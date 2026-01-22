Your Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For Friday, January 23: Your Heart Already Knows The Way

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for January 23, 2026. Mars moves into Aquarius on Friday, inspiring you to take action in creating an authentic relationship. Mars is the planet of action and your inner drive. While in Aquarius, it inspires you to break away from the pack, honor your authenticity, and make the choices that are in your best interests. Not out of selfishness, but in knowing that when it comes to love, it's best to follow your own heart and not the words of others.

You don’t need a relationship like everyone else has, just the one that is right for you. Yet, it can be difficult to honor your desires or needs if you’ve been conditioned to think that they are wrong. Whether it’s needing others to validate your choices or uncertainty about knowing what is right for you, the most important part of finding an amazing relationship is first developing one with yourself. When you are confident in who you are, then it becomes easy to manifest a relationship that honors your uniqueness.

Love horoscopes for Friday, January 23, 2026:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Go for what you want on January 23, Aries. Mars in Aquarius represents a dynamic time to take the lead in your romantic life and go after what you want. This can help you actually meet new people or figure out where any existing relationship is actually going.

Just be mindful of holding space for the other person’s feelings and not being pushy. Assertiveness can help you manifest the love you want, but being pushy may result in a missed opportunity.

Taurus

On January 23, focus on what you want for your future, Taurus. As Mars slips into Aquarius and forms the lucky Stellium, you move into a highly active time in your life.

Aquarius energy rules your house of career and success, so while Mars is here, it’s important to make time for your relationship and romantic goals. Mars in Aquarius makes it necessary to have shared goals with your partner. Not in a clingy way, but by supporting one another’s dreams.

Keep your independence, but don't be afraid to start planning your future together.

Gemini

Love may arrive unexpectedly on January 23, Gemini. Aquarius governs your house of luck, travel, and spirituality. This represents not only a chance to attract a truly meaningful relationship during this time, but also one that may arrive unexpectedly.

Whether you’re traveling and stumble into someone new and exciting or decide to take your long-distance relationship to a new level, this is all about bringing you to where you are meant to be. Listen to your intuition and know that luck is on your side.

Cancer

Let yourself get carried away on January 23, Cancer. You’ve been playing it safe for so long, but it’s time to let yourself get carried away by love.

Mars in Aquarius enhances all themes of intimacy. While you're interested in getting to know your partner on a deeper level, this is also a highly passionate time.

Take a chance on this. You deserve to experience the excitement and chemistry of a new love, so let yourself just see what happens.

Leo

Give it your all, Leo. As Mars moves into Aquarius on January 23, it ignites a strong focus on your romantic life.

If you’re single, then this is a time you may finally find that person you’ve been looking for. If you’re already in a relationship, you should see your connection grow in beautiful ways over the coming weeks.

Wherever you fall, though, it’s important to give it your all. Romance is becoming your central focus, so create the space that it deserves in your life.

Virgo

You're becoming your best self, Virgo. On January 23, Mars in Aquarius gives you the necessary boost to start taking better care of yourself.

This may inspire you and your partner to begin a new wellness journey together. Whether it’s focusing on diet, exercise, or your mental health, by focusing on improving your well-being, you do the same for your relationship.

Just be sure you’re not making your partner do anything they don't want to do, as it will have to be their choice in order to garner the best results.

Libra

Make sure you’re listening to your authentic self, Libra. While you deserve an exciting and authentic love, you also need to be careful of going where it only appears the grass is greener.

On January 23, Mars in Aquarius brings new energy into an existing relationship, or you may meet someone new. Make sure you're pouring this energy into the person who will always be there for you, not just the person who makes your adrenaline rush today.

Let yourself enjoy this time, but keep checking in with your inner self to make sure that you’re not going to be disappointed in the end.

Scorpio

Love is meant to evolve, Scorpio. On January 23, Mars in Aquarius brings in the inspiration necessary to express yourself and create greater independence.

Independence in a relationship is actually a positive, as the space it creates can help build a stronger bond. However, if these desires differ from those of your partner, then it could lead to disagreements.

This doesn’t mean you’re wrong for wanting what it is you do, but just observe what arises, as this may also be a crucial time for clarity as well.

Sagittarius

Break free from old patterns, Sagittarius. Aquarius energy governs your house of communication and understanding, which deeply affects who you’re attracted to and the outcome of any relationship.

With Mars in this zodiac sign on January 23, you are encouraged to break free from old patterns and entertain new beliefs and perspectives. Just be mindful of becoming frustrated if your partner doesn’t seem to be on the same page. This eye-opening time is about you and your patterns, not necessarily theirs.

Capricorn

Take your time, Capricorn. Instead of getting upset or jumping to assumptions on January 23, use this day to foster greater cooperation with your partner.

Mars in Aquarius is a time to tackle your financial challenges or goals with the mindset of togetherness. Just be open to new solutions, as Aquarius represents innovation and not necessarily what is by the book.

Friday begins a time of increased wealth, stability, and confirmation, knowing that the person you’re sharing your life with is actually up to the task of adulting.

Aquarius

Take action on your desires, Aquarius. With Mars shifting into your zodiac sign on January 23 and perfecting the Stellium in Aquarius, you are in the spotlight.

With five planets in your zodiac sign, you are a magnet for whatever you wish. This also means that you are encouraged to go after your dreams as well. Don’t sit around waiting for love to come to you — go after it.

Express your full self on Friday, including that side that you often don’t reveal until much later. Embrace your quirks and know that love is always worth taking a chance on.

Pisces

Open up on Friday, Pisces. Mars moves into Aquarius on January 23, inspiring courage in facing your innermost feelings and fears. This will inspire your partner to do the same and will allow you both to share feelings that have been avoided in the past.

By sharing these parts of yourselves, you can experience a new level of healing and deeper love. Yet, it can also serve to bring in a spiritual component, so it’s not just about finally sharing your truth but also realizing that there is no one else in the world for you but this special person.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.