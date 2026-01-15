3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Success All Week From January 19 - 25, 2026

Three zodiac signs are attracting financial success all week from January 19 to 25, 2026. This isn't only the result of logical decisions, but intuitive ones, too.

This week brings a blend of air, water, and earth energy that helps you make logical decisions while also listening to your intuition. This isn’t a time to push ahead, but do what's in your best interest, even if that means delaying financial rewards. Listening to your intuition and trusting that part of yourself is key to attracting financial success. No matter how much logic may be on your side, certain decisions still feel like a risk. This is when your intuition can take over and help guide you.

Advertisement

1. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, you're attracting financial success all week because Mercury shifting into Aquarius on January 20 brings a multitude of financial offers into your life. This may involve your career or unexpected financial gifts. Aquarius energy brings innovation, so it’s important to hold space for what arrives, even if it differs from your original plan. You may be directed toward a new idea or business venture that ends up being financially lucrative.

Advertisement

There is also a lucky stellium in Aquarius this week. Be ready to take action, but also make sure to think through any decisions. Don't jump at the first opportunity, Capricorn. Aquarius energy brings progress, but it can also cause you to be impulsive. As long as you examine the details and entertain all offers, you can trust yourself to know which one will pay off.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Let the universe guide you toward financial success this week, Aquarius. This is your astrological season, which means you have the luck of the Sun powering every move that you make. This week, you adopt a different, more intuitive approach to financial success. Rather than forcing anything during this period, let your intuition guide you.

This week's innovative energy inspires you to do what you know is meant for you, rather than doing things by the book. At this time, you also place a higher value on personal time, emotional fulfillment, and the ability to enjoy life. This doesn’t mean you won’t be attracting financial success, but only that these themes matter more than the number in your bank account.

3. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aries, you're attracting financial success this week as the First Quarter Moon in Taurus rises on January 25, encouraging you to focus on your material needs so that you can live the life of luxury you dream of. While this energy is all about setting yourself up for luck, begin by going over your current spending habits. Look at where your money is going, and how you can make better choices so that you can do more of what you want.

Be open to making new and different choices, Aries. Don’t dismiss your desires for financial comfort or security, but instead get real about your spending. Look into any wounds of lack that you may have acquired so that you can energetically attract wealth. The First Quarter Moon asks you to make a change in your finances so that you can experience greater material comfort and security.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.