Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Is Here For December 8 - 14: Neptune Retrograde Ends

Weekly tarot horoscopes are here for December 8 - 14, 2025 with readings for each zodiac signs for the week. The Sun is in Sagittarius and the Moon travels from Leo to Libra, so it's time to focus on pleasure, the daily details of work that keep things in order, and relationship building.

This week, two planetary changes bring change into your life. When Neptune stations direct and Mercury enters Sagittarius, reality becomes greater than escapism. The collective tarot card for everyone this week is the Ace of Swords, which promises power and success. The Ace indicates an idea or something that places you in a powerful position. Swords remind you that power can be helpful and harmful; it depends on how you use it. Choose your options wisely this week.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Weekly tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign during the week of December 8 - 14, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Aries: Knight of Wands

Your weekly tarot card is the Knight of Wands, Aries, which is passion and pursuit. The week of December 8 brings out your best traits. Your assertive personality helps you achieve what you really want.

When you feel overwhelmed or discouraged this week, remind yourself that doesn't mean that your goals are impossible. It’s just that most people don’t do what is necessary to accomplish them. You have to walk the path less traveled.

Listen to the Knight of Wands; it symbolizes the passion, courage, and commitment within you, which supplies you with exactly what this journey takes. Remember, to get what most people don’t have, you have to do what most people don’t do. Don’t resent the hard work.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Taurus: Page of Wands, reversed

Nothing in nature blooms all year, Taurus. You, too, will go through ebbs and flows. Your weekly tarot card for December 8 - 14 is the Page of Wands reversed, which is about a creative block.

You might feel uninspired this week. Your tarot card suggests that you might be going through an emotional dry patch. If you are, have no fear — you’re going through an emotional incubation. Soon spring will come, and you'll want to express yourself.

If you find yourself lacking creative energy, do what you do in the winter: layer up and seek warmth. In your life, this might look like implementing more of whatever you feel you’re lacking; it could be play or rest. The rejuvenation and inspiration will return when you let yourself step back from the world and give your body time to rest.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Gemini: The Hermit

There is a time for everything, Gemini. You’ve had your moments of being in the spotlight and surrounded by people. But your weekly tarot card, The Hermit, is reminding you of the beauty of solitude.

Alone time offers you gifts that you can’t get when people surround you. It can teach you to know yourself better and recognize things that you wouldn’t have otherwise. If you fear being alone with your thoughts, it's time for a change. This week, explore your emotions more deeply.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Cancer: Four of Pentacles



Control isn’t the same thing as peace, Cancer. Your weekly tarot card, the Four of Pentacles, is about holding on to things, people and situations that need to be surrendered.

There is a thin line between mindfully caring for your possessions and trying to control them too much. Check in with yourself this week. Don't cling to people and things too tightly out of fear of losing them.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Leo: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Leo, the Nine of Pentacles reversed, asks you to reevaluate your values this week. From December 8 - 14, ask yourself how and where you go when you are seeking your happiness and fulfillment. Seeking it in material possessions may be why you feel like you’re coming up short and empty.

The Nine of Pentacles, reversed, alerts you to open your eyes to this graceful signal and shift your joy to something actually worthy of it. Your fulfillment is so much greater than a product you can buy or even a lifestyle you can live. Joy is meant to be cultivated here and now, through gratitude. List what you are grateful for, Leo.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Virgo: Ten of Wands

Virgo, the Ten of Wands is about feeling overburdened by work. The challenges you face become testaments of what you can handle and the barriers you can overcome. When you face something that feels scary or overwhelming this week, look back to remember what you have made it through before.

The Ten of Wands reveals your ability to persevere and complete complex tasks. However, it also reminds you to rest and not overwork yourself. You may have to get something done, and once you do, make sure you prioritize time for restoration.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Libra: Death

You are ever-evolving, Libra. Your weekly tarot card, Death, is about endings. An ending allows you to pause, notice who you’re becoming, and what is shaping you.

This week, consider what content you consume and who you hang around with. These are tellers of what you will become more like. Note if you're happy with your assessment and foster different habits that would nurture changes that lead you to create your best self.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Scorpio: Queen of Cups, reversed

It’s time to get in touch with your emotional side, Scorpio. The Queen of Cups reversed is about insecurity.

You may feel an imbalance or over-dependence in a relationship this week. You could be seeking security in someone else rather than in yourself.

The truth is, you can feel whole in a relationship, but it comes from being whole in yourself first. Two broken people coming together won’t make you both individually whole.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Sun

You are thriving, Sagittarius! And if you don't feel like you are just yet, you will soon. The Sun tarot card symbolizes radiance, joy, and success, and indicates a positive week ahead.

You can implement boundaries that help you move your life forward and upward. It might be getting off of your phone, going for a walk, or playing music that you love. It doesn’t take as much as you think to sprinkle in thriving energy.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Capricorn: Queen of Pentacles

Capricorn, the Queen of Pentacles is about self-made success by caring for things with motherly love. Your nurturing qualities aren’t in vain, Capricorn. Even if you can’t see it, every care, listening ear, and word of advice that you lend makes a difference.

Although people may not communicate it all the time, you are sincerely appreciated. Express strength through your practicality and generosity. Who you are creates a safe, stable place for others. You lead people well because they know you care about them.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Aquarius: The Tower, reversed

When you encounter troubles and your world shakes, Aquarius, naturally, it can be alarming. Your weekly tarot card for December 8 - 14 is the Tower, reversed, which is about overcoming challenges.

Overcoming a problem is a wake-up call, and it can also be a gift. It can open your eyes to the consequences of some habits or choices and force you to face them if you want to keep this lifestyle.

There may be a matter or choice that you can’t ignore anymore. Undoubtedly, it might be hard to change, but that resentment you feel is precisely why you need to do it, because what is on the other side is excellent and worth it.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Pisces: The Hanged Man

Pisces, your weekly tarot card is the Hanged Man, which is about waiting for others. It reminds you that slowing down, making sacrifices, or trying on a new perspective is necessary at times to progress.

From the outside, especially your choice to practice delayed gratification, might not make sense. People might ask you what you're doing and why. But this tarot card demonstrates that a shift in perspective can change everything.

It’s not easy to be misunderstood, but don’t let it discourage you. Your viewpoint and your path are different. Any rejection you face can be confirmation that you are on the road less traveled, and it will be worth it in the end.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.