3 Zodiac Signs Have A Very Lucky Week From January 12 - 18, 2026

From January 12 to 18, 2026, three zodiac signs have a very lucky week. Your desires are never random, yet they are rarely easy to follow. Your dreams always seem bigger than what is possible. This is the nature of dreams and what it means to follow the path of your soul in this lifetime.

The goal is to be able to set aside logic and put so much faith in manifesting your desires that failure is no longer an option. Speak like it's already reality, act as if it’s only a matter of time, and the universe always rises up to meet you.

This week brings an exciting alignment between Lilith in Sagittarius and Pluto in Aquarius on Monday, January 12. The energy of Lilith and Pluto set the tone for the week. They allow you to embrace your wildest desires, trust where you are guided, and go against the status quo if it means having the life you’ve always dreamed of.

Don’t hold yourself back in the days ahead or talk yourself out of what you desire. This is your moment to be honest about what you want so that you can finally see that anything is possible if you’re willing to go after it. The universe has your back this week.

1. Aries

Don’t worry about following the rules, Aries. This week, the universe urges you to believe in yourself and take action, no matter how impossible a dream seems. While you have had to learn to temper your actions and take your time, the week ahead asks you to remember who you really are. Nothing is impossible, but to make the most of this energy, you must follow your inner compass and not the opinions of others.

On Monday, January 12, Lilith in Sagittarius aligns with Pluto in Aquarius, bringing in a fresh wave of energy. Lilith wants you to throw caution to the wind and start making moves toward your best life. Pluto in Aquarius, on the other hand, brings in new connections and dreams. This transit wants you to embrace your most authentic self.

This is revolutionary energy that helps inspire a completely new chapter in your life, with the most unexpected people by your side. Believe in yourself, let go of the rules, and don’t be afraid to go your own way. You don't need to follow the path that others expect you to take.

2. Taurus

It’s up to you to make your dreams come true, Taurus. On Thursday, January 15, Venus in Capricorn trines Uranus in your zodiac sign. Venus is currently at the end of its reign in Capricorn, while Uranus is in its final months in Taurus. This means that what you’ve been working on since 2018 is finally coming to fruition. This isn’t the time to set intentions or lay the groundwork for a new life. The time is now to make a move that your future self will thank you for.

These transits mark the start of an incredibly abundant period, but you must be the one to take a chance. Uranus has been helping you release what is no longer needed so that you can take advantage of unexpected opportunities and gifts from the universe. With Venus, it helps you actualize the desires that you’ve been tending since 2018.

Still, this can only happen if you decide the timing is right. This is your chance to receive confirmation from the universe and see that you’ve always had the ability to live the life of your dreams.

3. Cancer

Manifest a life that you genuinely love, Cancer. For the last few years, it has seemed like no matter what you do, you couldn’t actually get ahead in the ways that you hoped to. Everything felt stalled, or as if you’d lost that magic touch of manifestation.

However, within this period of frustration, you were preparing. You became more particular about what you choose to give your energy to. You learned what is truly important to you, and to never give up on what you most want. This was an era dedicated to you and learning that whatever you have to do to manifest your dreams is worth it.

Now is the time when you will rapidly start to see the results of your actions. This begins as Venus in Capricorn aligns with Saturn in Pisces on Thursday, January 15, bringing in karmic rewards from the past and helping you to create a life that you love. The delays end, and life starts to pick up once again.

Be sure to steady yourself as you’ve become accustomed to a certain slowness, and this is the week that it all changes. Opportunities arrive quicker, matters you’ve been struggling with for years come to a resolution, and you once again feel like you have the magic touch. You aren't just dreaming of manifesting a life that you love, Cancer. You are actually doing it.

