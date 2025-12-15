Life Gets So Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After The Week Of December 15 - 21, 2025

Life gets so much better for three zodiac signs after the week of December 15 to 21, 2025 when we have some mixed energy from the planets in Sagittarius squaring Saturn and Neptune, making the week a kaleidoscope of changing emotions and situations. It’s likely we may be pulled in many different directions starting on December 16 when the Sun squares Saturn. Saturn tends to block, delay and slow things down. This can also be a tiring and slightly negative transit, but if the energy is channeled correctly, we can accomplish a lot.

Then on December 20, the Sun squares Neptune and Venus squares Saturn. Sun square Neptune transits can create confusion and a lack of clarity, and at times can seem tiring. On the positive side, it may help with creativity or compassion. Venus-Saturn transits are typically not good for love, money or social events. You may not feel your best or even want to socialize on Saturday. Some may feel slightly depressed, lonely, or dwell on a bad or broken relationship at this time.

December 21 is an astrologically busy day as Mars squares Neptune and the Sun enters Capricorn. We will feel the energy of Mars a few days before and after its exact hit. Mars-Neptune aspects can seem tiring, confusing, and for some, melancholy. Some may feel as though they are just drifting through life, but this energy will pass in a few days. Capricorn season begins as the Sun enters Capricorn on Sunday, when we begin focusing on important matters since Capricorn is not a frivolous sign. Capricorn energy is down-to-earth, focused, and committed to accomplishment.

Though these astrological signs face a more difficult week as they clash with the challenging energy, keep your chin up because life gets so much better after the week of December 15 to 21, 2025.

1. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, this week you may face problems that may cause confusion, especially around issues at home with anyone you live with, the home itself, or a landlord in some cases. You may find it hard to get along with family members, or it could involve financial issues since Mars has entered your second house of money. However, the New Moon’s square to Saturn in your first house is the main issue.

Hard Moon-Saturn aspects often feel negative, or you may be focused on something that seems like an obligation. It's a good idea to be aware of any issues that pop up at home that involve another person, relative, or even a partner. Communication is important this week. You may not have all of the answers yet, and if this is the case, just say so and don’t let anyone pressure you into something you are not prepared to do.

Otherwise, there may be a problem with water, mold, or gas in the home. If a physical issue comes up, be prepared to call a landlord or someone who is able to fix whatever the problem is. If there is an issue, it can be fixed and will not be a long-term issue.

2. Pisces

Pisces, career issues pop up this week, so it may be a stressful week where work is concerned. You may experience interpersonal struggles in work relationships with a boss or colleague. This could represent a conflict over your time and energy, which may be sapped. Or it could involve an issue between your time and a partner’s needs. You will feel as though you are under a lot of pressure either way, so honest and open communication is a necessity this week. Don’t brush issues off. Deal with them as they arise and you will be far better off.

Prioritize yourself and your boundaries this week. It may become necessary to assert them. It will also be important to be flexible when it comes to work. If you feel you are incapable of something that is asked of you or are falling behind on anything, seek support from those who can offer you honest feedback. Lastly, with the stress you are under, take care of your health — extra self-care may be needed.

3. Virgo

This week, Virgo, the New Moon in Sagittarius falls in your fourth house, squaring Neptune in your seventh house and creating a Grand Square with your Sun. This is a difficult transit pulling in the energy of all three planets and houses. This can create tension with personal and professional partners, and potentially even family members. The Sun’s square to Saturn indicates tension and the potential for negotiation, which may lead to significant pressure or even arguments if you don’t pay attention to communication and clarity.

You don’t have to overexplain to get your points across this week. Clarity is the most important thing, so you need to make certain your facts are straight. If you experience criticism from others, it won’t help to repay it in kind. Stick to the facts, along with disciplined thinking and planning. If you feel overwhelmed with responsibilities, take a break to make sure your head is clear. Remember that few things are perfect, and it is unlikely to find perfection this week. Prioritize self-care, rest, and healthy habits to get through the week and seek advice from those who are qualified to understand your situation if necessary.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.