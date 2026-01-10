4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On January 11, 2026

On January 11, 2026, four zodiac signs receive a powerful sign from the universe. Sunday's astrological energy has us thinking a little too hard about love, self-worth, and our old relationship wounds. That's OK. It's one of those things you have to feel to heal.

For four zodiac signs, this day brings a sign that shows us that we have a choice. We can stay stuck in the past, where it's comfortable but painful, or we can choose to move forward, knowing that we can create an entirely new world for ourselves if we put our minds to it. That's certainly a possibility we can believe in.

1. Aries

Sunday's astrological energy hits close to home for you, Aries, especially when it comes to how you give and receive affection. On January 11, an unexpected reaction from someone else tells you more than their words ever could.

You realize in this moment that this person isn't as worthy of all the love you've been pouring on them as you thought. This is an eye-opener for you, Aries. You're a very loving and giving person, but you may be wasting some of that goodness on someone who doesn't appreciate you.

This moment, however, sharpens your instincts and lets you know that it's OK to walk away, or to take it down a notch. Protect your heart. Self-respect brings you much more happiness.

2. Leo

This transit brings a revealing exchange, Leo, and highlights where your loyalty has gone unrecognized. Sunday's astrological energy exposes an emotional imbalance that you have tried to work with.

On January 11, the sign arrives through disappointment, but it carries wisdom. That works well for you, Leo, and always has. Someone shows you how much labor you have been putting into this, and how it's not actually getting you anywhere.

Alas, you are someone who, once you learn, you don't unlearn. This is how you accrue self-protecting wisdom, Leo. You'll be fine. You learn some important time-saving lessons during this day.

3. Sagittarius

Sunday's astrological energy challenges your tendency to brush past things without really taking in what's going on. On January 11, something pushes you to slow down and actually feel what you have been avoiding.

You don't like hearing bad news. Of course, no one really does, but some people like delivering it, much to your dread. When someone says something negative to you, on this day, you see that you've grown past your old emotional response. This is a good thing, Sagittarius.

You realize people will say and do whatever they want. That shouldn't interrupt your bliss. Stay true to yourself, as per usual. That is your best path.

4. Aquarius

This transit highlights the distance you sometimes keep between yourself and old emotional memories, Aquarius. January 11 brings you a situation that has you viewing the past with a renewed sense of detachment.

You could let this get to you, but why bother? You've let the past get in the way of the present way too many times. Sunday's astrological energy really wants to be helpful, and so, it redirects you towards positivity and light.

Yes, the reality of the past still exists, but it's not your land to farm anymore, so to speak. This allows you to connect with people in a more realistic way. It's OK to protect yourself, and it's also OK to connect with others.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.