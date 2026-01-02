Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For January 5 - 11 — Life Is Genuinely Good

Weekly horoscopes are here for January 5 - 11, 2026, revealing a wonderful week for each zodiac sign. As we get accustomed to the New Year, the Leo Moon boosts our confidence early in the week and reconnects us with our artistic side. When the Moon enters Virgo on January 7, we benefit from the structure and discipline the energy promotes as it makes an opposition to Saturn.

Cardinal energy flows through beginning on the 9th, with the Moon in Libra preparing us to adjust to the ongoing lessons from this Capricorn season. This is a week when we learn to face challenges with better ideas and more structure, since this season is showing us how to take control of our destiny without fear or self-doubt.

Weekly horoscopes for January 5 - 11, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Aries, this week gives you the perfect opportunity to explore new ideas and artistic endeavors with the Leo Moon bringing inspiration early on.

If you need the discipline to get your ideas flowing seamlessly and develop a better schedule, the Virgo Moon helps you with that midweek. Instead of rushing through the process, the Virgo energy slows your thinking process, helping you make more effective edits.

Collaborations are a lot more fruitful this week, especially within the creative sector. You receive support from the Libra Moon over the weekend, which makes you more of a diplomat and listen to others more attentively.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, after all the holiday chaos, things feel a lot calmer at the start of this week with the Leo Moon grounding you. Leo's creative energy helps kickstart potential ideas that you may have been hesitant to initiate before.

The Virgo Moon kicks up the romance midweek. You’ll be a lot more available for the people you love. For those who are single, it's a beautiful time to get in touch with your muses.

You experience a vibrant close to the week through the Libra Moon. Pour a lot of love into yourself over the weekend and find the equilibrium you need to feel energized for the upcoming week.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you're in your element at the start of the week with the Leo Moon supercharging your ideas, making you feel a lot more confident with your self-expression. Other people around you bring new points of view that positively impact your creative work.

When the Moon is in Virgo midweek, your potential becomes clear — but make sure not to listen to your inner critic. The Mercurial transit helps you to establish order and balance within your home and career sector.

The Libra Moon brings excitement and boosts your social life over the weekend and reminds you to have fun, especially if you’ve been overworked.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, at the start of the week, work on understanding and implementing new plans for your finances. Capricorn season is showing all of us how to be more responsible, and the energy at the start of the week inspires you to reflect on your spending habits moving forward.

This theme continues throughout the week as you embrace the new ideas you may have for elevating your material possessions or financial goals this year.

You have an optimistic mindset over the weekend while the Moon is in Libra. It's a good time to prioritize things at home and strengthen your relationship with family.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon starts the week in your sign, making you the star of the show. People are captivated by your energy and what you bring to the table, especially at work.

When the Moon is in Virgo midweek, brainstorming new ideas may help those in the academic sector as Capricorn season continues giving you some breakthroughs.

Once the Moon is in the sign of Libra over the weekend, socialize and enjoy the feeling of being in your element as you wear your crown. This is a period for you to start embracing new roles as we get closer to Aquarius season in the next few weeks.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, resting is important this week. Pay attention to your body and focus on giving yourself some love and self-care since Capricorn season might have you going full force with Mars in this sign, pushing all earth signs to reach their potential.

During the Libra Moon over the weekend, reflect on the relationships that you have with others and find ways to strengthen your friendships.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, even though the holidays are over, you're still in the mood to socialize during the Leo Moon at the start of the week. Prepare to experience some fun activities over the next several days, because you may get in touch with some old friends and do something entertaining together.

During the Virgo Moon midweek, recharging is imperative during this intense Capricorn season. This energy may push you to become more of a hermit, analyzing and focusing on what you want from the privacy of your home.

Once the Moon is in your sign over the weekend, it's a time for disciplined work and editing projects you’re working on.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, with the Moon in Leo at the highest point in your chart at the start of the week, the themes are rooted in accomplishing what you want and your expectations for the year. Connect with your resolutions or make new ones.

The focus on your dreams is magnified when the Moon is in Virgo midweek. Capricorn season is already bringing to light new plans, ideas, and boosting your ambition, and now is your moment to take action.

When the Moon is in Libra over the weekend, it's a harmonious period where having deep conversations with those you love is easier. Reconciliations are also possible during this time.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Leo Moon at the start of the week feels magical. You are enthusiastic and prepared to take on the world. If you want to travel or start the planning process for a trip, this is the time for you to begin.

Starting on Wednesday, the Moon in Virgo sheds light on your work relationships. It also shows you what skills you want to improve and where you want to go within your career.

Over the weekend, the Moon in Libra makes you optimistic as you come up with concrete plans and feel motivated to reach for the stars. You feel like a dreamer again during this transit because it alleviates any doubt you may have on your mind.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you're facing the past at the start of the week with the Leo Moon reflecting your resilience. Your strength and courage shine through this week as you face any obstacles head-on.

When the Moon is in the sign of Virgo starting on Wednesday, you may have a desire to explore new places. If you can’t book a trip, reconnect with a good book.

More Cardinal energy through the Libra Moon at the end of the week brings to light the new goals you’ve made. With Mars in your sign, you feel empowered to pursue your dreams and reach new heights.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, love and romance dominate the beginning of your week. Continue being patient with others — you can still show up for them while protecting your boundaries.

Capricorn season has us all ready to embark on a new journey and start fresh, and the Virgo Moon midweek guides you in being more meticulous with the work you’re doing.

When the Moon is in the sign of Libra over the weekend, it eases any tensions you may be experiencing within your academic or professional sector. Being a team member is easy for you this weekend since your charm is captivating to others.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the week begins with a vibrant energy that helps you be there for and work with others as you develop new ideas for the project you’re currently working on. Take pride in your leadership abilities.

For those in romantic relationships, this week's energy helps you show up for your partner and understand them on an emotional level a lot better. Single folks could meet new people who are serious and willing to achieve the same relationship goals as you.

Towards the end of the week, the Moon in Libra continues your search for your power as you round out the last of this Saturn in Pisces journey.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.