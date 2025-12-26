Love Horoscopes Are Here For Saturday, December 27 — A New Beginning Is Here

Love horoscopes for Saturday, December 27, 2025, inspire each zodiac sign to take action in their romantic life. You deserve to be loved and have the relationship you’ve always desired, and the First Quarter Moon on Saturday is a time for action and initiation into a new beginning.

This is your chance to take action on your desires, goals, or dreams with a sense of fearlessness. In Aries, this lunation is all about starting something new. Whether that’s a new relationship or a phase within an existing one, you're encouraged to go after what and who you most want. You never know until you truly try, and today is all about harnessing the courage to take a chance on love and following your heart toward what is meant for you.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Saturday, December 27, 2025:

Aries

Go after what you want, beautiful Aries. The First Quarter Moon in your zodiac sign is a powerful opportunity to speak your emotional truth. This energy helps boost your confidence and helps you understand your emotions better.

Whether you’re approaching a new prospective partner or trying to make amends with someone in your past, you are being encouraged to go after what you want. Don’t let your subconscious talk you out of honoring your feelings or speaking your truth.

Taurus

Be bold, dear Taurus. The Aries First Quarter Moon inspires you to be bold in listening to and following your intuition. This comes through on Saturday as an inner feeling or voice guiding you to speak up or reach out to someone special.

While this may not have been part of the plans you’d previously made, listen to your inner self. This energy can help you make headway in a soulmate or twin flame relationship, so be sure you decide to follow your heart boldly.

Gemini

You deserve this to work out, Gemini. There is someone in your life that you’ve been having profound feelings for, but you’ve been scared to cross this line and tell them how you’ve been feeling.

While that is understandable, you are being urged to take a risk on December 27. This person has been harboring feelings for you in many of the same ways, yet this is on you to take that first step. Have courage, Gemini, and trust that it’s time to let them know how you feel.

Cancer

Stand in your truth, Cancer. Remember all that you’ve done to reach this moment. The inner mountains you’ve climbed, and the wounds that you’ve healed.

There isn’t anything more that you need to do to be ready for love, except take a chance on it on December 27. Open your heart and stand in your truth. You don’t have to overwork or prove yourself; just be yourself and attract the person meant to come into your life.

Leo

Take a risk on something new, Leo. The energy of the First Quarter Moon guides you toward a new beginning in your romantic life on Saturday. Take the plunge and say yes to a date or taking a trip with a new lover.

There is a sense of adventure on December 27, so whatever you do isn’t about a new beginning in your love life but embracing a whole new experience together.

Virgo

Be proactive, sweet Virgo. Rather than letting resentment build toward your partner, you’re being urged to address what has been bothering you about how you split daily responsibilities or contribute to your life together.

You don’t have to suffer in silence. Instead, be proactive and speak up about what needs to change. Just be open to hearing their side of the matter on December 27, as there may be ways for you to improve as well.

Libra

Choose love, Libra. The First Quarter Moon in Aries rises in your house of dating and relationships. While this will be especially impactful if you are single, as it will help draw in new love, it will still be of benefit if you’re in a relationship.

If you’re single, you can put yourself out there and be willing to take a chance in meeting someone new on December 27. If you’re already with the love of your life, then use this to enjoy the day together and remember why you fell in love with them in the first place.

Scorpio

You don’t need to wait for permission, Scorpio. It can often feel like you subscribe to all of these unwritten rules about when you can do something or go after what you want. Yet, that is just your subconscious playing games with you.

You don’t need anyone else’s permission to follow your heart or make tremendous changes in your life. Do something on December 27 that you’ve been thinking of for a while, and be sure that you’re not letting others dictate the choices you make in your romantic life.

Sagittarius

When you know, you know, Sagittarius. Today brings confirmation of a meaningful relationship in your life. While it may have felt like a journey to understand what kind of commitment you desire, December 27 brings the awareness that you want to share your life with someone special.

Whether it's a traditional engagement or asking someone for a second chance, be sure you don’t talk yourself out of saying what needs to be said. You invested a lot of work into figuring out what you want, so now is the time to take action.

Capricorn

Start something new in your home, Capricorn. The First Quarter Moon in Aries rises in your sector of home and family and brings about a new beginning.

This energy can involve a personal matter, like moving in or having the people in your life meet the person you are with. But it could also include starting renovations or home improvements on December 27. Try to recognize that you deserve this new beginning and take action on it as soon as the moment arrives.

Aquarius

Say what you mean, Aquarius. You don’t need to be so diplomatic in how you approach your partner. While it’s coming from a good place of caring about their feelings, being so careful in what you say only hurts you and your relationship.

Try to approach the situation directly on December 27. Be honest about what has felt off, or what you’ve been hurt by. Say what you want for the future. Being truthful is the only way you will know whether you and this person are meant to be.

Pisces

Take a stand for what you deserve, Pisces. The First Quarter Moon in Aries is calling you to attention. While you have learned quite a bit about the kind of love you deserve, you need to take a stand today.

This could be in a current relationship or have to do with beginning to date someone new. Just be certain that you are honoring what you deserve on December 27, and that you are also speaking about it.

There is nothing wrong with letting someone know where the bar has been set, as you’ve come too far to be loved any less.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.