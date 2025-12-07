Your Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope Is Here For Monday, December 8

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for Monday, December 8, 2025, is here when both the Moon and Sun are in Sagittarius. We're one day away from a New Moon, so we are just at the point of readiness to start something new. It's still Sagittarius season, a time for exploring your spirituality and knowing what you believe. You can also sign up for a class to learn a new skill.

Monday's collective tarot card for everyone is the Empress, reversed, which symbolizes repressed feminine energy. Sagittarius is a masculine sign, so your nurturing energy may be suppressed. Balance the energy by doing things that foster sensitivity and gentleness. Now, let's explore what else the tarot has to say for your astrological sign.

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for Monday, December 8, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Monday's tarot card for Aries: Two of Pentacles

Aries, your daily tarot card for Monday is the Two of Pentacles, which represents multitasking and the need to balance your responsibilities between your work and personal life.

You may feel slightly overwhelmed or that your daily schedule is bombarded with demands. One way to manage all that you need to do on December 8 is to avoid taking on anything else and simply manage what you can handle. Focus on completing small, steady actions to help you stay in control of your time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Monday's tarot card for Taurus: Strength, reversed

The Strength tarot card denotes feeling tired, Taurus. It's OK to take a break when needed. You don't have to be all things to all people.

Instead of pushing through, then experiencing bursts of impatience, honor your body's needs. A slower pace will yield the same results for you on December 8. It may take longer to get to the end result, but it'll be worthwhile.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Monday's tarot card for Gemini: Queen of Cups

Gemini, the Queen of Cups is about emotional clarity and empathy for others. Your naturally curious nature will help you connect with others' inherent needs.

This energy is perfect for strengthening and cultivating the relationships you want to deepen. On December 8, focus on maintaining a balanced approach to your daily life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Monday's tarot card for Cancer: Queen of Wands, reversed

Your daily tarot card for Monday, Cancer, is the Queen of Wands, reversed. This tarot card is about feeling jealous of others, especially if you are working through some insecurity issues.

Instead of letting envy get the best of you on Monday, do something that fosters inner confidence. Talk with a friend about how you feel on December 8. Avoid the pressure to perform for appearances' sake. Instead, let your inner work authentically boost your confidence.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Monday's tarot card for Leo: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Even though the new year is around the corner, mid-December is the perfect time to reevaluate your priorities, Leo. The Seven of Pentacles, reversed, is about thinking about your next step, and you might not know where to start yet.

On Monday, take inventory of what you do and ask yourself how it makes you feel. You can begin to assess what improvements need to be made once 2026 rolls in, starting on December 8. Baby steps can help you establish a new routine when you first consider what you want and why.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Monday's tarot card for Virgo: The Sun

Virgo, your daily tarot card, The Sun, is a positive tarot energy that promotes optimism and a sense of benevolence. On Monday, count your blessings, since knowing what you have now is a great way to remind you that life is good no matter where you are.

Then, on December 8, let the spirit of joy fill your heart with anticipation and expectancy. The Sun promises that good things come to those who work for what they want; your presence is a magnet. Watch how it attracts magnetically to your life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Monday's tarot card for Libra: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Libra, the Three of Pentacles, reversed, is about a lack of teamwork, and you may be wondering where the collaborative spirit is in the workplace or your family. Your sensitive and familial nature longs for togetherness, even during times when it's not shared with others.

On December 8, consider how to bring everyone together, even if it's just for a family conversation and plan. Be optimistic. Maybe no one realizes what's happening. Honest and meaningful concern can foster positive change.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Monday's tarot card for Scorpio: Seven of Wands

The Seven of Wands tarot card encourages a proactive approach to your problems, and on Monday, you're encouraged to confront them. You may prefer to keep things to yourself, Scorpio, but what isn't revealed can't heal.

Consider the various ways to resolve conflict on December 8, even if you have to look up articles or watch videos on techniques and style. The more emotionally intelligent you try to be, the better your outcome will be.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Monday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Page of Pentacles

Sagittarius, if you have been wishing for a new opportunity, one comes your way on Monday. The Page of Pentacles is about a new career path opening ahead of you.

If you are hoping to start a new job or change careers, now is the time to send out resumes and revise your cover letter. Be ready for a referral or recommendation soon.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Monday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Chariot

Control may not be your thing, Capricorn, but on Monday, the Chariot tarot card denotes success when you're able to manage your environment effectively.

You might need to adjust your thinking when it comes to delegating tasks on December 8. It may be natural for you to delegate, but consider the situation and whether it's best to wait or do it yourself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Monday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Star

Aquarius, your daily tarot card for Monday is the one that you rule, the Star. It's about optimism, belief and a sense that all things work well for you.

Today is the day to focus on the positives. You'll make progress on establishing plans because you're more open to them.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Monday's tarot card for Pisces: Knight of Wands, reversed

Pisces, you can be a dreamer, and sometimes that means your energy is scattered and less focused. Dreams need room to grow, and when you're envisioning what the future holds, you may have big ideas of what that means for your life.

On December 8, the struggle to structure your ideas could be intense, but today, to make what you want happen, find a balance between your dream and your work.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.