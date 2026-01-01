3 Zodiac Signs Are Attracting Financial Success All Week From January 5 - 11, 2026

All week, from January 5 to 11, 2026, three zodiac signs are attracting financial success. The week of January 5 brings about curiosity and a desire to achieve financial success and find greater meaning as well. Your emotional well-being matters, as do your contributions to the collective.

Despite your own personal ambitions, making a difference in the world or the lives of others is a core part of manifesting your purpose in this lifetime. While you may crave wealth or financial stability, there also needs to be a purpose to what you are seeking. Having an account with multiple zeros often does not feel fulfilling if, in the end, that’s all that you have.

This week, look for what is financially sound, and seize opportunities as they arise, zodiac signs. However, be careful not to lose sight of the bigger picture. Success and purpose are the ultimate goals.

1. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Seek fulfillment in all that you do, Sagittarius. You are the luckiest zodiac when it comes to financial success at the start of 2026, but that doesn’t mean money is all you’re focusing on. As Venus conjuncts Mars in Capricorn on Monday, January 7, reflect on whether your goals are truly connected to your longings.

This energy represents an immense and positive shift in your finances, but it is also meant to bring greater meaning to your life. For so long, you’ve been focused on the salary or financial stability that you think determines success. However, you’re now realizing that what you’re seeking won't merely come through greater wealth.

Use this energy to invest in meaningful projects, set up your own non-profit, or help those closest to you now that you’re in a position to do so. You are destined for success, but you also want to make sure you feel good once you have it.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Focus on how you want to feel, Virgo. The Last Quarter Moon in Libra rises on Saturday, January 10, bringing an important moment in your quest for success. This lunar transit represents the need to find balance between your material desires and your emotional ones.

With the Last Quarter Moon in this air sign, you are guided to reassess your goals and make changes where you see fit. This is meant to help you reorganize your priorities and be sure that what you’re investing in is actually part of creating the life you want to live.

During the Last Quarter Moon in Libra, pay attention to how you feel. Don’t go on a spending spree if you’re feeling upset or lonely. Instead, work on improving your emotional state rather than trying to use purchases to make you feel better. Embracing this shift, as well as the elusive search for happiness, can help you feel like you already have enough. This leads to greater gratitude, which in turn helps you attract even greater financial opportunities.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Bring greater meaning to your life, Capricorn. You are headed into a financially expansive period in your life. First, though, you must also redefine what success means to you.

On Sunday, January 11, asteroid Vesta moves into Aquarius, bringing a new commitment to honoring what is most important to you. This may mean a shift away from previous goals of professional success and toward new avenues to making a difference in the world.

Vesta in Aquarius encourages you to use the success you’ve already created to positively impact the collective and, as a result, bring greater meaning to your life. This also represents a recommitment to your financial goals, particularly in terms of generational wealth. Try to expand your perspective of success and use this energy to further your own aspirations and make a difference in the ways that your soul is seeking.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.