Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Is Here For January 12 - 18, 2026

Your zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope is here for January 12 -18, 2026. The Sun is in Capricorn, and this is your last full week where intense focus is on work and social status. The ending of the Capricorn season is the perfect time to ramp up your new year goals that aim to improve your career and professional social status.

The collective tarot card for everyone is the Star, which denotes emotional healing after a testing period. This is a perfect compliment to the astrology for this week. You can face the challenges knowing that grit and perseverance lead to your success.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Weekly tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign from January 12 - 18, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Aries: Seven of Cups

The truth is, you have an incredible supply of potential, Aries. The Seven of Cups is begging you to put it all somewhere and make it exciting while you're at it.

Explore and brainstorm where you want to put all of that talent and energy. Let 2026 be your year of maximizing your potential. Instead of having your ideas exist on a list of things you "could do," make it something you did do.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Taurus: The Hanged Man

There are moments when life feels frozen in time. Taurus, the Hanged Man, suggests that you've reached a stalemate. You have exhausted all solutions, and the situation remains stuck.

However, this is when you can think outside the box. You're encouraged by the Hanged Man, who acknowledges you to do things differently than you ever imagined possible. In this moment of surrender, you might find a new perspective that not only allows you to see new solutions but also to implement the solution itself.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Gemini: Judgement

If you're willing to take the journey, you're on the brink of a transformation, Gemini. The tarot card, Judgment, signifies awakening and realization.

You are called to something more purposeful and deep in your life. It also could mean you discover something on your personal growth journey that shifts your perspective. Lean into the wisdom that is to be found.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Cancer: Seven of Swords

Cancer, you crave justice. It angers you to witness people get away with wrongdoing and deception, whether you see it done to others or experience it yourself.

However, the Seven of Swords reminds you that the truth comes out in due time. You may not even have to do it for yourself, because the universe will act on your behalf.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Leo: Ace of Swords

Leo, the mental fog you had for some time is finally clearing up. The Ace of Swords signals that you are finally gaining some clarity and getting some answers.

This tarot card encourages you not to delay acting once you have the information you need. Once you know the purpose of waiting is gone, it's time to take action.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Virgo: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Virgo, there is a saying that goes, "Take the chance or miss the opportunity," and it's one you should take to heart.

The Ace of Pentacles, reversed, suggests you're currently living in the potential for new beginnings, but they are being blocked somehow. This tarot card indicates that you should ground yourself, make a strong life plan, and seek advice from those around you.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Libra: Five of Wands

You experience a personality clash in your relationship, but this is an opportunity to grow closer, Libra. The Five of Wands indicates that you frequently get into seemingly meaningless arguments, and encourages you to explore the deeper reason behind them.

There may be emotional needs to be addressed, or a deeper fight for dominance. Assess what it may be personally for you and your partner.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Scorpio: Three of Pentacles

Scorpio, there is a joy that comes from working with others on a project when you have a shared vision and values. The Three of Pentacles reminds you to enjoy your collaborative projects and appreciate how your strengths complement each other.

However, this tarot card also reminds you of the importance of a solid foundation. Before you get started, whether it is a personal or professional task, take the time to establish solid ground.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Sagittarius: King of Cups

Your strengths aren't just your hard skills, Sagittarius. Your strengths, especially those that help you lead and make a difference for others, also include your emotional strengths.

The King of Cups is about power in emotions. Your ability to be compassionate, resonate with others, and show them care and love, even before they give it to themselves, takes you far.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Capricorn: The Emperor

The Emperor is about control and power. There is a respect that must be given to experience, Capricorn. When you take on new ventures or have questions, don't hesitate to consult with people who have already been in your shoes.

Even if you don't already have contacts made, shoot your shot. Don't be afraid to send a cold email; it could be the very action others don't take, but that helps you advance.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Aquarius: Eight of Swords

Feeling overly dependent on other people never feels good, Aquarius. The Eight of Swords suggests you are feeling tied down and ready for independence.

And not only in the financial department, Aquarius, but also in the independence of thought, too. You are tired of living at the hand of other people's opinions and ideas. You're ready to break free.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Pisces: Six of Pentacles, reversed

The Six of Pentacles, reversed, advises you to be reflective and mindful with finances, Pisces, but possibly not in the way you think.

The Six of Pentacles encourages you to act wisely, thinking carefully about your choices, especially when lending money to others, but to be careful that your actions aren't tied to selfish ambitions or greed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.