

So, when you feel the universe prompting you to go out, even if you feel nervous, consider it. Remove negative feelings that block love. Take a small risk, like answering a text or replying to a note from an admirer, since that may be how things start out.

1. Horse

Horse, love finds you when you're doing something brave this week. You attract love when you're enjoying a hobby or out and about running errands. You might meet someone new at a gym, ballroom dance class, event, pop-up, or social event. If you're invited to a new scene, be open to exploring. Running errands can even create a pathway to love, with a current partner or meeting someone new.

Your best day for love is Tuesday, January 20, and it's perfect for being the one to initiate a conversation. A good scent to wear is vanilla, which helps make your aura warm and approachable. To tap into Feng Shui, just move a piece of furniture in your bedroom or living room. This one change will invite energy for someone new to come to you. A lucky encounter could be with a Pig for their soft-heartedness.

2. Rabbit

Love finds you through beauty and familiar places this week, Rabbit. You attract luck and love through visually pleasing activities. You want to look your best and emulate calm energy. Love will find you in cafes, bookstores, salons or boutiques. Let yourself explore spiritual shops, farmers' markets or art spaces. A friend or family member may decide to introduce you to someone new.

Your best day for luck and love this week is Friday, January 23. This day brings you energy that's desirable and alluring. You will get noticed and complimented. Friday is ideal for planning a first date or posting a new photo. A great color for romance is champagne. A scent to wear is pear and clean musk.

If you want to try Feng Shui for luck and love, consider a pairing spell. Place two matching objects together in the kitchen or living room. You can put two candles together or glasses on a tray. This action tells the universe that love is welcome here. Your most compatible animal sign is the Snake for their quiet strength and loyalty.

3. Monkey

Monkey, you attract luck and love through laughter and a bit of chaos mixed with powerful chemistry during the week of January 19 - 25. Romance comes unexpectedly. You may find love in a playful, high-energy setting like a party, group hangout or on social media. It's a good week to attend networking events, classes, or accept a spontaneous invitation to go out with friends. Where there's excitement, luck, and love's meet-cute energy, it's drawn to you.

Your best day for romance is on Saturday, January 24. Someone will give you unexpected attention. You may get a confession of interest, a direct invitation, a compliment or a gift. You don't have to try hard to be liked. In fact, let yourself see how attraction works.

The best color to wear for luck and love is forest green, to amp up your irresistible energy. A great scent to put on is citrus. To make room for luck and love, clear your entryway. Also, delete old messages and photos from your cell phone. It tells the universe you're ready to receive a romantic gesture. Ox is the animal sign you work best with this week, thanks to their playful energy.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.