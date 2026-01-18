Life Gets Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After The Week Of January 19 - 25, 2026

After the week of January 19 to 25, 2026, life gets much better for three zodiac signs. The Sun in Capricorn is all about getting things done and pushing forward, but we can’t operate like this all the time.

As we enter Aquarius season on Monday, January 19, expect to feel some much-needed relief. It’s time to lighten up, relax, and stay open to new possibilities. This is not a time for intensity or emotional drama. Mercury joins the Sun in Aquarius on Tuesday, January 20, encouraging us to think outside the box, embrace our individuality, and find alternative ways of doing and achieving. On Friday, January 23, Mars also enters this air sign. This transit is unpredictable, so expect the unexpected during this time.

Advertisement

Mars forms a conjunction with Pluto as soon as it enters Aquarius, though the aspect is not exact until January 27. This is an aggressive and volatile transit, but that isn't necessarily a bad thing. It signals the elimination of old conditions and the start of new ones. We feel ambitious during this time and ready to make the big changes we desire.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Cancer, the biggest issue you face this week concerns money or bills that have piled up. If you have shared resources with someone, this could be the source of the conflict. Mercury’s entrance into Aquarius increases communication about finances, which could point you toward the potential problem. Be sure to look at your financial situation objectively rather than emotionally.

To help ease matters this week, engage in clear dialogue with others, especially when it concerns finances. In the post-holiday season, you must be practical and take the necessary steps to improve your finances. Saving and budgeting isn’t fun, but the result will be well worth it in the end. Consider seeking advice from others you trust or even professionals. Self-care is in order this week as well.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Relationship tensions emerge this week during Mars conjunct Pluto, Leo. If it isn’t with a romantic partner, it is with someone you deal with day to day, such as a co-worker. The tensions may manifest as a power struggle or involve a battle between personal autonomy and togetherness. Either way, you can take certain steps to improve and overcome the situation.

First off, be careful not to speak from your ego. You want to fix the situation, not make it worse. Try to confront the problem directly as opposed to beating around the bush, and stay away from any tactic that involves manipulation. Honest and forthright communication goes a long way this week.

3. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Taurus, the Aquarius energy this week has you focused on how you are seen by others. It draws your attention to how well you communicate, particularly in your work environment. You may be concerned with how others view you, especially higher-ups.

Mars enters Aquarius on January 23, igniting your ambition. Ambition is fine, but it functions better if you include others. For example, if you work with a team, you may want to stand out. However, it is important to collaborate instead of focusing purely on your own ends. Stick to established plans and don’t veer off on your own without proper information. Check all of the facts before you try something untested.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.