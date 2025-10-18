You Can Just About Always Trust Advice From These 5 Zodiac Signs, Says An Astrologer

Giving advice is an art, and because not everyone goes about it the best way, it can sometimes be tough to figure out whose advice you can trust. But if you're ever in a bind, an astrologer says you can always trust advice from these five specific zodiac signs.

Of course, you should always take any advice that isn't from a professional with a grain of salt. As much as your loved ones might have the best of intentions, sometimes, their helpful advice might lead you astray.

That being said, these five zodiac signs are almost always on the money when it comes to dishing out solid wisdom. From relationships to career advice, you can just about always come running to these astrological signs for good input, no matter what.

1. Virgo

You can just about always trust advice from Virgo, the most detail-oriented zodiac sign of the bunch. As an astrologer who goes by @itsastrologytime on TikTok explained, "Virgos are ruled by Mercury, so they're very analytical and they can critique well." Whether it's giving a bird's-eye view of someone's relationship or advice on what someone should do in their career, Virgos always know exactly what to say.

Of course, the input that comes from Virgo's logical mind is not always what everyone needs to hear. During more emotional times, Virgo's to-the-point advice might ruffle a few feathers. However, if there's one thing Virgo never does, it's tell a lie.

2. Scorpio

You can just about always trust advice from a because they "won't tell you what you wanna hear, they'll tell you what you need to hear," @itsastrologytime said. She explained that Scorpio's deep, intuitive mind brings natural introspection into people's lives, often whether they are ready to hear it ot not.

But before running to a Scorpio for advice, @itsastrologytime warned, "make sure you're prepared to dig deep," because Scorpio isn't content with keeping things surface level.

3. Aquarius

You can usually trust advice from Aquarius, who's known for telling it like it is — often without anyone even asking for it, the astrologer explained. "Their minds move a mile a minute, and a lot of them are neurospicy," she added, so Aquarius is great at offering new perspectives you may not have thought about before.

Aquarius is excellent at detaching from emotion and approaching everything with logic, so they're best to approach for advice that's "short and sweet and straight to the point," the astrologer said.

4. Gemini

Gemini is a good person to go to for advice because they're gifted at seeing things from all sides. As @itsastrologytime said, "A Gemini's perspective ability to see multiple perspectives should be studied."

If you go to Gemini for advice, be prepared to see three sides of the story: their side, your side, and the truth. Even if it isn't something others are ready to accept, Gemini just can't help themselves. Plus, being so fun and happy-go-lucky, Gemini's intelligence and communication skills have a way of reaching even the most stubborn person.

5. Pisces

You can just about always trust advice from Pisces, since they're low-key psychic, @itsastrologytime said, meaning "Usually they are not wrong."

"When you go to them for advice, though, you're gonna have to listen carefully," she warned, because even though Pisces might have good advice, it may not always be the most straightforward.

Due to Pisces' spiritual nature, the way that they speak is often very metaphorical and philosophical. So, while it might feel frustrating, you won't ever get a direct answer from this dreamy sign, even if what they ultimately mean does make sense.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.