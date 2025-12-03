Your Daily Horoscope For Thursday, December 4: The Last Full Moon Of 2025 Is Here

The daily horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign on December 4, 2025, when a Full Moon in the sign of Gemini opens the windows of the mind and lets the light shine in. This is the last Full Moon of the year, and it also happens to be a Supermoon.

A Full Moon gives your mind the fresh breeze it’s been craving, and Gemini's energy brings movement, momentum, and a sharp level of clarity that arrives suddenly. Pay attention to any ideas you come up with on Thursday, as they could be threads that connect to a larger piece of your long-term vision.

Daily horoscopes for your zodiac sign on Thursday, December 4, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the powerful Gemini Full Moon energy opens your mind on Thursday. Fresh ideas rush in, bringing clarity to questions you’ve held for months. Conversations become catalysts. You're connecting dots faster than ever, and your curiosity becomes a superpower.

There’s a lightness to your communication on Thursday. You’re not forcing anything, you’re simply letting truth rise to the surface. Speak boldly, ask directly, and trust the intelligence moving through you. What you say today can realign your path.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, your mind is focused on what you value, how you value yourself, and where you’ve been settling when you were meant to rise. A realization about money, priorities, or boundaries lands softly but decisively.

There’s a stabilizing confidence returning to you on Thursday, the kind that comes from knowing what you want and what you will no longer negotiate. You’re becoming clearer about what expands you and makes you feel good from the inside out.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, with the Full Moon in your sign, it’s as if you’ve stepped into a fuller, brighter version of yourself. You can see yourself becoming the person you've been quietly growing towards, piece by piece.

You may feel more visible, more expressive, or more aligned with your inner truth on Thursday as old insecurities fall away, allowing a fresh sense of self to emerge. This is a moment of recognition, not just from others but from within. You’re seeing how far you’ve come, how much you’ve changed, and how ready you are for the next chapter.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you may feel your intuition strengthening, guiding you toward rest, release, or emotional renewal. Something that once felt heavy begins to loosen on Thursday as a truth you avoided becomes less threatening.

On December 4, your inner life is speaking clearly. Honor what needs closure, notice what needs compassion, and recognize what needs silence. There is power in pausing, and today, your spirit asks for precisely that.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today reconnects you with your community and the relationships that uplift you. Social energy flows effortlessly on Thursday, and the people who care about you show up in small ways that mean everything.

You may feel inspired by a friend, supported by a group, or validated by someone who sees your potential. There’s an emerging sense of belonging that reminds you you’re not navigating life alone.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, today brings a moment of recognition or progress in your outer world. Something you’ve been working toward (quietly and diligently, with your usual dedication) begins to show results on Thursday.

People acknowledge your contributions. They respect your ideas, which opens doors that were once closed. You’re stepping into a version of authority that feels earned, not imposed. A shift in direction or responsibilities on December 4 may anchor your next steps.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, during this Full Moon, you may feel drawn to explore, learn, or dream bigger than you have in months. Inspiration comes from unexpected places on Thursday. A conversation or moment of insight shifts your beliefs about what’s possible.

On December 4, you’re being invited into a broader horizon. Something reminds you that life is still full of adventure and meaning. There’s a renewed sense of faith in the future and a gentle optimism returning to your heart.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, a truth about a relationship rises gently but unmistakably on Thursday. Something that was once confusing becomes easier to understand. You may release an old attachment, rediscover a longing, or open more deeply to someone you trust.

This is a transformative moment, but not a harsh one. Allow yourself to feel what you feel without judgment. You are shedding weight and gaining power.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, whether you’re partnered, single, or navigating something undefined, a moment of clarity arises on Thursday about what a certain relationship means to you. Someone may reflect to you something important about your desires.

A conversation on Thursday deepens a bond or reveals a path you didn’t realize you were walking together. This is about choosing connection with intention, not obligation.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you feel better when your life admin is sorted and organized, right? Routines, responsibilities, and daily patterns begin to settle into a more grounded rhythm on December 4.

On Thursday, you may feel motivated to clean, organize, refine, or restructure something that’s been lingering in the background. You’re strengthening the systems that support your wellbeing and productivity.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, today awakens your joy. Creativity, passion, romance, and self-expression feel effortless and alive. You may experience a breakthrough in a creative project or a moment of sweetness with someone who lights you up.

Inspiration feels close to the surface on Thursday, ready to be made real. Pleasure is your north star, and it can point you toward what is authentic and soul-nourishing.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, today brings warmth and emotional grounding. You may feel closer to family, supported by your environment, or more at peace within yourself on Thursday.

This sense of belonging rises not from others, but from the feeling of being settled in your own body and spirit. You understand what home means to you now, and that helps you choose what feels safe, loving, and true.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.