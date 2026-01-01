Relationships Finally Improve For 5 Zodiac Signs The Week Of January 5 - 11, 2026

During the week of January 5 to 11, 2026, relationships finally improve for five zodiac signs, reminding us that there is no reason to rush love. This week brings the divine meeting of Mars and Venus in Capricorn on Monday, January 5. Mars and Venus are known as the celestial lovers, and when they unite in the heavens, it brings magic to your romantic life.

This energy isn’t about flings, though. It's a slow and deliberate energy that is meant to create something that can last. Love isn’t a place that you finally arrive at, but something that you build through each decision that you make. It’s found, not just in the whispered vows of forever, but in the small choices you make to show up each day, even when it’s not easy.

Advertisement

If you are looking for a relationship that can withstand the test of time, then allow yourself to slow down and enjoy the process. Know in your heart that love is meant to be enjoyed and not rushed. While it is fun to embrace the spontaneity of romance, this energy is all about bringing you the kind of deep love that actually lasts.

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Take your time building what you want to last, dearest Virgo. For you, Capricorn energy governs marriage and long-term commitment, making the week ahead one with profound significance.

On Monday, January 5, Venus and Mars unite in Capricorn, bringing the desire and ability to progress your current relationship or meet that special someone. Venus and Mars themselves are the lovers of the zodiac. In Capricorn, it’s all about romance and finally feeling like you have found your forever love.

Venus governs emotions and fulfillment, while Mars helps to direct where you should take action. When they unite, as they do this week, they operate as one energy. In Capricorn, this means your feelings and the actions that you take are focused on romantic matters. This can bring about a period of proposals or engagements, or simply a period of increased joy and romance.

Be sure that you are creating time for matters of the heart, as you want to be certain that you can devote yourself to this energy. Take the initiative, be open to love, and remember to be present and enjoy each moment as it arrives. So much of this is about you finally attracting what you’ve always desired, so be sure that you also take time to enjoy it.

Advertisement

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Look toward new horizons, sweet Taurus. You have been surrounded by luck since the start of the year, and it will continue throughout this week. Not only does that favor your romantic life, but it also helps to bring in a new wave of energy.

Advertisement

With so much Capricorn energy surrounding you right now, you may also explore new paths and adventures. While you often get stuck in routines and in being comfortable rather than fulfilled, this energy helps you get unstuck and start enjoying life and your relationship once again. Be open to divine guidance and be sure that you’re taking a chance on your dreams, especially as you never know where love will find you.

On Wednesday, January 7, the Virgo Moon aligns with Mercury in Capricorn, bringing about an emotional offer or conversation. This energy ignites two powerful forces: a forever love and the luck of the universe.

Whether you receive a message from someone unexpected or bump into a new person while on your travels, this has the potential to become much more than just a fling. It’s OK if you have your doubts; you just can’t lead with them. Try to see everything as always being divinely orchestrated. This week is sure to bring in amazing new opportunities.

Advertisement

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Embrace the unexpected moments, Scorpio. On Saturday, January 10, Saturn in Pisces aligns with Uranus in Taurus, bringing some shocking and incredible changes to your romantic life. While these two planets often bring important conversations and slow growth to your relationship, this alignment is a bit different.

Uranus has been moving through Taurus since 2018, while Saturn has been in Pisces since 2023. Both planets are now within their final months in these zodiac signs, meaning that what you’ve been working towards is finally coming full circle. It’s all about you finally seeing the purpose of what you’ve been through.

Advertisement

You have embraced years of challenges and karmic lessons, Scorpio. While you never thought that it would actually end, it has. This means that the changes you’ve been through in your romantic life since 2018 now finally make sense.

Not only has this affected your dating life, but it’s had a profound impact on your marriage or committed relationship. Yet, you have to be willing to let yourself turn the page from challenges into bliss. The energy of Saturn and Uranus helps bring about the rewards for your efforts in the last few years, and reminds you that love always finds a way.

4. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Focus on compromise, dear Aries. The Last Quarter Moon in Libra rises on Saturday, January 10. This phase of the moon represents a time of reflection and release so that you can move forward with clarity. In Libra, this isn’t about breaking up, but finally dealing with what has been left unsaid.

It can be easy in relationships to make assumptions or judgements, blaming the other person, yet not seeing how your choices or words played a part in what happened. Yet, to forge a relationship that lasts, you must focus on compromise and be willing to take accountability.

On Saturday, January 10, the Last Quarter Moon in Libra brings a chance to finally clear the air in your relationship. This is a time to discuss what has happened or what has been avoided. If you want to make this relationship last, or even get back together, you must keep compromise in mind.

Set an intention for how you hope a conversation or interaction will go. Then reflect on what you can do on your part to honor that intention. Go into any conversation open, nonjudgmental, and ready to listen. There is a possibility for healing and a new depth of emotional connection, but only if you are willing to discuss what you have previously avoided.

Advertisement

5. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Redefine your relationship, Leo. Since late 2024, you’ve been going through a deep phase of growth and self-awareness. This has affected your romantic life as you’ve come to realize what actually aligns with your needs and truth. Although progress has been slow, you have been learning what it means to make authentic choices and trust that you know what feels right to your soul.

This will help you navigate the incoming wave of Aquarius energy that begins this week as asteroid Vesta shifts into this air sign on Sunday, January 11. There is a stellium in Aquarius later in January, which will help you finally feel like you’re making progress in your romantic life. For now, though, it’s enough to be sure that you’re still defining what feels right for you.

Vesta shifts into Aquarius on November 11, allowing you to reflect on and redefine what a relationship means to you. Vesta represents your inner light and the most authentic part of yourself. It carries a deep sense of commitment, yet in Aquarius, you are guided to reflect on what you actually want to commit to.

Traditional relationships often fall by the wayside while Vesta is in Aquarius. How this shows up for you depends on how you have previously perceived the idea of the perfect relationship. This is the perfect chance to deepen the journey of what feels right for you and trust that whatever you have to do to achieve it will be worth it.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.