The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From January 5 - 11, 2026

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week from January 5 to 11, 2026, reminds us that it’s important not to rush yourself or the process. The week ahead begins with a dynamic conjunction between Venus and Mars in Capricorn on Monday, January 5.

Mars and Venus are traditionally known as the celestial lovers, yet they’re also the gods of manifestation. With the exuberance of Mars and the abundance of Venus, there isn’t anything that you can’t accomplish. In Capricorn, this is not meant to produce instant results, but to begin preparation. Work step by step on your dreams, trusting that even within the darkness, change appears when you’re ready for it.

Advertisement

While the world may tell you to get busy with resolutions and making the most of the start of the year, the universe tells you to take a breather this week. The days may be getting longer, but you are still within the dark part of the year. This means that the greatest work you can do is tend to your goals or dreams in private. It’s not about external action or forcing change overnight, but slowing down and working with the natural cycles of the universe. On your astrological sign's luckiest day this week, plant the seeds for what you hope for.

Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Monday, January 5

Reconsider what success means, sweet Aries. You are in the midst of a glow-up in your professional life. Still, you want to be sure that what you’re striving for aligns with who you are.

This is an immensely powerful period as Venus and Mars unite in Capricorn on Monday, January 5. Yet, Venus and Mars carry their own magic, too. During this time, it’s important to understand what success and abundance mean to you, rather than how you’ve been told to define them. Embrace your creativity and remember that by being yourself and following your light, you can achieve even more than you planned for.

Advertisement

Taurus

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Sunday, January 11

Be willing to embrace what excites your soul, Taurus. On Sunday, January 11, asteroid Vesta shifts into Aquarius, bringing a period of innovation and recognition to your career. Vesta is the first celestial body to make its way into Aquarius, but it is part of a building stellium that will help you to achieve your dreams and transform your life.

Advertisement

Whether you are applying to college, trying to decide on a major, or looking for your dream job, this energy helps you get noticed in all the right ways. Vesta encourages you to find what resonates with your soul, rather than just following a perfectly curated path. In Aquarius, it may have you venturing into the unknown, but it also helps you finally receive what is meant for you.

Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Saturday, January 10

Take the redirection, dearest Gemini. Saturn has been moving through your house of career since 2023. This has created an intense desire to find your purpose and be of benefit to others. While Saturn is now in its final weeks in Pisces, you are also finally seeing the true purpose of this phase.

On Saturday, January 10, the astrological energy brings about a new insight, goal, or dream that you can use to define your purpose and achieve success. Be sure you’re listening to the signs around you and are willing to embrace a change in direction.

Advertisement

Cancer

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Saturday, January 10

Allow yourself to receive peace, beautiful Cancer. Libra is the zodiac sign that governs your home and family life. This represents the deep need that you have for your home life, family, and close relationships to be harmonious and peaceful.

Advertisement

On Saturday, January 10, the Last Quarter Moon in Libra gently rises, bringing you into a space of peace, harmony, and comfort. You must allow yourself to receive peace during this time, instead of distracting yourself or looking for something to be wrong. Allow yourself to see that you’ve made it through an incredibly challenging phase of your life and know that this new level of abundance and peace is here to stay.

Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Saturday, January 10

You already know where you are being guided, dear Leo. There’s been a great deal of change already in your life, especially regarding your career. While there may have been moments of loss in the past year, it was all about creating space for new opportunities.

On Saturday, January 10, the universe brings about a positive shift and change in your professional life. Know that your period of death and rebirth has finally landed you where you are meant to be. Be ready to say yes to a new offer, and to accept that all this time the universe has been guiding you toward something even better.

Advertisement

Virgo

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Monday, January 5

Love your life, sweet Virgo. On Monday, January 5, Venus and Mars unite in Capricorn. You have been seeing a great deal of activity in this part of your life recently due to the ongoing Capricorn stellium. This is all about bestowing luck where you need it the most.

