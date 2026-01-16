3 Zodiac Signs Are Having A Very Lucky Week From January 19 - 25, 2026

Three zodiac signs have a very lucky week from January 19 to 25, 2026. January is a time to set intentions and prepare for the blessings you hope to receive in the future. While you have been patient since the start of the year, hope finally arrives this week.

Aquarius season begins on Monday, January 19, while Mercury moves into this air sign on January 20, followed by Mars on January 23. The air energy this week restores your hope and allows some of your intentions to begin to take shape. This is a time to seize opportunities, trust your intuition, and remind yourself that you deserve a life of luck and abundance.

1. Gemini

It’s time to take a chance, Gemini. Aquarius season begins on January 19, initiating a month of new opportunities and beginnings. Aquarius energy helps you to focus and take a chance if it means bringing your dreams to fruition. This may involve launching a business, starting a new project, or booking a trip that has called to you. Aquarius season is a time to let the universe lead you and trust in where you are guided. Remember that you will never miss what is meant for you.

A lucky Aquarius stellium also forms this week, intensifying your luck and ability to take action. Be sure to listen to your own truth during this time and be authentic in the decisions you make. While you must be willing to take a chance on your dreams, you also need to make sure that this chance genuinely aligns with your soul.

2. Cancer

Your intuition is guiding you toward your luckiest life, Cancer. On Saturday, January 24, asteroid Pallas shifts into Pisces, bringing immense luck to your life. Pallas represents themes connected to wisdom, knowledge, and collaboration. In Pisces, it highlights themes of luck, abundance, and new beginnings. Pallas in Pisces also highlights the importance of listening to your intuition to manifest your luckiest life.

Prepare for this transit by clearing your energy or smudging away old or negative energy. Focus on clearing your space and preparing your heart to trust where you are guided. This will also help you be better in tune with the universe and trust the divine signs you will receive. Don't let logic overrule your intuition during this time. Some dreams seem impossible at first, but this chapter of your life is about your ability to create anything you wish.

3. Virgo

Go where your heart is leading you, Virgo. As the First Quarter Moon in Taurus rises on Sunday, January 25, you enter an incredibly beneficial period in your life. You're called to focus on your emotional needs. You deserve a life that truly feels good, even if it looks nothing like you once pictured.

The First Quarter Moon in Taurus guides you toward new and awe-inspiring experiences. These experiences are about you finally feeling fulfilled by your life. It shifts you from just existing to truly living. The universe is guiding you somewhere that awakens your senses and excites your soul, whether it’s part of what you’ve planned or an unexpected encounter. Don’t dismiss how you feel, as it’s the key to moving forward on your luckiest path.

