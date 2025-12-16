Love Horoscope For Wednesday, December 17 — Trust Your Intuition Today

On Wednesday, December 17, 2025, the Scorpio Moon trines Neptune in Pisces in your zodiac sign's love horoscope. Your intuitive perception and telepathic powers increase today. Neptune's shift into direct motion on December 10, and you won't experience it in Pisces again in your lifetime.

What you’ve learned and experienced since Neptune first entered Pisces in 2011 is today's primary focus. Take a chance on your intuition, trust that you don’t need a logical reason for your feelings. Allow yourself to believe in what you feel; you always know who and what is meant for you when you listen to your heart.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, December 17, 2025:

Aries

Turn inward today, beautiful Aries. You feel the energy of Neptune in Pisces pull you inward toward your intuition and dreams.

On Wednesday, you embark on a healing journey that started years ago. Now, you know how to distinguish what is real from what was only a projection of your imagination.

The energy of the Scorpio Moon and Neptune in Pisces on December 17 acts as a catalyst, changing how you listen to your inner self and how you approach relationships. Remember, when you allow change, you demonstrate growth.

Taurus

You can't shake off a lingering feeling, Taurus. You’ve yet to make sense of your feelings on Wednesday, and they remain unresolved, whether this is about a current partner or someone new that you've started to like.

Yet, logic won't clarify your emotions right away. Instead, this moment teaches you to trust yourself and let time reveal the rest. Trust your feelings on December 17 and take a chance on following it when you are ready.

Gemini

Change the plan, dearest Gemini. As Neptune and the Scorpio Moon align today, you choose yourself and change the your plans.

On Wednesday, you notice shifts in your romantic life, that are constructive. Move forward with your own dreams and goals, and communicate with your partner along the way.

Instead of maintaining the status quo on December 17, be brave and embrace change.

Cancer

The universe constantly reshapes all that unfolds around you, Cancer. On Wednesday, you step into a moment that's been years in the making. Honor everything you’ve learned about yourself and love over the last few years to take full advantage of it.

You are finally bringing the love you dreamed about into your life, and almost gave up on. Continue to step out of your comfort zone on December 17, and trust yourself to create the relationship and life that you’ve always wished for.

Leo

Approach your situation with understanding, sweet Leo. In 2011, you entered a major phase of personal transformation that led you to question romantic and familial relationships.

However, you now enter the final stretch on Wednesday, when you see the rewards for your efforts. Approach any situation with understanding on December 17, instead of judgment.

Honor what you deserve, but don’t be too quick to walk away, especially when your intuition tells you to take a chance.

Virgo

Make your dream of love a reality by investing in your relationship, Virgo. Although you've faced challenges in your romantic life over the last few years, you feel hopeful as you gain emotional clarity. Through these challenges on Wednesday, you’ve realized that you can only create a life rooted in the truth.

On December 17, you trust your growth and intuition as you choose to share your feelings with that special person in your life. Nothing is gained by keeping your feelings to yourself, including the vision of love you’ve always carried.

Libra

You choose what is best for you, Libra. You place romantic matters at the forefront of your mind on Wednesday, and that is OK. Right now, you decide to focus on what you deserve and to embrace changes that benefit your life.

If you’re in a relationship, let your partner know how you feel on December 17. If you’re single, enjoy this time. Your intuition clearly guides you to focus and invest in yourself.

Scorpio

Open yourself to love, Scorpio. Although you’ve fought against the truth for the last few years, you see its value now.

You can’t experience genuine love or feel seen when you hide parts of yourself from others. Instead, on December 17, choose to be your whole self, speak your radical truth, and trust that the right person will meet you there.

On Wednesday, you allow yourself to receive the love you’ve dreamed of by being fully yourself and taking a chance on sharing how you feel.

Sagittarius

You finally see how the pieces connect, Sagittarius. On Wednesday, you may experience a sudden rush of truth, challenging everything you believed was real.

You have major epiphanies about your healing and the romantic decisions you made while acting out of your wounds. Be gentle with yourself on December 17, and reflect on what you uncover.

You clear the way with reflection, and the direction of your life reveals itself. You pick the love you always deserved.

Capricorn

Speak openly, Capricorn. Whether it’s about a recent issue you confronted in your relationship, or one you’ve held inside, it’s essential to talk about it. On Wednesday, you share what you’ve faced and how you feel with a close friend.

This person understands you and helps you see yourself more clearly on December 17. You find confirmation for your intuitive feelings through the conversation, and you move forward with confidence.

Aquarius

You finally see how everything comes together, Aquarius. The energy of the Scorpio Moon and Neptune in Pisces on December 17 creates conditions that help you recognize how everything is falling into place for you.

You’ve made difficult decisions, yet you’ve trusted your intuition and followed the path of your soul. On Wednesday, you experience positive developments in your romantic life, and you see that tough decisions are often the right ones.

Pisces

You’ve attained what you've been dreaming of, Pisces. You've endured and lived through a long few years. While you've suffered from and persisted, you’ve also kept a great deal to yourself about what you’ve experienced.

You now connect with your inner self as part of your routine, and on Wednesday, you finally experience the breakthrough you’ve been dreaming of.

An offer or opportunity presents itself to you on December 17, and you claim it. This offer marks the start of a new life chapter. Whatever you do, you must seize it. You enter your romantic rewards era.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.