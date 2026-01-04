Weekly Love Horoscopes Are Here For January 5 - 11 — A Hopeful Week For Relationships

Weekly love horoscopes are here for January 5 - 11, 2026, when we are still under the influence of the emotional Cancer Full Moon and its opposition to Mars, which can create some intense emotional feelings. Some people may continue on with the holiday spirit this week, and with the Sun’s conjunction to Venus on January 6, it is a great day for getting together with a love match or someone special. With Venus and Mars together in Capricorn, it's a passionate week for each zodiac sign.

When Venus conjuncts Mars on January 7, sparks fly — but it may be in several directions. This is a transit of attraction for some, but it can also create trouble through jealousy or possessiveness. On January 9, the sun conjuncts Mars, a good day for taking direct action and having productive conversations. Venus’s opposition to Jupiter will tone down any agitation, so if there is a problem, it should be quickly resolved. The sun also opposes Jupiter, and while we can overindulge under this energy, this is an overall positive aspect geared toward hopefulness.

Weekly love horoscopes for January 5 - 11, 2026:

Aries

Aries, the week is off to a good start with the moon’s transit through your fifth house of love on Monday. This is a time for building emotional security as a couple and extending smaller and thoughtful gestures as opposed to grand ones.

Midweek could bring some minor issues that could involve jealousy or possessiveness, but if so, this should be resolved quickly so you're back on track by the weekend.

Taurus

Taurus, last week's Full Moon may leave you feeling more sensitive than normal this week. Communication plays a big role in your love life this week. Honest conversations can strengthen your connection.

Venus and Mars in Capricorn are very compatible energies for you, so this should be a comfortable week overall if you don’t let insecurity get in the way.

Gemini

Gemini, last week's Full Moon in your second house of values may have been a little more of an emotional rollercoaster ride than what you prefer. As this week moves on, however, this influence lightens up.

Four planets are transiting your eighth house this week, which rules your partner’s money (if you have one) and intimacy. It also rules the way you feel in a relationship, which you will be doing a lot of thinking about this week.

Cancer

Cancer, having the Full Moon in your sign last week may not have been completely comfortable concerning relationships, and its effects may linger this week. That said, being a Cancer yourself, you can handle it better than most.

The week continues to be focused on your partners, whether they are romantic in nature or otherwise. When Venus conjuncts Mars on January 7, you may experience an intense and passionate encounter with someone — remember to keep your cool.

Leo

Leo, this week, you can expect to really appreciate the value of those who are consistent, reliable, and tried and true compared to a passionate encounter that may not last or give you what you really need.

You may find yourself attracted to someone out of the blue this week.

Virgo

Virgo, Venus and Mars are transiting your fifth house of love, a very positive energy that does not happen often — so enjoy it while you can!

If you are single, this week presents you with a better-than-average opportunity to meet someone new. If you are already partnered, new sparks fly this week.

Libra

Libra, during this first full week of the year, you are focused on more serious commitments and a desire to create more emotional and personal security.

This is a time to solidify what you have if it is a special connection, and single Libras will look for partners with depth and substance.

Scorpio

Scorpio, deep conversations, decisions, and communication are on your mind this week. You have a powerful opportunity to strengthen any bonds.

You may find that you are thinking more seriously about someone, and if you are partnered, you will find ways to give the relationship more commitment and stability.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, working on maintaining your personal self-worth, commitment, and financial security this week.

Something may have changed during the Full Moon that has opened your eyes about someone one way or another. You are determined to keep your own boundaries balanced with togetherness.

Capricorn

Capricorn, Mars and Venus in your first house can be a time to increase your personal sphere, which includes romantic interests.

If you are single, this is an ideal time to meet someone new. If you are seeing someone special, you will be thinking in terms of future plans and where you are going together.

Aquarius

Aquarius, with four planets in your 12th house, this is a week to focus on what is inside and reflect on what you want and if you are moving in this direction.

Spend some time alone this week to avoid conflict as you work on yourself.

Pisces

Pisces, this week puts a focus on friendships, your personal hopes and wishes, and who fits in where in your life.

You will find that this week, you are attracted to stability in a partner more than anything. You need someone who makes you feel grounded.

