A Powerful Energy Shift Is Here — How It Affects Your Zodiac Sign This Week From January 5 - 11

There’s a powerful energy shift happening this week, and it affects each zodiac sign differently from January 5 to 11, 2026. At the start of the week, the vibrant Leo Moon helps us reconnect with our inner child. Then comes the practical Virgo Moon on January 6.

Capricorn season helps us slow down and be more methodical about the major moves we want to make in the future. The Libra Moon shines brightly at the end of the week, reminding us to incorporate more love and kindness in our lives.

Aries

Prepare to experience more self-love at the beginning of this week. However, the predominant theme of the week is your work ethic. If you’ve been disciplined, this is a time to expand your skills and ideas. Procrastinators must focus on tackling goals from a new point of view to work more efficiently. Take time to explore your creative process.

Taurus

Even with your productivity levels on overdrive, the Leo Moon allows you to settle in and appreciate the comforts within your home. Focus on spending time with family, reconciling when necessary, and starting fresh. Towards the middle of the week, the Virgo Moon energizes you. This lunar transit shows you why incorporating love, particularly self-love, is essential in your life. Meanwhile, the Libra transit teaches you to be present with yourself.

Gemini

This week is a good time to look back at your past relationships and understand how they’ve impacted you in the present. This year brings a lot of new relationship energy once Uranus settles into your sign. But first, you must reflect on past relationships. Analyze your relationship goals as you begin to contemplate what you want in the future. At the end of the week, the Libra Moon feels like a prelude to what you are anticipating over the next several months.

Cancer

Finding your voice, courage, and power is a major theme of this Leo Moon transit. If you have been doubting yourself, this is the week you embrace the spotlight. When the Moon is in Virgo, it becomes even easier for you to take on leadership roles and uncover your personal gifts. If you’ve been the source of your own blockages, this week helps release them. We are initiating new cycles and leaving those toxic habits in 2025.

Leo

The Moon in your sign brings a harmonious energy and gives the collective a lot of confidence, optimism, and fiery energy. Overall, this is excellent for you because it awakens a part of you that has been dormant and prepares you for Aquarius season. When the Moon moves into Libra, you benefit a lot from socializing and making new connections. Reach out, explore, and have fun with friends.

Virgo

You are learning how to get out of your negative mindset as this week brings some hopeful energy. Capricorn season is uplifting for you, as you allow yourself to embrace and welcome love into your life. The Leo energy early feels like a new beginning, recharging you and allowing you to reclaim control. The Moon in your sign shows you how to live in the moment and be more appreciative of the people around you.

Libra

Mars in Capricorn allows you to see what you want and go after it, Libra. During this week, you see your self-worth through the Leo Moon energy. Your bright, magnetic, and caring side radiates at this time. You feel more mindful of the dreams and the aspirations that you have for this year.

Scorpio

The Moon in Leo makes you a lot more ambitious and driven to excel, especially with Mars in Capricorn fueling you. Yet, you need a practical plan and blueprint, which the Virgo Moon helps you create. This lunar transit also allows you to uncover the tools needed to continue on your path to success. Consider borrowing a book from the library, signing up for a free class or workshop, or connecting with teachers, mentors, and people you respect.

Sagittarius

This is an excellent week to take on new initiatives, Sagittarius. Last year was all about analyzing the past and working with it, but 2026 brings a stronger energy. It helps you take charge and become more future-oriented.

The Moon in Leo makes you aware of what you aspire to do within the academic sector. This year has a big emphasis on academia, and the Leo transit is the start of it all. Expect to feel a new spark and a connection to a new topic that boosts your curiosity as the months progress.

Capricorn

The Moon in Leo puts you in the driver’s seat and reminds you that this is your moment to shine in the Sun. While this transit has you reflecting on your successes thus far, it also makes financial growth a topic of conversation with your partner. For those who are single, your attention shifts to strengthening your armor as you learn not to let the past impact you. The Libra Moon later on helps you thrive in the professional sector. Just be sure to play fair and not take sides.

Aquarius

At the start of the week, the Leo Moon reminds you that friendship involves caring for others and being there for them. This week shows you what to expect during the Jupiter in Leo transit in the summer. But for now, this is a time for you to reflect on how well you work with others and what your expectations are in relationships. This applies to both business and romance. Be honest with yourself and learn from past experiences.

Pisces

The Virgo Moon is a very industrious transit that shows you how to work well with others. With Saturn in your sign, you are getting better at compromising and learning more from others. The Leo and Libra Moons teach you how to have more pride in yourself and not second-guess what you’ve accomplished or created. Capricorn season also shows you that there is more room for growth and plenty of time to establish new goals and lay a stronger foundation.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.