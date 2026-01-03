5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, Starting January 5

All week, from January 5 to 11, 2026, five zodiac signs are having the best horoscopes. The vibrant energy of the Leo Moon starts things off, allowing us to believe in our vision and goals.

Thankfully, the Virgo Moon on January 6 provides guidance and gives us opportunities to utilize our planners and to make our objectives more concrete. During this Capricorn season, we have the confidence and optimism to believe anything is possible. The following zodiac signs have the best horoscopes, as the transits this week fuel them to take advantage of the new beginnings available in 2026.

1. Leo

The Moon starts things off in your sign at the beginning of the week, but this beautiful energy is just a prelude for the big Jupiter transit happening later in the year in your sign. Because Capricorn season has us all feeling very ambitious and future-oriented, this is a time to reflect on what you want to change and improve as you continue to learn and evolve.

We are clarifying our objectives and setting the foundation for the rest of 2026. Stay out of any messy drama and remain diplomatic this week. Make sure to help others if they need it.

2. Virgo

This week is all about releasing and embracing your fresh start, Virgo, so don’t stay stuck on the past. Capricorn season has been pushing Earth signs like you to understand what you are meant to do and focus on the path you want to take. If you needed alignment, the Leo energy at the start of the week works wonders and helps you recalibrate.

For the next several days, you have a lot of fun being in hermit mode. The Moon in your sign brings opportunities to analyze your worth and really be there for yourself. Consider planning a trip, starting a new project, or taking the initiative to learn something new. Be careful to avoid impulsive spending.

Romance is also a possibility during this period. The transits this week bring more optimism for those who are dating. If you’re in a stable relationship, focus on sharing resources and mindful planning.

3. Libra

You're thriving this week, Libra, as you rekindle the relationship you have with yourself. The dynamic Leo Moon shows you how to pour yourself an abundance of love and nourishment. This Capricorn season has you focused on yourself and your family.

The Virgo Moon brings a rejuvenating energy, continuing the lessons from the Leo transit. Focus on self-confidence, being more patient with yourself, and planning for the future. Remember, mistakes are not a setback; they are a method for more improvement. This is also an enriching time for you to work on your own and explore creative ideas with more confidence.

Once the Moon is in your sign, you will have a new appreciation for the people who love and show you support. Reach out to them and have fun. After all, Capricorn season is about making time for the people who continue to cheer you on.

4. Capricorn

You continue to be in the spotlight with the Sun still in your sign and Mars boosting your energy to new heights. Be tactful when it comes to interacting with others and focus on compromising when possible.

With the Leo Moon at the start of the week, you feel more enlightened and determined. This is your month, Capricorn. You are elevating, and your ambition is powerful. The energy helps others to see your magnetism as you feel more connected with your power. However, you must not rush. Instead, go slow.

The Mercurial energy from the Virgo Moon shows you how to work well with others, perfect your skills, and be more meticulous with your work. While Mars pushes you to be more hasty, this lunation brings a grounding energy. It shows you why focus is key, even when you think you’ve mastered something. The Libra Moon transit shows you that there is always more room for growth.

5. Aquarius

The Moon in Leo energizes you and allows you to dream big, Aquarius. Allow yourself to think outside the box and don’t limit yourself. This is a magical week full of plenty of opportunities to continue your transformation. The fiery energy of this transit also strengthens your bonds with friends and your romantic partner.

The Moon in Virgo serves as a reset, showing you how to work diligently towards your goals. You become a problem solver, and others see your brilliance. You shine brightly during this two-day transit, as it prepares you for the passion and force of the Libra Moon. The Libra energy encourages you to speak your mind, connect with people, and learn a plethora of new things.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.