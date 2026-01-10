Luck & Good Fortune Arrive For These 3 Zodiac Signs On January 11, 2026

On January 11, 2026, luck and good fortune arrive for three zodiac signs. The Waning Crescent Moon in Scorpio brings buried feelings to the surface so we can acknowledge them, instead of avoiding them. This phase supports deep internal cleanup that makes room for better circumstances to arrive.

In this way, we make a space for good fortune to enter our lives, because we've purged ourselves of all the negativity that has existed for far too long. January 11 marks the end of a difficult emotional chapter for three zodiac signs. Something heavy finally loosens its grip on us, and we feel the luck flow in.

Advertisement

While we'd love for it to be financial, and it very well may be, this day's fortune is about being in the right place at the right time. Who knows, though, monetary good fortune may follow. We'll be there, that's for sure!

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Waning Crescent Moon in Scorpio has you practically lost in your own memories, Cancer. This isn't a bad thing necessarily, but it is time-consuming. You know that if you stay too long, something's going to come up that might not be very nice.

You must resist the pull of old, negative memories, Cancer. January 11 shows you how to let go of all the stuff that keeps on nagging you. Enough is enough, right?

It's a new year, and you are done absorbing the negativity of the past. It's time to let go, Cancer. You simply say no, and that works wonders for you. This is what flings open the gates of good fortune for you. You've made room for true happiness.

Advertisement

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

The Waning Crescent Moon in Scorpio helps you confront something inside you that has you feeling wary or even fearful. You don't like not knowing about certain things, and, at times, it drives you drive you nuts.

On January 11, you see that it's a good idea to stop trying to control what goes on. You find that by letting go, suddenly all good things start to come to you.

Advertisement

This is how you discover that everything was and is fine as is. You were the one making it so difficult for yourself, Virgo. Now, you're the first stop for all the luck that is coming your way.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Waning Crescent Moon in Scorpio encourages you to get truthful with yourself, Pisces. On January 11, you release your stronghold on a belief that has kept you feeling stuck or undervalued.

This may come about through the forgiveness of an old friend, and possibly the acceptance of the idea that we're only human. While that doesn't excuse things, it certainly makes it easier for you to go on.

By ridding yourself of your own strict attitude towards certain people, you open the floodgates to luck and great fortune. There's nothing to stand in the way between you and all that is good, and you readily accept this, Pisces.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.