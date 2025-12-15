Your Daily Tarot Horoscope Is Here For Tuesday, December 16

Daily tarot horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign on December 16, 2025 when the Sun is in Sagittarius and the Moon is in Scorpio. The Scorpio Moon brings out the darker side of life, including secrets, research, investigation and the desire to know what you don't know by exploring vices and the hidden.

Tuesday's collective tarot card for everyone is the Ace of Cups, reversed, which is about spiritual emptiness or a sense that something is lacking. Today's advice is to explore and get to know yourself. If you find you can't hear your inner voice, do things to encourage self-knowledge, like writing, reflecting, and spending quiet time alone meditating on the future.

Daily tarot horoscopes for December 16, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tuesday's tarot card for Aries: Temperance, Reversed

Temperance, reversed, is your signal that something is off balance, Aries. Something might be taking up too much time or mental space on Tuesday, and another area is neglected.

While you can’t control everything that life throws at you, do what you can to prioritize what is most important to you on December 16, even if you have to get up early. Set boundaries where you have to.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tuesday's tarot card for Taurus: Judgement

Your daily tarot card suggests that you are getting precisely what you need to move forward, Taurus. It may be a deep sense of conviction, a call from your past and into a new life. Or it could be that on Tuesday, you sense it is time to change.

Whatever the case, lean into this period on December 16, Taurus. This is a period of fertile growth. Plant the seeds and water them now, because you will reap the fruits later.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tuesday's tarot card for Gemini: Page of Swords

You have an itch to learn, Gemini, and you can't seem to shake it. This is wonderful, though. On Tuesday, you are craving growth in knowledge and self-improvement.

The Page of Swords means you are entering a period of self-development and exploration, but one that is marked with excitement and love, not dread or hatred. Right now, on December 16, you fall in love with learning in a way that you never have before.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tuesday's tarot card for Cancer: Four of Wands

You know just how valuable a stable and harmonious home is, Cancer. The Four of Wands is a card of stability and connection. It encourages you to implement community however you can on Tuesday.

Your heart longs for the sense of peace that comes from resting in the presence of people you love. It may mean gathering with your friends or hosting a quiet evening. Otherwise, on December 16, it might mean being intentional about building your home up in peace and quality time.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tuesday's tarot card for Leo: Six of Wands

Leo, you work hard. The Six of Wands signifies that you will feel the rewards on Tuesday, possibly by finally achieving an accomplishment after working towards it for some time. Or you finally receive recognition and praise from the people around you.

But always, more than any recognition people can give you, the most incredible pride you can feel on December 16 is knowing you've shown up in life how you wanted to.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tuesday's tarot card for Virgo: The Hermit, reversed

The answers you are looking for can be found within, Virgo. Social media and society's hustle culture can create overwhelming noise that clouds your clarity on Tuesday.

The wisest thing you can do on December 16 is to do less, Virgo. Turn off your phone and put away the opinions. Sit in the quiet and let your mind wander. Return to your source of truth.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tuesday's tarot card for Libra: Six of Swords

The good news is, Libra, if you feel like you have been trekking through difficulty, the Six of Swords is a sign that things are about to ease up. Your card on Tuesday signals a transition, but one marked by joy and celebration, not sorrow.

You will leave something behind, but acceptance brings you comfort. You know that good things are waiting ahead on December 16, and you can’t experience them by staying where you are.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tuesday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Wheel of Fortune

A change of fortune is in the works, Scorpio. The Wheel of Fortune is a card of destiny and luck. If you've felt like you have been met with challenge after challenge, things start switching up on Tuesday.

In the meantime, move with life's waves. The ups and downs are a part of the journey. The downs may feel less fortunate on December 16, but they don’t take away from your fate or what is meant for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tuesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Ten of Wands

The Ten of Wands suggests that you are doing too much, Sagittarius. If you don’t address your need for rest on December 16, your body will choose a time for you.

Tuesday's tarot card symbolizes that you are finally coming out on the other end after overcoming an obstacle. Instead of continuing the cycle of hard work, give yourself the chance to rest. Protect yourself from burning out.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tuesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Five of Swords

Some experiences on Tuesday might make you lose confidence, Capricorn. From minor things like doing something embarrassing to setbacks on a bigger scale, there are always ebbs and flows in your life.

You may feel hindered from success right now. But the truth is, these negative experiences don’t make you any less capable or worthy of success. You didn’t come this far just to come this far. Don't let your worst moments define you. On December 16, rise above.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tuesday's tarot card for Aquarius: Ace of Swords, reversed

Some people might feel excited by the privilege of power to the point that they misuse it, Aquarius. But the point of power isn’t simply to be used, but to leverage it for positive change.

Tuesday's tarot card suggests a potential lack of clarity or clouded judgment. In your personal life, this may feel like being unsure how to apply the lessons or truths you have learned practically. Growing in knowledge isn’t for the sake of storing up more on December 16, but actually using it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tuesday's tarot card for Pisces: The Priestess, reversed

You have a strong intuition, Pisces. It is one of your greatest assets. But the Priestess, reversed, signals that something might be blocking it on Tuesday. It could be from surprising your feelings or from not wanting to see things the way they are.

To fix things, you have to come to terms with what you are sensing deep down, even if it is different from what you want to be true. Instead of looking at external things on December 16, be intentional in paying close attention to the signs you see.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.