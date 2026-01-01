Your Zodiac Sign’s Tarot Horoscope For January 2026 — The Fresh Start You Needed Is Here

Your zodiac sign's monthly tarot card is here for January 2026. A new year has begun with the Sun in Capricorn and the Moon in Gemini. On January 2, the Moon will enter Cancer as it prepares for a Full Moon on January 3, encouraging you to release what is no longer necessary for your growth and focus on what is.

January's collective tarot card for everyone is the Judgement, which is about true beginnings that come after awareness. This month, try not to focus on impulsive changes; instead, consider actions that slowly build into long-lasting results. You want to recognize where you are now and let go of who you were in the past. January is defined by action that redefines the future.

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for January 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

January 2026 tarot card for Aries: The Fool

Aries, the Fool tarot card is about stepping into something new before you have all the answers. Right now, life is inviting you to move first and figure things out as you go. Rather than wait for perfect timing, surrender and trust the process.

A small risk taken this month can unlock the opportunity you've wisehd for. Trust that your instincts are sharper than you think. Hesitation is the only thing slowing you down right now.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

January 2026 tarot card for Taurus: The Ace of Wands

Taurus, the year begins with you focusing on adventure,and the Ace of Wands is about a spark that gets you mental juices flowing. You feel newly energized about an idea, life or a speciflc relationship. A personal goal that once felt dormant now comes back to life.

You follow what feels creative to you, instead of what is merely impossible. This month, your motivation grows when you act where curiosity nudges you most.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

January 2026 tarot card for Gemini: Ace of Cups

The Ace of Cups is about emotional renewal. Gemini, a fresh start comes to you when you're vulnerable and allow yourself to feel tough emotions that may not be expressed in words righ tnow. You're longing for more connection from others and your life.

Something in your world feels like it's changing, but you have to be honest with yourself first. Define what you want, even if you don't have the answers right now. Let sincerity lead you even into unfamiliar territory.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

January 2026 tarot card for Cancer: Ace of Pentacles

Your monthly tarot card for January is the Ace of Pentacles, which is about money, but it's also about a new beginning, perhaps involving an investment.

Cancer, you know that being grounded is the way to go when you want something you do to grow over time. A small step related to your health, income or your financial stability with long-term impact is on the horizon.

Don't underestimate simple changs. Consistency is your superpower here What you nurture patiently today becomes secure later.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

January 2026 tarot card for Leo: Ace of Swords

Leo, the Ace of Swords is about clarity and clear decision-making.

You're ready to name what's true for you even if it disrupts comfort or expectations. A direct conversation or firm choice brings relief rather than conflict. When. yu're mind is clear, confidence follows naturally.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

January 2026 tarot card for Virgo: Judgment

Your monthly tarot card for January is the Judgment, which represents an awakening. You relize you're no longer the person you used to be. With a new year ahead, Virgo, you are entering a season of forgiveness.

You can let go of any negative emotions that don't fit with your new identity. You don't need to fix the past. What you are ready to do is focus on the future.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

January 2026 tarot card for Libra: Death

Libra, the Death tarot card isn't about loss, but it's about letting go of the past and growing into something better now and for your future.

You're in a state of transformation that can't be avoided anymore. Something key in your life has run its course, and to hold on to it will cost you energy. Once you stop negotiating with the past, space opens for something far more aligned with your world.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

January 2026 tarot card for Scorpio: The Star

The Star restores hope after exhaustion or disappointment. Scorpio, you're rebuilding trust in yourself and others. Your future is marked with powerful optimism.

Focus on what what needs healing and less on what pushes you to react out of urgency.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

January 2026 tarot card for Sagittarius: The World

The World tarot card is about a completed chapter in your life that you release in January to start fresh in the new year.

As you learn to recognize what you've outgrown and what you are moving into now, your mindset and priorities start to shift. You are ready for closure and letting go will provide you with the confidence you need.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

January 2026 tarot card for Capricorn: Six of Swords

Capricorn, a shift in perspective, your routine or your environment brings relief. The Six of Swords is about choosing a calmer ground after mental strain.

You don't have to solve everything, but instead take a step away from what holds you back. The month of January is about wiping the slate clean and progressing forward and creating the life you intend to live beginning this month.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

January 2026 tarot card for Aquarius: Page of Wands

The Page of Wands highlights experimentation with a new chapter of your life. You are ready to explore what the future holds for you, and right now, the answers can be slightly evasive.

Aquarius, rather than limit your potential, try different things and see what the world has to offer you. You're encouraged to put learning over specific mastery. Growth happens faster when you allow yourself to learn as you go and not make too many demands.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

January 2026 tarot card for Pisces: Page of Pentacles

The Page of Pentacles is about feeling inspired and giving attention to your habits.

You can start small in cultivating and building a skill or setting a goal. Follow through on one thing in January.

Give your idea steady effort and time to see where it matures. What you invest in now can become something solid over time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.