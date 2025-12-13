Your Daily Tarot Horoscope Is Here For Sunday, December 14, 2025

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot card horoscope is here for December 14, 2025, the last day of Mars in Sagittarius. As Mars prepares to change signs on Sunday, you'll feel like tying up loose ends as well. Sunday is perfect for planning upcoming travel and double-checking whatever you need to make sure things go as smooth as possible, especially work-related snags.

Sunday's collective tarot card for everyone is Strength, which is about having the energy you need to see something through to the end. The day requires courage, and when you assert yourself, the universe responds with full cooperation.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Sunday, December 14, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Sunday's tarot card for Aries: Three of Swords

The Three of Swords suggests you are feeling some heartache right now, Aries, whether it's grief, sorrow or disappointment. Sunday's tarot card reminds you to allow yourself to feel your feelings.

Remember, feelings come in waves. Ignoring or avoiding them won’t make them go away. The only way out is through, so let yourself process and feel.

The Three of Swords also brings the hope of growth and resilience on the other side. Your pain may feel all-encompassing on December 14, but you will make it through. You will be more than OK, Aries.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Sunday's tarot card for Taurus: The Magician

Don’t forget your strengths, Taurus. The Magician is about talents and skills, and on Sunday, you need to take inventory of yours.

As you work towards your goals and build your dream life, remember that you have unique qualities that are assets to you.

The Magician symbolizes resourcefulness, willpower, and blazing concentration. A part of resourcefulness is remembering the abilities that come naturally to you.

This card serves as a reminder that you have all that you need to build the life you can’t wait to wake up to.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Sunday's tarot card for Gemini: The Chariot, Reversed

Things might feel out of hand right now, Gemini. Take a second on Sunday to ground yourself. The Chariot, reversed, signifies inner conflict. You might be leaning to extremes or feel like you're losing your grip on something as you hold on with white knuckles.

The Chariot, reversed, reminds you to take back your power on December 14. You might not be able to control others' actions, but you can control your thoughts and feelings. You can take back your power by being mindful of what you give attention to.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Cancer: Knight of Cups

The Knight of Cups brings out your inner creative and lover, Cancer. Your tarot card on December 14 is an invitation to get creative about the ways to love the people in your life. You have so much love for the people in your life — why keep it to yourself?

Sunday's tarot card also symbolizes charm, diplomacy, and imagination, inspiring you to use your natural qualities to be a peacemaker at work and express yourself naturally to grow in your personal relationships.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Leo: Tarot card: The Hierophant

You don’t need to figure everything out on your own, Leo. There is beauty in figuring things out for yourself, but sometimes you can learn from others' experiences.

Sunday's tarot card, the Hierophant, encourages you to seek out a mentor. It could be for your personal or professional growth, but find someone who has gone before you. Some people have already been in your current position. Learn from them on December 14.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Virgo: Nine of Wands

Virgo, you have some incredible resilience and perseverance. As you look back on this year and your accomplishments, take a minute on Sunday to note the ways you kept going, even when you were tired or felt like you couldn’t give any more.

As you prepare for the new year, use your experiences from this year as evidence for what you can handle in this new chapter. Whenever you face something hard, remember who you are. You persevere. You don’t just make it through, you come out stronger.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Libra: Four of Pentacles

Your mind is your most fantastic resource, Libra. Guard it. The Four of Pentacles symbolizes security and control.

There are things that you know don’t build you up, Libra. Sunday's tarot card encourages you to have the discernment and discipline to say yes to the things that lead you to success, and no to the things that take away from it.

As you walk into this new chapter of your life with your goals in hand on December 14, remember that it starts with you. Before anything tangible or materialistic manifests, it begins with your habits and mindsets.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Sunday's tarot card for Scorpio: Four of Swords

Rest is productive, Scorpio. It definitely has its place, and it can be one of your greatest assets. Rest doesn’t have to be lazy. In fact, the Four of Swords encourages you to implement it wisely on Sunday.



Use it as your weapon to recuperate after experiencing some emotional or physical strain. A small step back to check in with yourself and introspect on December 14 can be incredibly beneficial for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sunday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The World

You’re coming around full circle, Sagittarius. The World tarot card on Sunday symbolizes the completion of a cycle.

You may realize a lesson that has been trying to get your attention for some time, and now you can move forward and implement it. Otherwise, you might be moving forward in maturity in some other way. A chapter in your life is closing on December 14, but in the meantime, new doors are opening. Reflect on what you’ve had, and what you are excited to come.

Overall, The World is a card of growth and receiving the rewards for your hard work. Take some time to reflect on what precisely this change looks like in your life.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Sunday's tarot card for Capricorn: Eight of Wands

Most of the time, it isn’t who has the idea first that wins, Capricorn. It is the one who implements it. The Eight of Wands on Sunday symbolizes moving swiftly toward opportunity.

A lot of times, you have to be the one who creates opportunities for yourself. People everywhere encounter ideas for goals, businesses, or things they would like to see in the world, but never do anything about them.

This weakness in others can be a strength for you: instead of simply sitting on an idea on December 14, practice taking action on it immediately.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Sunday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Lovers

True love lets you express yourself freely, Aquarius. The Lovers tarot on Sunday symbolizes the union of opposites and the growth of a relationship in your life. The love that you are giving and receiving is making you both more excited and brave.

Let yourself dance with this connection in your life on December 14. Don’t be afraid to ask questions or have meaningful conversations, but also do lighthearted activities.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Sunday's tarot card for Pisces: The Wheel of Fortune, reversed

On Sunday, the Wheel of Fortune, reversed means you might be caught in a negative spiral or cycle. Life can be incredibly gracious in the way that if something is wrong, you will feel the effects. It might manifest as a sense of exhaustion you can’t shake, a strain on your spirit, or just the feeling that something is wrong.

If you are feeling the vibe that something isn’t working on Sunday, take a second to do an assessment. Check in on Jung's key pillars of life to figure out what's not being nurtured. Note any habit of self-sabotage. Give yourself the eyes to see whatever it might be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.