Advertisement

Venus and Mars in Capricorn bring about an engagement, a meeting of destiny, or a new phase in your professional life. Yet, regardless of how this shows up for you, it’s all about loving your life and focusing on what makes you feel good. Leave behind the idea that you must struggle or sacrifice in order to achieve success. Instead, let this be the beginning of greater ease.

Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Sunday, January 11

Invest in your heart, dear Libra. You are just beginning an exciting phase of your life as you are guided to invest in what matters most to your heart. While this can bring about romantic developments, it’s really about you feeling a connection to every part of your life. Instead of merely surviving, this represents a new era of you finally thriving.

On Sunday, January 11, asteroid Vesta shifts into Aquarius, heightening your ability to know what you need to do to be excited about life once again. This energy also guides you toward unexpected opportunities or ideas. Remember that you don’t need to follow a plan for your life, but instead tend to what resonates with your heart. This is where the greatest success is always found.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Wednesday, January 7

Let your ideas come to life, Scorpio. On Wednesday, January 7, the Moon in Virgo crosses paths with Mercury in Capricorn, allowing you to create the life of your dreams. However, you won’t be doing it alone. Be sure that you are open to receiving help or enlisting the support of beneficial relationships.

Advertisement

The Virgo Moon helps you stay open to receiving support, while Mercury in Capricorn allows you to voice your ideas and embrace your destiny. This is a wonderful time for important conversations, projects, or presenting your ideas to others.

People want to help you, but you also must make sure you’re not overly judging the help that they want to give. Be open to receiving what you need, even if it’s not what you thought you wanted.

Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Sunday, January 11

Share your wisdom, Sagittarius. On Sunday, January 11, asteroid Vesta shifts into Aquarius, representing a change in how you live your life and attract luck. Vesta represents your inner light and motivation to share it with the world. In Aquarius, it represents the sharing of ideas.

While you may not have anticipated this shift in your journey, it is connected to your spiritual path. The universe guides you to share your experiences with others, imparting wisdom and hope for their own journeys. This is an important new step for you as you’re shifting from the student to the teacher. Be ready to share your wisdom, as that is what helps you elevate your life.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Wednesday, January 7

Listen to your intuition, Capricorn. While you are enjoying a lucky and active time in your life with the stellium in your zodiac sign, don’t underestimate the importance of your intuition.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, January 7, the Virgo Moon aligns with Mercury in Capricorn, giving you the chance to start making moves toward the life you’ve dreamed of. The Virgo Moon helps you embrace your purpose and dreams. As the Moon connects to Mercury in Capricorn, you are encouraged to go after what you want. It may not follow logical sense or seem realistic, yet in your soul, you know that you are meant to experience something new.

Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Saturday, January 10

Embrace the abundance, dearest Aquarius. On Saturday, January 10, Saturn in Pisces aligns with Uranus in Taurus, bringing a deep sense of abundance and possible financial payoffs. Saturn in Pisces has been urging you to reflect on your financial worth and status since 2023. Luckily, this transit is coming to an end.

While its purpose was to create financial freedom, there have been a few bumps along the way. As Saturn connects with Uranus in Taurus, a property could be sold, or you may receive a financial gift. The money that you get comes through family matters or changing investments within a home.

This helps you to experience greater financial and emotional security. It is part of the changing landscape of your home life that Uranus has been bringing since 2018. Embrace the abundance, Aquarius, because this is something you deserve.

Advertisement

Pisces

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Monday, January 5

Use your power for good, dear Pisces. You’ve been in a cocoon state since 2023 with Saturn in your zodiac sign. While this is all part of launching you into a new reality, it also felt quiet and even isolating at times. Yet, as Saturn prepares to leave Pisces, you feel a change in your energy.

Advertisement

On Monday, January 5, Venus and Mars unite in Capricorn. This has you stepping back into your authentic self and recognizing the power that you have to bring about change. While this creates an incredible period of manifesting your own dreams, you are also working to achieve a greater good.

This energy intensifies your charm, charisma, and ability to influence those around you. Just be sure you are using this power for good. It’s not just about furthering your dreams but making a lasting difference in the world around you.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.