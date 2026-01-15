The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From January 19 - 25, 2026

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week from January 19 to 25, 2026, brings a sudden energy shift. Aquarius season begins on Monday, January 19, bringing a fresh wave of energy and luck into your life.

While Capricorn season was necessary, it also felt heavy. It was a period of preparation, investment, and work in preparation for the strides you'll make toward your dreams during Aquarius season. While Capricorn is earth energy, Aquarius represents air, which naturally brings movement, new beginnings, and a sense of freedom.

Advertisement

This year, Aquarius season is especially intense, as this week also brings the arrival of Mercury and Mars into this air sign. As of Friday, January 23, five planets are in Aquarius, creating a lucky stellium. Venus, Sun, Mercury, Mars, and Pluto are all in Aquarius, bringing abundance and the manifestation of your dreams. The universe is guiding you toward your destiny, and in the week ahead, you will finally feel it.

Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Friday, January 23

Open yourself up to exciting new connections, Aries. Mars enters Aquarius on Friday, January 23, highlighting collaboration and socializing. This is a time to meet new people, start working together, and make your wishes come true.

Aquarius energy brings a deeper purpose to the connections in your life and has you wanting to make an impact on the world around you. With this energy, you can receive the help you need, finally fall in love, and realize that you are already creating the legacy that you have dreamed of.

Advertisement

Taurus

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Tuesday, January 20

Be open to new paths, Taurus. On Tuesday, January 20, Mercury shifts into Aquarius, creating a powerful time in your career or educational pursuits. Mercury represents communication, while Aquarius helps you understand what path is meant for you. Together, this transit brings an opportunity to apply to jobs or colleges, and to field offers that start coming in.

Advertisement

For the next few weeks, this area of your life should be your focus. Don’t put anything off for tomorrow that you can begin today. Push yourself to move through any fears involving change, as this energy is all about you finally stepping onto the path destined for you.

Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Saturday, January 24

There is no rush, Gemini. Since 2023, you’ve been working with Saturn in Pisces. Neptune has also been in this water sign since 2011, making this a period of immense growth and effort. As Neptune and Saturn prepare to shift out of Pisces in just a few weeks, you are given one final chance to make your professional dreams a reality.

Planets are always at their strongest at the beginning and end of their transits, so make the most of these last few weeks of Neptune and Saturn in Pisces. Trust yourself to know intuitively what to do to create the success you desire.

Advertisement

Cancer

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Monday, January 19

Change doesn’t have to be hard, Cancer. On Monday, January 19, Aquarius Season begins. Aquarius is an air sign that represents innovative ideas, unconventional paths, and the ability to follow what feels most authentic for you. It inspires you to follow your truth and know that you do deserve the best of everything.

Advertisement

You may be tired of change at this moment, but that’s only because of all you’ve been through in the last few years. While in the past, change involved harsh realities and tough decisions, this phase of transformation is inspiring. It won’t exhaust you in the ways you previously felt. Rather, it helps you gently shift directions. Don’t let what happened in the past keep you from embracing the opportunities of your future.

Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Sunday, January 25

Choose the life of your dreams, dear Leo. The First Quarter Moon in Taurus rises on Sunday, January 25. Taurus energy brings certainty, grounding, and material success. With the First Quarter Moon in the sky, you are guided to take action or make a choice about your professional life. This can also include attending university or returning to school.

Be mindful of rushing the results during this period. This energy isn’t about bringing everything to fruition, but making the choice to begin a new path. No matter what the past has involved, or how your plans have shifted over the last few years, you can still do something meaningful and generate great wealth. Choose what you want, not what feels easy.

Advertisement

Virgo

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Tuesday, January 20

Advocate for yourself, sweet Virgo. While you have no issue planning and implementing a course of action, you must shift gears as Mercury moves into Aquarius on Tuesday, January 20. Aquarian energy represents your well-being, how you structure your life, and the work that you do. Yet it differs greatly from how you normally approach life.

Advertisement

While you prefer to plan and execute, Aquarius experiences. This air sign doesn’t mind tossing the plan out the window if the situation calls for it. Mercury in Aquarius encourages you to hold space for new opportunities that benefit your well-being, even if they differ from the plan you previously put in place.

This energy can revitalize your life and put you on course for greater luck and success. However, you must make sure you’re advocating for yourself. Don’t be afraid to stand up and be the one who changes everything.

Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Saturday, January 24

Allow yourself to soften, Libra. This past year has brought a great deal of work and effort into your life. Although the calendar says it’s a new year, you’re still carrying the weight of 2025. It’s time to focus on softening and caring for yourself, Libra.

Saturday's astrological energy helps you slow down, connect with your higher self, and allow yourself to start to receive. While the past year has been all about embracing the work needed to change your life, the year ahead is softer. This doesn’t mean that you should toss your boundaries out the window, but believe that you are deserving of easy abundance and luck.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Wednesday, January 21

Bring your idea to life, Scorpio. The Waxing Crescent Moon in Pisces brings up a lucrative idea from your subconscious. This project has the power to pay off financially, but you must believe in yourself in order to take action.

Advertisement

Wednesday's astrological energy indicates that this is not part of a career you’re already involved in, and so it may feel like a risk to embrace this chance. Yet, the Piscean Moon can’t be denied. Be very aware of your ideas and intuition this week because there is something that you are meant to take action on. You just have to believe you’re worth it.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Tuesday, January 20

Make the most of this time, Sagittarius. Mercury shifts into Aquarius on Tuesday, January 20, affecting how you communicate with others. Mercury rules all matters of communication, and in Aquarius, it highlights this same theme. Your ability to sell yourself, ideas, and dreams is intensified during this time.

Advertisement

It’s important to recognize that while you have a way with words, you also need to show others how your idea or investment benefits the collective. By combining your gift for communication with a desire to impact the world, anything you do results in success.

Aquarius energy also represents a shift toward new ideas. Take an open-minded approach and be willing to learn as much as possible. It's time to show others what you’re made of, Sagittarius.

Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Saturday, January 24

Set an intention for peace, Capricorn. Peace is often underrated in terms of your success. While it’s not an award you can hang on your office wall or money you can see in your bank account, it’s what allows you to actually enjoy everything you’ve created.

The First Quarter Moon in Taurus rises on Saturday, January 24. This is a time to focus on instilling peace within your life. Step away from the grind and cultivate emotional fulfillment. Your relationships with others are of great importance during this period, as is your ability to live a life that feels good for your soul. Let peace guide you rather than external rewards.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Monday, January 19

Step into your new beginning, Aquarius. On Monday, January 19, the Sun shifts into Aquarius, beginning your zodiac season. This is an incredibly lucky time that helps improve your energy and attract all you desire.

Advertisement

While the Sun is in your zodiac sign, you must make sure to set aside time to care for yourself and rest, as this alignment can make you feel invincible. As long as you do, this can be an incredible time in all areas of your life. This is your own personal new beginning, and you get to set the tone for what you want the next year to hold. Be confident, courageous, and let your energy attract the life of your dreams.

Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Wednesday, January 21

Do something different, Pisces. You’ve invested in yourself, listened to your heart, and met every challenge with dedication and perseverance. Now, it’s time to break free from what has been holding you back and receive the rewards of your efforts.

On Wednesday, January 21, the Waxing Crescent Moon in Pisces creates a powerful opportunity to advance your career or improve your public image. It brings unexpected luck and opportunities, but you will need to trust yourself in order to make progress. Don’t worry about what others say, or listen to those who doubt your capabilities. Instead, trust yourself and know that there has been a purpose for everything you’ve gone through. You deserve the ultimate success, Pisces.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.