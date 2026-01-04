Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Is Here For January 5 - 11, 2026

Your zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for January 5 - 11, 2026, is here. This week, the Moon travels from Leo through Scorpio, focusing on your passion, routines, relationships and resources. The Sun remains in Capricorn until the 20th, and the season remains centered on work and social status. This is the time to socialize with others, strengthen partnerships and tend to your schedule.

The weekly collective tarot card for everyone is the Lovers, which is about harmony in relationships, but it also extends beyond romance. There's power beyond the choices you make when it comes to your loyalty and commitments. Consider the situations you dedicate your time to and choose wisely when it comes to partnerships and conscious commitments.

Your zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for January 5 - 11, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This week's tarot card for Aries: The Lovers

Your weekly tarot card is the Lovers, which is about choosing what matches your values. You notice where your actions already match your wants and needs, and where they don't.

You stop forcing yourself to choose what looks good on paper or on social media and pivot to the inner work that leads to happiness.

When an emotional connection fits, it doesn't require the approval of others. You pay attention to what feels natural, and not just impressive.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This week's tarot card for Taurus: Two of Cups

The Two of Cups reflects balanced partnerships, and this can extend to professional relationships where equality exists or needs to improve.

Balance shows up in small exchanges of power. You pay attention to the details, like who shows up and listens. You aim for consistency. You're investing time where you feel appreciated.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This week's tarot card for Gemini: Three of Pentacles

Your weekly tarot card, the Three of Pentacles, speaks to teamwork that works because roles have been clearly defined and contributions are valued.

Collaboration improves because you know what to expect, and things become clearer. If something feels inefficient to you, you work on improving it. You refine how you work with others rather than trying to go it alone. Responsibility does not have to mean carrying a full workload; it can mean sharing with others.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This week's tarot card for Cancer: Justice

The Justice card asks you to weigh choices carefully and reminds you that loyalty requires honesty. You realize the importance of protecting your time and energy, and while at first it may feel like you're holding back what others want from you, it's actually a loving act. You invite peace into your relationships when you take space for yourself.

Speaking honestly and kindly about what you feel is fair leaves little room for second-guessing or overthinking. Instead, it provides clarity and understanding that feels grounded and like a relief.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This week's tarot card for Leo: Temperance

Your zodiac sign's weekly tarot Temperance focuses on sustainable commitment, and it encourages you to review your priorities.

Leo, balance can be more of a strategy that keeps you feeling secure and in control of your time, and it's not a limitation. In fact, having your time scheduled can be a healthy, mutually beneficial form of control.

You're ready to blend priorities with someone in your life who feels sustainable. By pacing yourself, you maintain your confidence and feel optimistic about what can be accomplished all week.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This week's tarot card for Virgo: Knight of Pentacles

Virgo, your weekly tarot Knight of Pentacles highlights reliability and favors commitments that grow with time and last. The Knight of Pentacles is all about steady progress, and you produce real results.

You are consistent with your routines and do things that help you accomplish your dreams and goals. When you keep things simple, it's much easier to follow through on what you set out to do.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This week's tarot card for Libra: Queen of Cups

The Queen of Cups brings awareness to your emotional boundaries, exercising discernment to keep things healthy.

You know when to be kind and how to protect your energy. You find new ways to support the people in your life whom you love. This week, you're showing up with warmth and a sense of care, revealing how tenderness is a quiet strength you excel at.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This week's tarot card for Scorpio: Four of Wands

Scorpio, your weekly tarot card for the Four of Wands reflects environments where you feel supported and safe. It's time to enjoy what's working in your life and strengthen your relationships.

You feel happiest during simple moments like good conversations or at home. You aim for fewer complications and more peace. This week reminds you that stability is enjoyable.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This week's tarot card for Sagittarius: Eight of Pentacles

According to the Eight of Pentacles, you are ready to improve the things you care about that advance your long-term vision, Sagittarius. This week, take a look at where your effort is going and how your investment of time aligns with what matters to you.

Focus on your work, skills and a routine that helps you manage your time better. You don't need motivation or pop culture advice when you can listen to your inner voice and follow your internal compass.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This week's tarot card for Capricorn: The Hierophant

Capricorn, The Hierophant highlights commitments and asks if your choices align with what you believe in. You're done second-guessing the commitments you make, and now you are ready to pick principle over convenience.

You feel calmer with each decision you make that aligns with what you truly stand for. This week, you're ready to live life on your own terms.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This week's tarot card for Aquarius: King of Swords

King of Swords is about clear thinking and decisive communication, Aquarius. You're speaking from the heart this week, and your message isn't dramatic or emotionally charged.

Instead, you're saying what needs to be told after careful thought and consideration. Even if you feel unheard by others, what matters is that you did what helped you to feel self-respect.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

This week's tarot card for Pisces: Ten of Pentacles

Pisces, the Ten of Pentacles is about prosperity and a future worth building. You're building relationships, thinking about the life you want to live in one year and five years, and setting a plan.

Security isn't something that happens, Pisces, and you know that building it slowly and methodically is what you need to do starting now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.