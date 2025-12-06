Your Daily Horoscope For Sunday, December 7: Mercury Aligns With Saturn In Pisces

The daily horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign on December 7, 2025, when Mercury in Scorpio trines Saturn in Pisces. This is highly positive and productive energy that makes it easy to focus and everything goes exactly as planned.

This powerful alignment turns intuition into structure and ideas into intentions you can actually build on. Thoughts that once felt scattered or overwhelming suddenly find their shape. On Sunday, your inner landscape can be created and built on a solid foundation.

Daily horoscopes for your zodiac sign on Sunday, December 7, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If your plans have been falling through cracks you didn’t even know existed, Aries, on Sunday, there’s finally a sense that life is rearranging itself in your favor.

Today brings a subtle correction, a soft click into a more efficient rhythm. You suddenly find yourself feeling much clearer about and more grounded in what actually matters and less pulled into others' chaos.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Breakthroughs don’t come from staying clean and polished, Taurus. They come from putting your hands into the clay, where things feel uncertain and alive.

On Sunday, lean into an experimental encounter, whether creative, romantic, or professional. It’s through the mess that you’ll create something startlingly original. Trust the process before the masterpiece reveals itself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your routine needs a reset because it could be mirroring your internal weather. If your emotions feel like spaghetti thrown against the wall, then your environment needs a breath of clarity.

There's no need for a full renovation. You just need a better flow. On Sunday, rearrange the furniture, open the windows, or clear off your clothes chair.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, there is no merit badge for suffering in silence. Today highlights how much lighter life feels when you allow support to enter your orbit.

If you want more time back, more energy, and more room to breathe, this is your cue to delegate, request help, or communicate what you can’t carry alone. The relief you feel will be its own revelation.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, what does it look like to maintain a healthy relationship with money? Swinging between extremes with hyper-frugality on one end and unrestrained indulgence on the other isn’t the way to go.

On Sunday, find the sweet middle ground, the place where your spending aligns with your values and your saving supports your long-term glow-ups.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you’ve been grading yourself with standards that you didn't set for yourself. Remember that your worth isn’t determined by how flawlessly you perform. Excellence is built in micro-steps and the quiet consistencies no one but you sees.

Sunday's astrological energy is a nudge from the universe to detach from the myth of perfection and allow yourself to be human, iterative, and evolving. Give yourself credit for the work you’re doing beneath the surface.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you're dealing with some quiet fears that are secretly directing the storylines you allow yourself to live. Risk doesn’t come without trembling hands, but without it, your narrative remains flat.

Life is a collection of small rebellions against your own hesitation. On Sunday, say yes to the thing that makes your stomach flutter. It may become a story that transforms how you see yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you've been shifting between different versions of yourself, each one carrying a different longing and definition of fulfillment. Some dreams feel contradictory, others impossible. Yet all of them have their place in the ecosystem of your becoming.

Don’t judge yourself for wanting things that don’t logically align. You’re evolving across parallel timelines, shedding old skins and roaming into territories you once swore you’d never pursue.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, before anything becomes brilliant, there are endless experiments, mistakes, misfires, and unseen hours of trying again. Right now, you’re in that behind-the-scenes phase, the part nobody else witnesses.

Trust that this messy apprenticeship is leading somewhere incredible. Every small attempt creates the foundation for your next breakthrough.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, if some old teenage angst resurfaces on Sunday, don’t brush it aside. It’s revealing the places where you swapped your original dreams for the safety of predictability.

Your sharp humor and cynical quips are masks for something deeper, a longing for the parts of yourself you left behind. The clear-minded and practical energy of Mercury trine Saturn helps you demystify those patterns and see where you’ve been self-editing in the name of being realistic. There’s a dream calling you back home.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your intellect is a weapon, but like all weapons, it requires aim. Use your wit to challenge the right systems on Sunday.

If you’re not careful, you risk slipping into the role of the purposeless rebel, throwing stones without a strategy. But when you direct your insight with intention, you become a catalyst for real expansion, both for yourself and for the people around you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your career terrain is shifting. While the movement may feel complicated or emotionally confusing, it’s pointing you toward a direction that ultimately fits you better.

Not everything will click into place immediately, and that’s okay. On Sunday, zoom out. There are so many invisible moving parts that you’re not meant to control all at once. This is a season of strategic adjustments, not impulsive leaps.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.