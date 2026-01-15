Relationships Finally Improve For 5 Zodiac Signs The Week Of January 19 - 25, 2026

Relationships finally improve for five zodiac signs during the week of January 19 to 25, 2026. This week, follow your heart, shrug off the opinions of others, and let yourself love in only the way you can.

On Monday, January 19, Aquarius Season begins, bringing a gust of fresh energy. Mercury also shifts into this air sign on Tuesday, January 20, followed by Mars on Friday, January 23. This marks the beginning of a lucky stellium in Aquarius. Aquarius is the zodiac sign of free spirits, originality, and uniqueness. This sign brings a mystical element to their relationships because, while they are fiercely loyal, they also crave immense freedom. It's not that they fear commitment. They simply know that a relationship is meant to add to your life, not become it.

Advertisement

This is a time to rebel from anything that’s holding you back. Aquarius is an air sign, so movement, change, and action are all themes during this season. Yet, this can still be a time of commitment, newfound love, and romantic getaways. Make sure that you’re honoring what feels right for you, rather than following anyone else's rules of love.

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Leo, your relationship finally improves this week starting on Monday, January 19, when the Sun shifts into Aquarius. This begins a brand-new zodiac season and an incredible time for love.

This energy is especially beneficial if you’re already in an existing relationship. It encourages you to try something new together and break out of your routine. You may also find yourself becoming more romantic during this time and ready to make changes that previously intimidated you. For you and your partner, this is a revitalizing period full of excitement and new possibilities.

If you’re single as you approach Aquarius season, then prepare for one of your most social times of the year. Aquarius doesn’t just govern your love life, but specifically meeting new people and dating. This brings greater activity into your social life and has you refocusing on what you want for yourself, but stay open-minded. Aquarius season is a wonderful time to meet someone special, but they may differ from your type, or it may happen unexpectedly. Focus on what genuinely matters in a partner and leave the rest up to fate.

Advertisement

2. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, as Mercury shifts into Aquarius on Tuesday, January 20, your relationship finally starts to improve. With Mercury in Aquarius, you feel more comfortable sharing your dreams and goals with your partner. While you often keep certain aspects of your life private, even from the person you love, this energy helps bring you and your partner closer together.

Mercury is the planet of communication, so be sure to create plenty of time to talk with your partner about where you are in life and what you hope for in the future. Aquarius is all about the unconventional, so don't be too rigid when having these conversations. See what happens and let this energy help you develop a deeper bond with the person you love.

Advertisement

You still benefit from this energy if you're single, because Aquarius season begins on January 19, bringing new opportunities into your life. With Mercury also in this air sign, expect to receive offers of love and invitations for nights out. This is a highly active time in your life, so stay open to what arises, but also give yourself the downtime you need. Aquarius season especially favors friendships that suddenly turn the corner into romance, so be willing to give a relationship a chance instead of only worrying about what could go wrong.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Libra. your romantic life has been steadily improving over the past year, and that continues during the week of January 19 to 25. While you needed to figure a great deal out, you’re now in a place where it feels like you can finally breathe. You are settled into your relationship and who you are as a person, and because you’re feeling more secure, you’ve also begun dreaming about the future.

As Mars shifts into Aquarius on Friday, January 23, you feel a strong urge to move ahead in your relationship. While this can favor marriage, it really comes down to growth and knowing that your relationship is going somewhere. This energy helps you take charge of your destiny and approach conversations with your partner so that you can see why this relationship is truly meant to be.

If you're still looking for the one, then hope arrives as Mars moves into Aquarius. This alignment helps you focus on what you want instead of just agreeing to whatever someone else suggests. It allows you to know definitively what you want and need from a relationship. By being decisive, you make sure that the person you choose is someone you can actually grow with. Everything happens for a reason, Libra, and as Mars moves into Aquarius, it helps you understand how it has all led to this moment.

Advertisement

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, you’ve felt that something has been building within your relationship for a while now, and things really start to improve during the week of January 19 to 25. Whether it’s knowing what the next step should be or finally dealing with something you’ve avoided, it’s been challenging to know when to tackle this issue. However, on Saturday, January 24, all of that changes.

This day has you taking an intuitive approach to handling certain issues or initiating an important conversation. Logic isn’t always the way to rekindle the flame or figure out how to compromise on a specific issue, so let your intuition lead you, and be sure to focus on the emotional well-being of you and your partner.

Advertisement

This week, your romantic life goes to new depths. If you’re newly dating someone or thinking of opening yourself up to love once again, the universe is here to help. This is a great time to meet new people and determine if you want to keep seeing that special person in your life. Be sure that you check in with yourself on how you’re feeling and pay close attention to your emotional needs.

5. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Scorpio, your relationship finally improves as the First Quarter Moon in Taurus rises on Sunday, January 25. A First Quarter Moon isn’t just about intentions, but taking action toward manifesting what you’ve wished for. In Taurus, this lunar event represents love, relationships, and even themes of reunion. It’s gentle, tender, and full of ease.

This shouldn’t be a time filled with ultimatums or abrasive actions, but calm conversation and acts of love. Let this new beginning progress slowly, Scorpio. Make sure that you’re not judging how your partner feels or how fast they want to progress this relationship. It’s better to take your time and create something that will actually last.

Let yourself believe in love again, especially if you are single. This lunar transit invites you to take action to attract love or fall in love with your own life. While Taurus brings opportunities for new love, it also helps you appreciate your life and embrace new experiences. Whether you’re searching for love or trying to enjoy your singleness, this energy provides you with exactly what you need.

Advertisement

Taurus isn’t just a gentle earth sign, but one that enjoys simple pleasures. Remember, simpler is better, whether for date nights or solo outings. It doesn’t have to be extravagant, but something that feels meaningful to you.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.