Your Daily Love Horoscope For Sunday, January 11: It's Time To Honor Yourself

The love horoscope for each zodiac sign on January 11, 2026 focuses on asteroid Vesta. On Sunday, Vesta shifts into Aquarius, bringing in a desire for shared purpose and free-spirited energy into your romantic life. Vesta in Aquarius may urge you to break a few rules for love, but it does so for the greater good.

With this energy at play in your romantic life on Sunday, aspects of sharing a vision or mission with your partner will become crucial. It’s not enough to share similar beliefs or morals. This energy inspires you to make a difference in others' lives. Yet through this devotion to creating positive changes, you will be able to deepen and transform your romantic life. Asteroid Vesta benefits the collective, but it also helps cultivate a relationship whose depth can never be shaken.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, January 11, 2026:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

How you work with your partner means the world, dear Aries. Vesta in Aquarius represents your ability to collaborate, compromise and work together within your romantic life.

It is essential that you focus on your interpersonal skills on January 11 and hold space for listening to what is important to your partner.

While you will likely find love through a volunteer or social circle during this time, it’s not just about romance, but the difference that you and your partner can make together that matters most.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t be afraid to change the rules, Taurus. You often stick to the rule book of life, even though it doesn’t truly exist. This can come through in your professional and romantic life, yet leave you always craving more.

Asteroid Vesta helps sever the bind between you and the rule book, so you can follow your heart and define what feels right for you. This can be a time of liberation in your romantic life, with you falling for someone whose heart is just as big as yours.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Every relationship serves a purpose, Gemini. Vesta shifts into Aquarius on January 11, bringing luck, abundance, and new experiences into your romantic life.

While this may bring opportunities for travel, there will also be a deep need to give back to the world in some way. Whether through volunteer missions or by exploring a new side of spirituality, you and your partner are going to expand your world and let your purpose draw you closer together.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be willing to take a risk on your future, Cancer. Although you’ve felt like you had to do everything alone for so long, with Vesta entering Aquarius on January 11, it's time to be open to partnership.

In a true partnership, you and your partner want to help one another grow and succeed. Yet, that also means you must be open to receiving. Financial help from someone special in your life could come on Sunday, or a new way to merge your lives. Be open to receiving and taking risks on finally having everything you’ve always wanted.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Explore what resonates with your heart, Leo. Vesta shifts into Aquarius on January 11, creating an exciting and beneficial period in your romantic life.

With Aquarius governing your house of dating and creating a life that you love, it’s important to dedicate yourself to these themes beginning today. Embrace all that you’ve learned and let yourself honor what resonates with your heart and refuse to ever accept less again.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There are always options for improvement, Virgo. Asteroid Vesta in Aquarius begins a beneficial and exciting phase in your romantic life. Aquarian energy governs your house of well-being and how you structure your life.

Yet, Aquarius is an air sign that seeks movement, independence, and freedom. This doesn’t mean a break-up is in store. Rather, it means a new way of being in a relationship. Continue to focus on what you need to feel your best and be willing to explore the unconventional.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Dedicate yourself to love, Libra. Aquarius energy represents your house of marriage, family, and happiness.

With Vesta moving into this air sign, you will be guided to focus on this in the coming weeks, yet it also comes with a lesson. Your romantic life can’t just be fun; it must be beneficial to your own process.

Dedicate yourself not just to love, but to what fuels you and in the process, distance yourself from anything that doesn’t. This should be a period marked by renewed commitment, dedication, and deep emotional fulfillment.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Free yourself, Scorpio. Although Aquarius energy governs your home, family, and romantic relationship, it also requires that you embrace a sense of freedom.

If anything in your personal life has been weighing you down or preventing you from pursuing love, this is your chance to purge what feels heavy.

Vesta in Aquarius helps you to commit to what you need to feel secure and stable, even if that means releasing what is known. This is your chance not just for freedom, but to find a place that actually feels like home.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Always remain in a state of learning, Sagittarius. When you think that you know it all, you are closed. Yet, being in a state of questioning helps you to be open to new perspectives and opportunities.

Asteroid Vesta shifts into Aquarius on January 11, lighting up your house of communication. This creates a powerful sense of dedication to learning, understanding, and embracing what you may have once shut out. While this can change your romantic life, do trust that it’s all for the better.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Honor what brings value to your life, Capricorn. You can often place finances and success as higher value aspects of life, until you realize what matters most.

On January 11, Vesta in Aquarius helps you to look beyond the money or accolades so that you can focus on the personal connections in your life. This brings about a restructuring period in which you are guided to shift your life around to make room for love. Continue to honor your emotional needs and trust that everything else will work itself out.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love unapologetically, Aquarius. Vesta in your zodiac sign on January 11 helps you deeply commit to yourself and your desires.

This can prompt you to see love differently or to want to make a difference in others' lives. It’s not enough to focus only on yourself — greater fulfillment comes from making a difference in the world.

This can help you meet someone through a nonprofit endeavor, or start thinking about the legacy that you want to leave. Let yourself not just love unapologetically, but live that way too, as you are meant to follow your own unique path.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Magic is real, dearest Pisces. Although love hasn’t felt all that magical in recent years, the universe is beginning an important shift in your life. You may have given up hope of romance or soulmates in this lifetime, yet as Vesta shifts into Aquarius on Sunday, you are reminded that magic is real.

You’ve done the logical work of self-growth, yet now it’s time to step back into magic and be open to where the universe directs you. This is an incredible time for romance and feeling like you finally found the one destined for you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.