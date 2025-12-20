3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Love All Week, From December 22 - 28

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and love the week of December 22 - 28, 2025. Love finds its way into life through soft-spoken conversations and sincere connections with friends, family and love interests. With the holiday season here, there's also a sense of longing that fosters rebuilding trust and surrendering to the hope that good things come to those who are kind.

On December 22, a Remove Day, release old connections with exes, heal past hurts, and talk through misunderstandings that block love and luck. Then on December 23, a Full Day, the pace picks up, and luck arrives through timing: the right person reaches out, you meet someone new, and things click, or a moment to catch up with a loved one is found. Finally, on December 25, a Stable Day, there's space for self-care and an opportunity to reconnect with loved ones in meaningful ways.

1. Ox

Ox, luck and love flow to you through reliability and emotional presence this week. You feel grounded, and this enables you to act consistently in relationships. Others sense your confidence and feel safe opening up to you. Friendships and family ties grow stronger, and romantic connections become rooted in trust rather than emotions alone.

Your strongest day for luck this week is Thursday, December 25, a Stable Day that reinforces emotional security and long-term bonds. Green hues support patience and heart-centered communication, so incorporating them into your wardrobe fosters kindness. To boost luck and love this week, pay attention to matching objects, and place them side by side to remind you of harmony and a romantic union.

Your most supportive and compatible animal sign this week is the Dog, who helps you learn a way of demonstrating mutual respect.

2. Dog

Dog, this week brings meaningful check-ins from family and friends. You'll enjoy thoughtful messages and warm family conversations that restore your sense of community and trust. Luck shows up as reassurance that you're where you belong in the world and your presence matters.

This week, you experience luck through emotional honesty and mutual care. Conversations that once felt heavy lighten, and you express vulnerability without overexplaining or the need to defend yourself.

Your best day for luck this week is Friday, December 26, an Initiate Day that encourages a new beginning or a repaired romantic relationship. Wearing soft denim blue promotes emotional openness. Your most compatible sign this week is an Ox, whose loyalty and strength reinforce your sense of safety and belonging.

3. Tiger

The week of December 22 - 28, love arrives through softer approaches to conversations with others, Tiger. This week, you find emotional intelligence desirable and enjoy conversations that feel natural and heartfelt.

Your strongest day for love and luck is Tuesday, December 23, a Full Day that highlights mutual respect and listening as much as you speak. Friendships and romantic partners benefit from this week's energy, and you find emotional balance and harmony.

Wearing earth tones enhances warmth and balance this week. Your most compatible sign for love this week is a Rabbit, whose gentleness helps you feel understood and supported.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.