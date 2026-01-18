Aquarius Season Is Here: How It Affects Your Zodiac Sign From January 19 - 25, 2026

Aquarius season is here, and it affects each zodiac sign differently this week, from January 19 to 25, 2026. The Sun shifts into Aquarius on January 19, encouraging us to chase our dreams.

Yet, it also reminds us that we can't do it all alone. This week is about collaboration and communication. The Pisces Moon on January 21 reveals what matters and what is worth fighting for. Then, on January 25, the Moon moves into Aries, showing us that we need faith in ourselves and a good plan to make our dreams a reality.

Aries

Prepare to see how extraordinary you are during this Aquarius season, Aries. The Aquarius Moon is all about working well with others, so this is a great time to enhance your connections with friends. The Pisces lunation helps you to reconcile with those in your life and repair any broken bonds. You are learning how to better understand people at this time.

The Full Moon in Capricorn was about preparation, and now it's time to apply what you’ve learned. This is a period to trust your process, go with the flow, and be willing to make changes to your plans.

Taurus

This week brings a triumphant energy, Taurus, with the Sun and Moon in Aquarius at the start of the week. For you, this is all about excelling. Expect to assume a leadership role over the next several weeks.

If you're more focused on socializing, expect to be the center of attention as friends, colleagues, or classmates seek you for guidance and help. Take on the challenge and trust yourself. Remember to listen to others and focus on effectively communicating. You can always reach out to your mentors if you feel that you are not yet prepared.

Gemini

The Aquarius Sun carries a beautiful energy that helps you grow and understand your philosophy better, Gemini. Over the next several weeks, you’re learning a lot about the role that you want to take within the academic or professional sector. Your education and career are on your mind, since you are more curious about the world around you.

This week, you are also more adventurous and willing to explore your surroundings. You may even venture abroad, either through planning a trip or reading a book.

Cancer

The Sun and Moon in Aquarius at the start of the week feel like a renewal. While the New Moon in Capricorn showed you the role that you play within your relationships, the Aquarius and Aries Moons this week show you a new side to yourself. These empowering transits bring out a strong, independent, and courageous version of you who wants to take charge, excel, and help others. Embrace this other side, Cancer.

Leo

For you, Leo, this week is about your relationships. You are either fortifying your current romantic connections or, if you’re single, meeting new people. Either way, you're learning a lot about yourself through the connections that you make with others

The Moon in Aries at the end of the week is a very beautiful transit. It encourages you to gain knowledge and strengthen your skillset. Focus on what you want to learn and understand as you prepare for Jupiter's ingress in your sign later this year.

Virgo

The Aquarius stellium this week reminds you to look after yourself and your emotions. Be patient with yourself and show yourself love and care. If you’ve been avoiding this, now is the time for you to make positive shifts.

Once the Moon is in Pisces, navigate the emotions you hold through writing or journaling them. Focus on a hobby that brings you joy to release any blockages. This is a period to take comfort in spending time with those you love, since they also bring healing to your world.

Libra

Believe in your talent and what you have to offer to the world, Libra. The Sun in Aquarius brings structure that helps push you forward. If you’re given more responsibilities, the Pisces lunation shows you how to ask for help when you need it. This transit allows you to receive support with Jupiter aspecting the Moon, bringing fruitful collaborations.

The Moon in Aries adds equilibrium and confidence as we all prepare for Saturn’s return to this sign. This also teaches you a lot about protecting your boundaries.

Scorpio

Recharging is possible this week with Venus, the Sun, and the Moon all in Aquarius, making a conjunction to Pluto. This is the start of a new cycle with friends and family. Closing old stories and reconciliations are possible with Venus in this part of your chart.

You also have the chance to connect with your inner designer, utilizing this Venus transit to decorate your home or transform your office space. This is a supportive energy that makes you more appreciative of your support system and the love surrounding you.

Sagittarius

For you, Sagittarius, learning not to doubt your talent is the theme of the week. The Aquarius and Aries Moons spark your ideas and bring new inspiration. This is a period for you to connect with your pen and paper or start working on a draft on your computer.

If you’ve been in a creative slump, you are prepared to make things happen with Saturn direct and ready to leave Pisces in the next several weeks. You are taking control of your destiny. The Aries Moon reminds you of your power.

Capricorn

We are now in Aquarius season, which means that your focus is on the financial sector, Capricorn. This is a week of planning for building and expansion. Saving money is on your mind. You are inspired to start planting new seeds so they can grow over the next several weeks.

Love is also a theme of this transit. It reveals how you can strengthen your current relationship. For those who are single, work on being more honest about what you want in a partner.

Aquarius

With multiple planets in your sign, you are starting a new chapter, Aquarius. Your love story, financial plans, and career goals are all coming to fruition. Your season has just begun, and you are learning to take control and be brave.

The Full Moon in Capricorn served as a catalyst, and now you can start the planning stages. This is your moment to shine in the Sun. For the next six months, you will see how your hard work brings fruitful ideas.

Pisces

The energy this week reminds you to take it slow, Pisces. The Sun and Moon in Aquarius prompt you not to rush, and instead, take it easy and be more methodical. During this season, you are focused on growing and transforming your skillset. This is a time for learning, before you step into the spotlight next month. The Aries Moon at the end of the week brings more inspiration and fuel to keep your eyes on the prize.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.