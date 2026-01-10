5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, Starting January 12

All week, from January 12 to 18, 2026, five zodiac signs are having the best horoscopes. The Scorpio Moon starts things off, bringing balance to our lives and showing us what we want to accomplish now that Capricorn season is coming to a close.

The Moon shifts into Sagittarius on Tuesday, January 13, bringing optimism and hope. On Saturday, January 17, Venus enters Aquarius, just before the New Moon in Capricorn on January 18. These transits help us keep our eyes on the prize for the next six months. This is a vibrant period for the signs below because it prepares us for the year ahead and allows us to take command of our destiny.

1. Aquarius

Venus moves into your sign on January 17, allowing you to pour love into yourself, Aquarius. Relationships are stronger during this time because you are more communicative and transparent with your intentions. There is also the New Moon in Capricorn, serving as a guiding light and ensuring that you take moments to prioritize yourself.

Although you may be tempted to take on many projects at once, take it easy and focus on what you have on hand. Try a free course or read a book that could elevate your skills. Because Venus is in your sign, you benefit from collaborations, so ask for help or guidance from trusted friends, colleagues, or mentors.

2. Leo

The Moon in Sagittarius early in the week transforms your relationships and makes you more confident in the process, Leo. Another major transit affecting your relationships is Venus’ move into Aquarius. The transits this week remind you not to settle for less when it comes to love.

Use this time to explore and visit local stores or restaurants to channel the Venusian energy. If there have been any conflicts, reconciliation becomes easier beginning this week. You will better understand your connections, which also benefits your professional life, as you're able to reach compromises with others.

3. Capricorn

You’re the star of the show this week with the New Moon in your sign, teaching you new strategies and helping you uncover your hidden talents. Praise yourself, take pride in your work, and don’t dim your light, Capricorn. This is a period of empowerment as you step out of your shadow and learn how to shine in the Sun.

The Moon in Sagittarius brings to light some new perspectives regarding your relationships. Then, the New Moon on January 18 teaches you how to connect with your emotions and be more emotionally available for others. Don't suppress your emotions, and instead find positive ways to navigate them, like meditation or journaling.

4. Cancer

The New Moon this week is impacting your relationships, Cancer. It asks you to be more honest about the connections you have in the present. Don’t rely on those rose-colored glasses for too long, and instead have honest discussions with your friends or romantic partner. Avoid pointless conflicts and focus on diplomacy.

The transits this week allow you to release what is no longer serving you to make room for something magical and more meaningful. The Sagittarius Moon helps you find the courage to move on from the past. This lunar influence encourages you to be more confident and believe in yourself. This also helps you pursue your dreams with more clarity and direction.

5. Taurus

The New Moon in Capricorn on January 18 is a magnificent transit for earth signs like yourself, Taurus. This lunar influence brings a lot of potent energy to your relationships. Spend time with loved ones, have a movie night with friends, or host a small gathering at home.

Venus enters Aquarius towards the end of the week, preparing you to learn more about your potential and explore your ideas over the next several weeks. Venus also highlights your leadership skills. Listen to others and don’t be too critical, since the theme for this week is all about compassion and learning to be more understanding.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.