3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune All Week From January 19 - 25, 2026

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune from January 19 - 25, 2026. This week demonstrates how resolve overcomes challenges, and easy days don't always bring you what you want.

Sometimes, the days filled with friction create the best outcomes. Good fortune often hides behind the cloak of discomfort. When you see obstacles as opportunities this week, your mind shifts from overthinking to putting in the work.

Monday, January 19, marks the month's transition from Pig energy to Rat energy. Monday is stable energy, which is perfect for setting your foundation for success. Tuesday is ideal for taking the first step toward what you planned to do. Wednesday and Thursday are ideal for eliminating options and removing obstacles. This is the sweet spot for finding a diamond in the rough. Friday brings success, while Saturday brings money. Sunday is a day to catch up on errands, especially if you want to go with the flow.

This week, these animal signs are rewarded for acting with bravery and being OK with discomfort because they know it leads to luck.

1. Dog

Design: YourTango

Dog, when your instincts tell you to solve a problem or fix a situation during a tough moment this week, you discover how doing the opposite is actually the smarter move to make. Your good fortune arrives on Wednesday, January 21, a day to remove obstacles and focus on gratitude. By removing the thing that drains your energy, you free yourself from a dead-end commitment. By the end of this week, your energy returns. Energy is opportunity, which leads to money, and money becomes momentum.

The best color to wear to enhance luck is steel gray for its calming energy. One Feng Shui move you can do is a money-leak sweep. Walk through your home with a trash bag and remove broken items, expired products, clothes you never wear and clutter around your bedside, desk, or in your pocketbook. Fewer distractions and less weight in personal space open your energy to luck that can flow to you. Monkey is your ally this week, thanks to their cleverness.

2. Goat

Design: YourTango

Goat, this week your luck comes from creating structure in your life, even though you don't always like to embrace it. Your luckiest day this week is January 19. Monday's stable energy creates tension for you because it feels like nothing is going on. However, it encourages you to stop waiting for something to happen and decide to be the one to initiate your lucky opportunities.

When you notice a routine requires follow-through or is testing your patience, that's the time to act. Using your consistent nature creates urgency and compels change. You make a change to your schedule this week and finish a project. Commit to one thing and work on it until you achieve an end result that will last.

The best color to wear this week is white for quiet strength. A desk reset is a Feng Shui move that you can do to increase good fortune. On January 19, clear your desk completely and put a fresh glass of water on it to signal flow. Then, place one object you love to signal value. Keep all your bills and invoices in one neat stack to signal order. You want the universe to know you're ready to receive the benefits of all your hard work.

3. Pig

Design: YourTango

You set boundaries around money this week, Pig, and focus on situations that align with your financial needs. Your luckiest day of the week is Thursday, January 22. Even though it's a Danger Day, the energy helps sharpen your instincts. One thing you need to do is protect your luck, and this week, you discover what feels safe to you and what needs to change based on how it affects your energy. You see what to improve so it benefits you more. Naivete fades, and you develop a stronger defense to handle whatever comes your way.

Plum is the best color for you to wear to attract luck and abundance. One of the most helpful animal signs for you this week is the Tiger, who can help you make bold decisions. A Feng Shui move you can do this week involves protecting your wallet through a deep cleaning. Wash your bedsheets and remove clutter from under and around your bed. When you sleep at night, place your cell phone in another room or across the room away from you. Leave a small bowl or tray on your nightstand with jewelry and money-related items to attract wealth.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.