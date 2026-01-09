3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune All Week From January 12 - 18

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune the week of January 12 - 18, 2026. There are three specific days when fortune peaks: Monday, January 12; Tuesday, January 13; and Sunday, January 18.

This week, avoid trying to prove yourself to others. Instead, allow your circumstances to unfold naturally, knowing the Law of Attraction is at work. You get to be chosen, instead of trying to force things. You will want to be brave and bold when asking for what you want. Belief helps you to demonstrate readiness. You also want to do a self-review to ensure your character and intentions are aligned. Clear direction is a powerful magnet for luck.

1. Dog

You attract luck and good fortune at the start of the week on Monday, January 12. You have worked hard to earn a particular reward, and you'll notice how the path of opportunity opens to you through an invitation to do or gain something.

Your charm increases, helping you to get others to say yes to your requests. When you ask for money, you're likely to get the amount needed. Should you need to impress someone, you'll do so. The right alliances and friendships reveal themselves to you all week long.

The best color to wear for power is red and you will likely find that another Dog animal sign will be a powerful ally thanks to their loyalty.

2. Pig

Your luck and good fortune arrive for you on Tuesday, January 13, and you experience the pure potential of your charm and charisma. What you start this week takes off. You have launching energy, so asking for help, meeting with others and pushing what you want to do forward all expand your vision as you desire.

You will have the opportunity to choose from options, and you may realize that what you didn't know you wanted to try is there for the taking. Your social interactions are strong, and you will increase your network. You may even find romance if single when you go out.

Wear orange for creativity and inspiration. Your ally this week is a fellow Pig for their confidence.

3. Dragon

You attract luck and good fortune on Sunday, January 18. Balance can be found this week, and while that doesn't necessarily sound lucky by itself, it allows you to rest your internal compass which is your greatest source of power.

You find it much easier to rebuild your emotional reserves, which improves patience and mental clarity. You take a pause to think about your next life chapter to form your game plan.

You'll restore an area of your life that demands your attention due to its timeliness. Control returns and chaos lessens. Restoring balance helps a relationship improve. Economic frugality works on your finances to improve this week, helping you to add more time and income back into your daily life.

Wear dark colors for power and to ward off evil energy. Consider blacks, blues and deep navy. Your ally is a Dragon for their emotional mastery.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.