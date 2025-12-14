Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Here For December 15 - 21, 2025: Things Are About To Get Real

Weekly love horoscopes are here for December 15 - 21, 2025, which is one of the more difficult weeks for love this month as the Sun squares Saturn, Neptune, and Venus. Squares are difficult aspects that pull in the harsh energy of the other planets. Saturn is restrictive, and there is a lack of clarity that is often associated with Neptune. On the 14th, action planet Mars left Sagittarius for Capricorn, setting the stage for more seriousness and commitment in love. On December 16, the Sun in Sagittarius squares Saturn. There is nothing light about this transit, and harmony may be difficult to come by. Saturn is about reality, work, and limitations, although it can encourage discipline that can later lead to results.

When the New Moon in Sagittarius squares Saturn and Neptune in Pisces on December 19, you may feel confused or unsure about your relationship. Sagittarius is associated with optimism and looking at things from a new perspective, so keep an open mind and try not to freak out. Things get better once Capricorn season begins on December 21 and we focus more on the most important things in life. Under Capricorn's energy, we get down to the basics that lead to personal achievement, so now is the time to figure out what you really need, as opposed to what you want in the moment. You may find yourself thinking more about ambition and success in the material world and seeking the same in a partner.

Weekly love horoscopes for December 15 - 21, 2025:

Aries

Aries, you experience some profound ups and downs in love this week.

You find yourself looking at old relationship patterns that no longer work for you, which requires a conscious effort on your part. You may feel a need to sweep out the corners of your mind for a more positive way of relating to others.

Don’t let impulsiveness get out of control this week.

Taurus

Taurus, with the Sun and Mars in Capricorn this week, you may start to feel as though your focus needs to be on long-term stability and serious commitment if you don’t already have it.

Feelings may be confused early in the week. If you end up feeling disappointed, don’t take it too seriously. Things lighten up after this week.

Gemini

Gemini, with the squares to the Sun and Venus in your seventh house of partners this week, issues with partners may arise. If this is the case, it may leave you feeling confused and wondering what happened. Don’t take this energy too seriously, as it will pass quickly.

Now that Mars is in Capricorn, your focus turns to money and coming to terms with your real feelings about a relationship.

Cancer

Cancer, this is a week of recalibration on a personal level. Your body is calling for rest.

If you're feeling emotionally drained this week, reevaluate your connections. Which ones fulfill you, and which ones are draining?

It is important to let a relationship unfold naturally without attempting to force anything.

Leo

Leo, your focus is on love this week as you consider whether or not you are with the right partner.

The question is, are you in love simply for the sake of saying you're in love, or do you and a current interest really have enough in common to make a go of it? Give things time to unfold, but look at your situation realistically.

The New Moon on December 19 falls in your fifth house of love, so you will likely be spending time with someone special on Friday.

Virgo

Virgo, expect to experience some stress and difficulties in love this week. It is important to be tuned in and aware of the direction you feel things are going.

You cannot expect perfection, which you may find out the hard way this week. But if your bond is strong enough, you will be able to easily get through the minor issues that arise — and your connection grows stronger as a result.

Libra

Libra, communication is key this week. With three planets in your house of communication, this week, it is especially important to be aware of what a partner is trying to tell you and vice versa.

The New Moon is telling you to slow down and pay attention to what someone else is really trying to tell you. Are they really as attracted as it seemed at first (and vice versa)?

Don’t base your decision on this week. Give things a little while longer.

Scorpio

Scorpio, this week, it's important this week to address any lingering tension from last week to stay ahead of this week's challenging energy instead of letting things snowball.

The New Moon falls in your fifth house of love, so despite anything that comes up this week, you can still have a special time with someone significant — especially on Friday, a romantic evening that could surprise you.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you can expect a week of reflection when it comes to your love life or a current partner. There may be some confusion with all of the Neptune energy mixed in this week.

Your intuition is calling when it comes to a partner or potential partner. Follow your gut — it’s unlikely it will lead you down the wrong path.

Capricorn

Capricorn, with Mars now in your first house, you can expect to get busier this week.

You feel more focused on the things that matter most, including greater commitment, which will continue when Mars is joined by Venus next week. This will also help with a more grounded and intentional approach in relationships.

Aquarius

Aquarius, with the New Moon rising on Friday this week, you may begin to notice dips in your self-esteem. If this is the case, you need to ask why.

This week, focus on the things that can bring you and your partner together and the joint activities you can enjoy with a partner, if you have one.

Otherwise, as long as you don’t dwell on past hurts or dredge up things from past unhealthy relationships, you'll get through the week without a lot of drama.

Pisces

Pisces, with so much challenging energy this week, you likely feel on edge. Like it or not, a lot of the focus is on you, and you'll find a way to make the most of it.

If issues come up with a partner, don’t let things fester. Deal with the situation when it arises and let it go.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.