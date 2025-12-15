Love Horoscopes Are Here For Tuesday, December 16 — Deep Love Arrives

Love horoscopes are here for December 16, 2025, with the Moon in Scorpio guiding each zodiac sign's love horoscope toward romance. With the Moon in Scorpio on Tuesday, this is an opportune time to share your truth. Uncover what you’ve buried and allow yourself to explore your deepest desires. Clear away what isn’t benefiting you in your romantic journey and make space for all that you hope to experience.

Tuesday's lunar phase is one of reflection, release, and surrender. This serves as a preparation before the New Moon in Sagittarius on December 19. With Sagittarius energy representing action and new beginnings, this is your chance to face the truth and honor your desires. See the truth about yourself and your romantic choices. Regardless of where you are on your path, honor what is most important to choose the love you desire.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, December 16, 2025:

Aries

It’s OK to let go, Aries. Surrender your control with the Moon in Scorpio. Give up the need to be right or to have everything your way. Recognize that the best love happens unexpectedly and is meant to knock you off balance a bit.

Use Tuesday to let go of what you thought love would look like to have space in your life for the relationship that is actually meant for you.

Taurus

Be mindful of your energy, Taurus. Release any relationships or people that are draining your energy on Tuesday. Remember, you are talking yourself into love or in choosing a particular person.

Allowing love to be easy also often means stopping making it more difficult than it needs to be. Creating space for true love means recognizing where you’ve just been too afraid to let go.

Gemini

Pay attention to what isn’t working, Gemini. There has been an issue in your relationship recently. While it’s not a deal-breaker, it is asking you to forgo your needs to be there for your partner.

The Moon in Scorpio on Tuesday is your reminder that you can’t ignore what you want for yourself and still end up with a healthy relationship. On December 16, be honest about how you’ve been feeling and what needs to change to get your relationship back on track.

Cancer

Speak your truth, dear Cancer. The Moon in Scorpio ignites a period of profound truth in your committed relationship, or what you are hoping for in the future.

Tuesday's energy asks that you honor your desires for commitment or marriage, rather than simply following someone else’s plan for love.

Use this energy to have a conversation with your partner, or to journal about the kind of love you are looking for on December 16. Knowing what you want and honoring that is the first step to manifesting it.

Leo

Your home is built on honesty, Leo. There is a matter in your relationship, living situation, or family that needs to be addressed today. Whether this is concerning childhood wounds or how you’ve been feeling held back, it’s essential to deal with what arises on Tuesday.

You can’t ignore this issue or hope that it will go away. Instead, this is an invitation to deal honestly with what is going on so that you know, without a doubt, you are right where you are meant to be.

Virgo

You don’t need to make sense of everything you feel, Virgo. With the Moon in Scorpio in your house of communication on Tuesday, you may feel overwhelmed with emotions today.

If you find yourself overthinking or doubting a perfectly healthy connection on Tuesday, try to give yourself some space to reflect and be cautious about approaching any tough subjects. You need more time to understand what you’re feeling.

Libra

Only you can know whether this relationship honors all that you are, Libra. Instead of looking for confirmation outside of yourself or validation from friends, try to tune into why you aren’t trusting yourself.

You are at a point in your life where you no longer have time to teach someone how to love you as you deserve. No one else knows what you need but you. On Tuesday, trust yourself to make the decision that honors the kind of relationship you know you are worthy of.

Scorpio

Allow yourself to be honest, Scorpio. Promise yourself that you won’t pretend any longer. Give up the game of biding time or hoping that you will eventually move forward with your life in the ways you dream.

Starting on December 16, you are entering a powerful new era of your life. But first, you need to be honest with your partner and others in your life. Instead of trying to control the outcome, let truth decide your fate.

Sagittarius

You can’t control your heart, Sagittarius. The Moon in Scorpio intensifies your intuition on Tuesday, and it feels like your heart wants to go.

Despite how much you’ve tried to control this inclination and feeling, you have to realize that you can’t control who you fall in love with. However, you do have the power to choose what you do. Instead of wasting time trying to control your heart, allow yourself to follow it on December 16, and be open to discovering what has always been meant for you.

Capricorn

Be open to hearing your partner’s perspective, Capricorn. Tuesday brings up a sensitive conversation with your partner about how you have hurt them in the past. Instead of being defensive or minimizing their feelings, lean into holding space for their emotions.

You don’t get to decide if you hurt them or not. Nor can you place yourself on a pedestal and create a healthy relationship. Listen to your partner and remember you can apologize even if something wasn’t intentional.

Aquarius

Honor the life that is meant for you, Aquarius. Tuesday’s energy reveals where you've gotten off track somewhere along the way, making you question everything in your life, including your romantic relationship.

Rather than make any immediate decisions on December 16, use this as a period of reflection. Check in on whether you’ve been honoring yourself and what you want for your life or merely checking boxes along the way.

Pisces

Listen to your soul nudges, dearest Pisces. Tuesday's Moon in Scorpio reminds you of what is meant for you. Yet, it comes with the reality that the love you desire won’t be found within your comfort zone.

Try to listen to those nudges on December 16. Embrace a meeting with someone new or book that trip you’ve always had on your heart. These soul nudges are what will lead you toward a beautiful new beginning in love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.