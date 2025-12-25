Love Horoscopes Are Here For Friday, December 26 — A Deeply Romantic Era Starts

Your love horoscope for December 26, 2025, is here. See what's in store for your zodiac sign on Friday. The Pisces Moon casts a deeply romantic glow on the day ahead, while retrograde Jupiter is helping you to understand what you need in a relationship.

On Friday, the Pisces Moon trines retrograde Jupiter in Cancer, creating an energy of harmony, love, and connection in your relationship. Meaningful conversations can take place now. You'll share your dreams and hopes for emotional fulfillment with a partner or friend and feel heard. Understanding what you want starts, and you see how harmony isn’t just a byproduct of a relationship, but the foundation from which you should build.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

The love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Friday, December 26, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You'll enjoy the home life that you’ve built, Aries. The energy of the Pisces Moon and Jupiter in Cancer lends itself to healing conversations with a romantic partner or family member today.

This will help you create a peaceful home environment or heal any recent challenges you’ve had in your romantic relationship.

Try to be open to having deeper conversations on December 26, rather than just saying everything is fine, as it will help you to elevate your relationship and home life.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Share what you’ve been feeling, beautiful Taurus. You're encouraged to step out of your comfort zone; you may need to discuss matters with a partner or a trusted individual in your life.

On December 26, the Pisces Moon and Jupiter in Cancer encourage you to talk about how you’ve felt and be open to guidance or suggestions. While you often know what to do in any given moment, you won’t in the current one.

Rather than figuring it out on your own, lean into a supportive conversation.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You're ready to let yourself be taken care of, Gemini. Letting yourself be taken care of has nothing to do with your ability to take care of yourself, whether emotionally or financially. You know how to care for your needs. However, on December 26, you may need to let your partner or someone close to you step up.

You deserve to receive help. When you do, you also open up the channels of the universe so that you can receive even greater abundance. Let this be the start of your soft era.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

It's time to challenge yourself, Cancer. You don't have to embrace harshness or tough lessons, but it does mean you should challenge yourself to take a chance on your dreams.

Jupiter is still within your zodiac sign, pushing you toward newness, but you must be the one to take it on December 26. Allow yourself to entertain a new dream or relationship today. You don’t have to take action; let yourself wonder if.

You are meant to expand your life beautifully over the next year, so challenging yourself to pursue your dreams for a better life is crucial.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

It's time to stop hiding your fears, dear Leo. You embrace harmony in your relationship on December 26, which invites you to share your deepest fears with your partner, or aspects of your past that you have felt ashamed of.

The person who loves you won’t judge you, and in fact, opening up to them can help you reach even deeper levels of healing.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Virgo, you learn to trust that your relationship is ready for a new phase. Regardless of how long you’ve been together, remember that a harmonious relationship isn’t one where you spend every minute together.

Let each of you have your alone time and time with friends. The healthiest relationships are those that make your life better, which begins with each of you honoring what you need and what is most important to you.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Libra, whether you’ve been overdoing it at work or just exhausted from a busy social season, it's time to take a break. This doesn’t mean anything is wrong in your love life, and in fact, it may be the perfect time to curl up on the couch with the special person in your life.

You don’t always need to be in motion, as you also need to value your rest. See December 26 as an easy day of connection with your partner, and let yourself appreciate just how much peace they’ve brought to your life.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Scorpio, you're able to let your heart lead you. Although you don’t have to rush into any action, just let yourself, you need to share your dreams with that special person in your life. December 26 is all about possibilities and exploring what you both want from life.

It doesn’t need to feel realistic, and you don’t need to have a plan as of yet. Just share what you’ve always hoped for, and trust that you both are setting intentions for the future that you’re dreaming of together.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, wherever you find yourself on Friday, you will finally see that it was all worth it. Your relationship and home life have undergone dramatic transformations over the past few years, but it’s time to sit back and enjoy the rewards of your efforts.

The Piscean Moon on December 26 brings emotional ease as you see that you’ve changed. Your relationship feels more aligned, your home should be peaceful, and your heart should be whole.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Capricorn, the Piscean Moon will trine retrograde Jupiter in Cancer, bringing you an incredible opportunity for growth in your romantic relationship. While the Moon will be helping you to share your deepest feelings, Jupiter will allow you to grow closer to your partner.

Friday's energy helps you to move beyond what has occurred in the last year so that you can feel it all served a greater purpose. Be honest about your feelings and let yourself embrace where this relationship is going.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Aquarius, you’ve been focusing on matters of work and the needs of others for so long that it’s time to take a step back and take care of yourself. This doesn’t mean you have to spend the day solo, but don’t force yourself to do anything that doesn’t resonate.

Friday would be a wonderful day to let yourself be pampered by your partner, or to talk about ways that you can love one another better. Think greater ease and less stress.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Pisces, a peaceful era begins. The Moon and retrograde Jupiter in Cancer are bringing a quiet day with loved ones today. The energy of December 26 is all about allowing yourself to be happy and to see how your past efforts have finally begun to pay off.

There shouldn’t be any stress or challenges, just a day that helps you bring peace into your life. While this is something that you’ve been working toward, actually receiving peace can feel surreal. Remember, this is what you deserve, and allow yourself to be happy.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.