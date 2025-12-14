The Last New Moon Of The Year Is Here — How It Affects Your Zodiac Sign This Week

The last New Moon of the year is here, and it affects each zodiac sign differently this week from December 15 to 21, 2025. The New Moon rises in Sagittarius on December 19, helping us reconnect with ourselves and bring more alignment into our lives.

Jupiter rules this New Moon and makes a trine to Saturn, adding plenty of encouragement and reinforcement. If we desire the motivation or the spark to reconnect with our dreams, this is the catalyst now that Mars is living its best life in the exalted sign of Capricorn, bringing more structure and teaching us how to work patiently and diligently towards our goals.

Aries

Aries, you're discovering your motivation this week. Mars enters Capricorn on Monday, showing you what you love and are passionate about. The New Moon helps you get back on track with the path you desire to be on. Prepare to take on more leadership roles over the next several months — give it your all to get to the summit.

Taurus

Taurus, this week's New Moon in Sagittarius reflects all of the hard work you have done over the last several years. The Moon brings your support system to light this week as well, and you may see your friendship circle in a new light.

Celebrate yourself and your accomplishments. The past has shaped you, giving you the strength and courage you have now. But your past does not define you. You are here to make the changes you wish for your future path — keep dreaming big.

Gemini

As we approach Capricorn season, Gemini, this week's New Moon is showing you the value of the connections you have. You'll need them to helps you navigate the responsibilities Saturn in Pisces transit is throwing at you.

With Mars also now in the sign of Capricorn, this is a week to be more accountable for your actions. Apologize and focus on reconciliation if Mars in Sagittarius transit brought conflict. The New Moon encourages you to be more mature and present for the people who need you.

Cancer

Cancer, the New Moon this week puts a focus on your evolution. This is your time to show up for yourself and show yourself love and patience. Make time for yourself by doing things you enjoy.

What have you learned about yourself in the last three months? What talents have you uncovered? These are things to ask yourself this week. Your routines are important during this time because they'll help you stay grounded.

Leo

As a fire sign, Leo, the New Moon in Sagittarius brings to light your creative energy and goals. Take a free course to improve your skills or journal more. This is a week to explore and learn new things.

On the other hand, this energy may bring opportunities to research and uncover new things with Mercury also in Sagittarius, making it easier to explore and analyze new concepts.

Virgo

Virgo, this week's New Moon in Sagittarius elevates your goals and dreams because this energy makes you more future-oriented. While you may be searching for victories this Sagittarius season, Mars is also in Capricorn, giving you the momentum and energy needed to start the planning process. The New Moon helps you see all of the successes you have had this year and how to strengthen your foundation.

Libra

Libra, this is your week to step up and assume leadership roles. Your ruler, Venus, is also in the sign of Sagittarius, reassuring you as you win more friends with your kindness. You’re breaking out of your shell this week, which is preparing you for what Capricorn season has to offer now that Mars is also entering the sign of Capricorn giving you a lot of responsibilities and resilience in the coming weeks.

Scorpio

With the New Moon in Sagittarius this week, Scorpio, your value system is front and center. Think about your relationships from the past to enlighten you about what qualities you want in your partner moving forward. You're breaking free from what has been holding you back as the New Moon's optimistic energy helps you release grudges. Focus on a fresh start with your relationship to love and allow it in your heart.

Sagittarius

Now that Mars is out of your sign, Sagittarius, things become a lot clearer. The New Moon in your sign makes this a magnificent week with Venus and Mercury in the same sign. You may have the desire to connect with people or travel. New ideas flourish with Mercury in your sign and traveling to local places helps you uncover new stories. This is a time for exploration and learning about others. Or, you may opt to focus on research and reading.

Capricorn

Because the Scorpio Moon and the New Moon in Sagittarius put your focus on your goals and dreams early in the week, Capricorn, it sets the tone for the potent Mars transit in your sign. Mars is gearing you up for new experiences and potential connections, so it's a time to focus on diplomacy and being more present for those who need you.

Try not to let any anger get the best of you this week. The New Moon energy helps you focus more on your emotions. Find ways to release them through journaling, meditation, or another calming hobby.

Aquarius

Aquarius, during the New Moon in Sagittarius this week, make an oath to yourself and promise that you won't lose sight of your goals and dreams. The New Moon in this position brings support from people who continue to fuel your ambition. Prepare to meet a lot of like-minded people over the course of this week and over the next six months.

Pisces

Pisces, with the New Moon this week, it's a time to be more patient with yourself and focus on self-care. With the Moon in this part of your chart, it's n enlightening period that empowers you. The Moon in Sagittarius also pushes you to strive for excellence, and with Mars in Capricorn, you know the sky is the limit.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.