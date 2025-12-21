Weekly Chinese Horoscopes Are Here For Each Animal Sign From December 22 - 28, 2025

Weekly Chinese horoscopes are here for each animal sign for the week of December 22 - 28, 2025. This is a productive week with many opportunities.

The week begins with a Remove Day, giving you a chance to eliminate distractions before opportunities present themselves. December 23 is ideal for staying busy and packing in the errands you know you want to get to before the weekend. December 24 provides supportive energy to relax and ease into holiday time or the cooler weather for rest and rejuvenation.

Advertisement

On December 25, attention turns toward stability. Conversations flow easily, and you see how to create supportive moments in various situations. By December 26, you'll sense the timing is right to start a new project or partnership. Over the weekend, the urge to clean and declutter may strike, affecting your home or the situations you are ready to complete before the new year. Let's see what else is in store for your animal sign this week.

Tiger

Design: YourTango, Canva

Advertisement

Tiger, your patience is a surprising source of power for you this week. You may notice that your ability to exercise restraint allows circumstances to work in your favor more than you dreamed. You decide where to invest your energy, and you sense when to step back and focus on yourself.

Your best day is Tuesday, a Full Day. Tuesday's energy supports your ability to recognize what's happening in your life and gain emotional insight from the experience.

Snake

Design: YourTango, Canva

Advertisement

Snake, you learn how to trust your instincts this week, and they are particularly sharp right now. You don't need to explain yourself or justify your choices or actions. Your confidence grows quietly, and you enjoy feeling stronger on a deep level. When something in your life feels right, it's because you see that it is.

Your best day is Friday, an Initiate Day, which supports a fresh start. The best colors for you to wear and incorporate into your life include deep purples or reds. Both help you to feel secure and self-assured. A Rooster you know or meet this week may help you organize your thoughts and turn your ideas into something tangible.

Rooster

Design: YourTango, Canva

Advertisement

Rooster, this week is about recognizing how far you've come this year. You don't need to be perfect to make progress, and this truth takes root in your heart. When you focus on what's working rather than what's missing, and despite what you've felt in the past, your motivation naturally increases.

Your strongest day this week is Tuesday, a Full Day that highlights achievements you have earned from past efforts, and what you will gain later this week. Wear pale pink or white to boost your mental clarity and inner confidence. An Ox helps you to stay steady and grounded when things become busy.

Rat

Design: YourTango, Canva

Advertisement

Rat, this week brings a chance to quietly reflect without pressure. You may notice that when you stop trying to solve every problem at once, clarity shows up in small ways. Letting plans work on their own helps things improve.

Your strongest day is Monday, when Remove Day energy makes it easier to simplify mental clutter. Wearing blue supports calm thinking without emotional heaviness. A Dragon offers insight and perspective this week, especially when you need to hear an encouraging word.

Rabbit

Design: YourTango, Canva

Advertisement

Rabbit, this is a softer, more emotionally affirming week when you don't need to explain yourself to feel understood. When you stay grounded in what feels safe and familiar, your opportunities naturally begin to align. There's comfort in routine, and that becomes your advantage.

Your best day is Wednesday, a Balance Day that helps emotions settle and your conversations flow. Wearing pale greens supports emotional steadiness and inner confidence. A Pig brings to mind that support is there when you need it.

Pig

Design: YourTango, Canva

Advertisement

This week, you're invited to let go of life's pressures and not feel guilty about focusing on yourself, Pig. You may find that acknowledging what you've been carrying for too long brings a welcome relief. When you permit yourself to rest, joy returns in small but real ways.

Your most supportive day of the week is Saturday, when Destruction Day energy helps you to let go of lingering concerns. Wearing pale orange colors helps to foster creativity and gives you a mood lift. A Horse offers positive companionship, and you're able to share mutual understanding.

Ox

Design: YourTango, Canva

Advertisement

Ox, staying close to home works in your favor this week. You don't have to push for change or try too hard. In fact, consistency and reliability are exactly what bring results now. Others notice your calm demeanor, and you get peace with your presence.

Your strongest day is Thursday, a Stable Day that reinforces trust and loyalty. Wearing deep browns and earth tones supports your resilience. A Dog complements your values. There's loyalty and emotional grounding when things feel uncertain.

Monkey

Design: YourTango, Canva

Advertisement

Monkey, this is a week when thoughtful pacing makes a big difference in your life. You're sharp and intuitive this week. The real magic happens when you choose to focus without rushing through what you're doing. Your conversations and interactions with others feel more productive. You stay present instead of jumping ahead out of impatience.

Your best day of the week is Tuesday, a Full Day that highlights progress and visibility with important people. Wearing gold or bronze boosts your confidence and luck. A Monkey will energize you with optimism and encouragement.

Horse

Design: YourTango, Canva

Advertisement

Horse, this week, you learn to trust the timing of things. When you lean into a more patient rhythm, you find that progress is smooth and natural. You gain a clearer view of what you want. You may discover a talent that is ready to be explored and decide to test the waters to see how you feel.

Your best day is Thursday, a Stable Day that supports steady gains. Wearing emerald encourages focus. A Rat helps you to break big ideas into manageable steps. Plans feel less overwhelming with their help.

Goat

Design: YourTango, Canva

Advertisement

Goat, slowing your pace brings clarity and vision to you this week. When you create space for yourself to have fun without any demands on your time, you gain insights about the future and find it much easier to plan your next steps.

Your strongest day of the week is Friday, an Initiate Day that supports a fresh start for business, a relationship, or just hitting the reset button on a postponed project you want to finish. Wearing slate encourages calm communication and clear thinking. A Monkey brings lightness and perspective, reminding you that connection can feel easy again.

Advertisement

Dragon

Design: YourTango, Canva

Your emotional clarity grows when you let others reassure you rather than always being the one to offer reassurance, Dragon. This week highlights the value of mutual support. Your relationships feel healthier and love with a partner flows equally. Small, honest moments brought a new perspective and relief from tension earlier this month.

Your strongest day is Tuesday, a Full Day, which highlights emotional connection. Wearing soft beige promotes centeredness. A Snake offers insight and wisdom, helping you to trust your intuition and step away from self-doubt.

Advertisement

Dog

Design: YourTango, Canva

Dog, this week reminds you that slowing down doesn't mean falling behind schedule. When you pause to check in with yourself, motivation increases. You feel stronger, and your energy sustains itself. You know when to honor your needs, and when to set aside time for rest.

Advertisement

Your most supportive day this week is Thursday, when Stable Day energy helps you to feel centered again. Wearing warm cinnamon shades grounds your enthusiasm. A Goat offers emotional balance and perspective. You feel supported in all your endeavors with the love of family and friends.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.