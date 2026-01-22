4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Friday, January 23

Four zodiac signs are attracting signficant abundance and luck on January 23, 2026. Mars enters Aquarius on Friday, bringing explosive energy perfect for attaining your heart's desires.

Mars is fire, Aquarius is air, and together they stoke fans of your motivation and drive. Instead of waiting for the right circumstances to come around, you're likely to create them for yourself. With Mars in an air sign, your hunger for more is the fuel to greatness. On January 23, these astrological signs discover that nothing is wasted when you're hungry to seize what's out there in life.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, the stars align to bring you into a new social group on Friday. You have heard you're the sum total of the people you hang out with. So, instead of spending time at home doing things that keep you isolated, you socialize. You pick social situations where people are driven and motivated to learn.

On January 23, you join online groups and sign up for newsletters to read that are about money and growth. You stop following accounts that are nonproductive or demotivating. You read books and listen to podcasts that give advice and help on what to do to maximize your time. You're on an upward trajectory leading to abundance and luck in powerful ways.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

January 23 is the day you feel like life truly starts to happen, Scorpio. And it's about darn time! This new year has felt slow and methodical so far, but today Mars enters Aquarius. Since Aquarius is an air sign that rules your fourth house of home, it brings a bit of new energy into your family life.

Your presence becomes a gift to others on Friday. When you are around, they feel supported and secure. You are driven to achieve your goals. You bring out the best in people, and when you do that, they want to help you achieve your dreams, too. Today becomes pure winning, and all you have to do is be yourself and help others realize their potential. Easy peasy.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, it's not always what you know, but who you know. The beauty of Mars entering Aquarius on January 23 is that you feel motivated to get to know more people. You put your power networking into effect. You check out events to get involved in your community. You may even look for ways to volunteer or to grow your influence.

Even if you're introverted, you realize that the more vocal and involved you are, the greater your chances are of finding solutions for people's problems. Solving problems is a great way to get paid or to generate good karma in the world. You never know where your luck will come from, but acting generously strengthens your abundance mindset.

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, life can be so good when your mindset and actions both align with your goals. You are the main sign that likes to take a more holistic approach to your life. So it's not enough to say that you will do xyz. Instead, you want to actually do what you say.

You have so many dreams and hopes, and sometimes it can be intimidating when you don't know where to start. But on January 23, you decide that as the world whirls around you, you get quiet. The effect of an inflamed Mars in Aquarius brings sparks of inspiration that you need. It's all coming together now.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.